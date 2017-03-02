Exclusive photos from Steven Yeun's wedding
- Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak met in 2009, when he was a bartender by night and a Second City cast member by day, and she was a student at Columbia College in Chicago.
- Their relationship went long-distance when he moved to LA and was cast in The Walking Dead; Yeun proposed in August 2015.
- The wedding took place on December 3, 2016; it incorporated Korean elements including the garb, meals, and butterfly plates as butterfly was Joana's first English word.
- The couple walked down the aisle to the Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations."
- They also opted to forgo a traditional registry, instead asking guests to consider donating to the FlintNow Foundation—a charitable cause close to Steven's heart, since he grew up just 40 minutes from the water-crisis-stricken town.
- The two decided to wait on the honeymoon until later, as Steven is working on Bong Joon Ho's Okja and Joana is pregnant.
More photos at MarthaStewartWeddings
my first post!
ugh everything about this wedding is so pretty and gorgeous and I love what they're wearing.
great first post, op!
Edited at 2017-03-03 08:19 am (UTC)
They are so beautiful!
Congrats on the first post! And yaaas I love when hanboks are worn in weddings. Semi-related but I can't wait for warmer weather because I've been eyeing some pretty modern hanbok skirts and dresses.
And of course, we can't talk about hanbok without bringing up this queen
Found some more at this blog.
#weddinggoals tbh
But very cute.
Also I remember the interview that gif is from! He's come a long way lol
Since I've gotten older (and passed the self-hating Asian phase... very embarrassed of this), I realized that I want to incorporate Korean elements to my future wedding as well. Hanboks are so beautiful.
And those rice cakes look super familiar like they look exactly like the ones that are sold at my local bakery/rice cake store.