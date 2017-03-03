Celebs @ World Premiere of Beauty and the Beast
Emma Watson
Dan Stevens & Susie Hariet
Luke Evans
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Josh Gad
Audra McDonald
Alexis Loizon
Celine Dion
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
I've put more pics behind spoilers bc this post will be photo heavy
[----------Pics Set 1----------]
Javier Bardem
Toni Braxton
Matt Damon & Luciana Bozan Barroso
Jean Smart
Paige O'Hara
Aubrey Plaza
David Oyelowo with children Caleb Oyelowo & Zoe Oyelowo
[----------Pic Set 2------------]
Allison Holker & Stephen Laurel 'tWitch' Boss
Chazz Palminteri
Marsai Martin
Matthew Lewis & Angela Jones
Mario Lopez, Courtney Laine Mazza and Gia Francesca Lopez
Carly Hughes
Tahj Mowry
Katie Aselton
Amber Midthunder
so sorry about that mods
source
and now I suddenly love what she's wearing lol
I think he's filming Fargo, isn't he??
Also, Chrissy Teigan looks like she's wearing curtains.
Edited at 2017-03-03 07:06 am (UTC)
It would be interesting if she was, considering how difficult it was for her to get pregnant with Luna.
I really like Emma's outfit and hair too
Emma and Gagu (I think) outfits are from Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017
Re: Emma and Gagu (I think) outfits are from Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017
Re: Emma and Gagu (I think) outfits are from Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017