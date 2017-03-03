Celebs @ World Premiere of Beauty and the Beast

I don't know much about Luke Evans, but he looks like the uncle from Teen Wolf. Reply

Can't ever unsee this now. Reply

Bless Paige's tragic fashion sense, lol Reply

Not that I blame him but I wonder why Ewan has done like zero promo for this. Also Emma looks like slutty Sandy from the end of Greaae meets The Jetsons. Reply

Also Emma looks like slutty Sandy from the end of Greaae meets The Jetsons.



and now I suddenly love what she's wearing lol Reply

I think he's shooting Fargo at the moment. Reply

I think he's filming Fargo, isn't he?? Reply

I hate what Emma's wearing. It's so casual compared to what everybody else is wearing.



Also, Chrissy Teigan looks like she's wearing curtains.



Edited at 2017-03-03 07:06 am (UTC) Reply

chrissy looks like shes trying to hide shes pregnant to me lol Reply

It's not flattering at all.



It would be interesting if she was, considering how difficult it was for her to get pregnant with Luna. Reply

That was my first thought, but her Oscar dress was so tight. Reply

that neckline on her pantsuit is EVERYWHERE this season. so many similar dresses at the Oscars, too. Reply

Yeah it's so off. Doesn't even go with the made up hair. Reply

i really like what Emma's wearing and her hair/make up. Dan is very pretty to me (Beast remains a shitty prince) and Luke is looking great.rest meh Reply

I love that Emma’s eye makeup is brown eyeliner and mascara. It’s less harsh. Reply

Gugu should've been Belle. end of story Reply

mte Reply

Agreed Reply

Seriously. Missed opportunity. Reply

I came in here to say this, agreed. Reply

i find luke evans so offensive looking. him and joel edgerton are both so weird-looking in the same beady-eyed, uncomfortable way to the point where i have trouble watching anything they star in. Reply

Céline looks so good! I love Law for hooking her up with these beautiful dresses



I really like Emma's outfit and hair too Reply

lol @ Celine being there. I honestly can't believe the disrespect of Ariana and John's version, it's like they had 10 minutes to record it and put it out. Reply

emma is just so bland to me. gugu looks amazing Reply

that outfit would look amazing on kstew Reply

mte Reply

Ugh who is the guy with the exposed tie behind Celine lol Reply

emma's face in the celine pic. SAME. omg fuck me upppp queen Reply

Damn that ugly black thing is EXPENSIVE? I thought she was underdressed. Reply

especially since she's playing a literal disney princess. up your game! Reply

As a follow-up to this comment , even after talking about how bad this movie looks and trashing it compared with the animation, my mom concluded, "...But I will see it." lmao like a true ONTDer tbh! Reply

Yeah, those are exactly my sentiments. Reply

