March 3rd, 2017, 01:35 am rebeljean Emma Watson Gives Strangers Advice for $2 The money was donated to Planned Parenthood.SOURCEWhat would you ask Emma? Tagged: emma watson Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4646 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-03-03 07:22 am (UTC)
i know that sounds arrogant but *shrug*
#When_You're_Good_At_Everything!
"you've never had manchego with quince?"
girl bye
But I'm really glad that the proceeds go to PP. I'll give her an extra $5 just for that.
Edited at 2017-03-03 11:52 am (UTC)
PS Is that Voldemort in your icon?
Yes it is! Frank Dillane!
Still will never make sense to me.
OMG Frank tho!! He turned into such a cutie. He deserves a more prominent career tbh.
Apparently his brother is getting into acting too? Work it, Dillane fam!
Also, lol at this sheltered rich white girl giving people life advice.
Edited at 2017-03-03 12:55 pm (UTC)
"uh, I'm against sexism, I'm against arranged marriages", congratulations doofus, there's nothing wrong with arranged marriages
Edited at 2017-03-03 02:24 pm (UTC)