Exclusive photos from Steven Yeun's wedding

awwww <3



great first post, op!



What a lovely first post!



They are so beautiful!

I don't really know anything about him but the wedding looks gorgeous, he is very handsome, the bride is gorgeous and everything else is lovely. And the donation part of the registry is truly commendable. 10/10

the bride reminds me a little bit of an asian Heather Morris.

I see it Reply

congrats on your first post!

Congrats on the first post! And yaaas I love when hanboks are worn in weddings. Semi-related but I can't wait for warmer weather because I've been eyeing some pretty modern hanbok skirts and dresses.

Those modern hanboks are beautiful omg

yasss @ Korea modernizing the hanbok

Hanboks are so pretty. I love seeing modern versions of traditional clothes all over the world.

modern hanboks are so cool.

Wow that looks cute!

Is that what her wedding dress is? I couldn't find any clear pictures of it! But all the details of it (and the rest of the wedding) look amazing!

i love this on so many levels

I'm tearing up tbh

#weddinggoals tbh

She is so pretty.

hahaha not so sure about the choice of music, but these pictures are really pretty.

omg what a gorgeous couple!

No one's first word is butterfly, that's fanfic.

But very cute.

But very cute. Reply

Her first English word

my mom will fight you on that lmao

Beautiful! And awww I didn't know they met in Chicago <3



Also I remember the interview that gif is from! He's come a long way lol Reply

It's so beautiful ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

Since I've gotten older (and passed the self-hating Asian phase... very embarrassed of this), I realized that I want to incorporate Korean elements to my future wedding as well. Hanboks are so beautiful.



And those rice cakes look super familiar like they look exactly like the ones that are sold at my local bakery/rice cake store.

lmao same at passing the self hating asian phase, I'm so ashamed of child me sometimes. Now I'm like... My wedding is gonna be viet AF no matter what!!!

Yasss bring on the ao dai

