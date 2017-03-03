This show needs to die just like Rayna. No one can ever be happy on this show. Ever. Reply

I'm not fully up to date on this -- just watched the accident episode --, though I've been spoiled on Rayna (obviously). Anyway, what a stupid way to let Connie go. They should've had the stalker kill her instead of repeating the car accident narrative.

Though I've been #teamjuliet from the beggining, I can't imagine the Nashville universe without Rayna.

i feel like if they had the stalker kill her, it would just start all the storylines in which everyone is afraid to get out of the house idk

Probably, knowing this show. But Rayna being involved in a car accident for the second time is such lazy writing. Considering they've been building up the stalker story (with multiple suspects) since the beginning of the season seemed more appropriate to go with that.

ITA, it would have been more powerful, and they could have done some topical storylines from it.



car accident in the context of this show is literally the laziest thing they could do. Reply

Sorry, Deacon. Four Weddings and a Funeral did Funeral Blues better.



I'm into Zach/Will but I miss Kevin. Reply

Zach is weird to me, something is off with him



I cannot deal with the fact that fucking MADDIE is the main character now, NOBODY FUCKING CARES. Juliette needs to be front and center ffs.



Avery is just background noise at this point, they need to give Juliette and Avery a storyline...I guess they do not know how to write anything other than conflicts.



Deacon broke my heart, I know he fucked up many times but that actor is just so good lol.



The ending scene was heartbreaking, right in the feels.



Reply

Yeah I can't be bothered with maddie



It was orginally centered around Rayna and Juliette, they need to use Juliette more now rayna is gone. Reply

Idk, maybe Hayden also wants out? If she leaves I'll quit the show, but maybe she'll get better gigs Reply

I don't trust Zach at all. He just puts off a weird vibe to me. Reply

all of this! Reply

yeah not to mention there was some weird ass buildup in romance that came out of nowhere between Zach and Will. not to mention he's such a downgrade. Reply

I'm seriously ugly crying right now. I just finished watching. That was soooo heartbreaking. I'm glad Teddy finally got with the fucking program and realized Deacon is just as much their dad too.



I agree, Juliette needs to be the main character. I rather see her than fucking Maddie.





I really hope we don't have to watch Deacon relapse and go through all that again. =/

i dont think anyone wants to see Maddie, unless part of their audience is that age? but wtf its only us 4 and some grandmas still watching idgi Reply

i feel like its an older audience Reply

this is why i dont get the maddie focus.. maybe to show people how to deal with difficult children? idk Reply

I can't quit this show. Rayna leaving sucks but I really feeling like Juliette should be the main focus. Not fucking Maddie. Reply

i cried at the end of last episode, it was emotional.



I am SO pissed at killing her off. Reply

fuck, I know. Them singing Life That's Good killed me. Reply

sorry i don't know his name but the actor who plays deacon is so good Reply

I can't believe he's the same guy who was on Whose Line is It Anyway Reply

I'm in the middle of watching it rn. I'm emotional tbh. Reply

