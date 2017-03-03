March 3rd, 2017, 12:47 pm evillemmons Ed Sheeran puts all of the songs from the album on yt, can't let Lorde snatch his wig [come through Ed]sourceListen to all the songs HEREListening party! Which song is your favorite? Tagged: ed sheeran, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 107107 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-03-03 01:32 pm (UTC)
I'm really bad at first listens to new albums bc, outside of the singles, I can never keep the songs straight. I much prefer his slower stuff to that lame pseudo rapping thing he does, but so far, the tracks I can actually remember are Perfect (Thinking Out Loud v 2.0) and Hearts Don't Break Around Here. What Do I Know? was kinda cute too. I'm not finished listening though.
lol wedding song of 2017 for sure!
i much prefer his faster stuff (eg. shape of you) to his lame, corny, melodramatic slow stuff (eg. thinking out loud)
But Shape of You is still the best one to me, but it's only the first listen :D
• he's already bald by that one single Lorde track & video
• being bald would be an improvement over his ass ugly hair
*I'm assuming this is a limited time thing, like a try before you buy type deal. Artists deserve to get paid but I'm not putting down my limited cash for something I don't know 100% that I will like.
Obviously, their labels would never allow them to do that, and they wouldn't be able to make as much as they would ordinarily. But it could be a good long-term move in terms of increasing a fanbase or trying to break into new demographics. Idt KP or TS are very interested in longevity, but you can tell that Gaga wants to be that kind of ~legendary artist that transcends age groups and era.
Like I don't understand if your comment means that ontd likes him now or doesn't like him now lol 😩
Edited at 2017-03-03 01:52 pm (UTC)
think of it as to change your mind (usually from positive to negative) about someone or something
i know it's confusing because it can be positive in some contexts
to be fair ontd has never really liked ed
if they meant it positively they probably would've said something like "oh i'm glad ontd has come around to him"
eaux
can't believe this chucky doll is as big as he is smh