March 3rd, 2017, 02:09 pm Nashville 5x11 Promo "Fire and Rain" This episode was heartbreaking
Though I've been #teamjuliet from the beggining, I can't imagine the Nashville universe without Rayna.
car accident in the context of this show is literally the laziest thing they could do.
I'm into Zach/Will but I miss Kevin.
I cannot deal with the fact that fucking MADDIE is the main character now, NOBODY FUCKING CARES. Juliette needs to be front and center ffs.
Avery is just background noise at this point, they need to give Juliette and Avery a storyline...I guess they do not know how to write anything other than conflicts.
Deacon broke my heart, I know he fucked up many times but that actor is just so good lol.
The ending scene was heartbreaking, right in the feels.
It was orginally centered around Rayna and Juliette, they need to use Juliette more now rayna is gone.
I agree, Juliette needs to be the main character. I rather see her than fucking Maddie.
I really hope we don't have to watch Deacon relapse and go through all that again. =/
I am SO pissed at killing her off.