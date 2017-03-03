I can't afford to pay that for advice from Emma Reply

Thread

Link

You sound poor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking love how much ontd hates her. truly ~classique~ bitch eating crackers level, bless Reply

Thread

Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw that was cute Reply

Thread

Link

I guess it probably would have caused a scene if she was actually there but the fact that this was on a small screen made it kind of lame Reply

Thread

Link

i find luke evans so offensive looking. him and joel edgerton are both so weird-looking in the same beady-eyed, uncomfortable way to the point where i have trouble watching anything they star in. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh wrong post why are we being subjected to 2 emma watson posts in a row Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would fuck Luke Evans in no time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean profits go to PP so this is a great move. Reply

Thread

Link

+1 they are incredible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, I was ready to be like "pffft $2?!" but this is nice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for PP, and no lie I probably will pay $2 just to say I facetimed with Hermione, regardless of her bland bad advice.... I agree with the black dude, I mean cheese? really?



Edited at 2017-03-03 07:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I would ask Emma how can I avoid paying taxes Reply

Thread

Link

That's a good cause. Reply

Thread

Link

idk what i'd even ask her probably just say hi and give some money to pp Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly don't think there's anything she could tell me that i need to know



i know that sounds arrogant but *shrug* Reply

Thread

Link

O__O There are people who don't like cheese? Reply

Thread

Link

What is the best way to evade taxes? Reply

Thread

Link

run for president Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how can we make feminism easier for men? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if I love her more as an actress, singer, feminist, or adversary to enrage ONTD/Social Media! It's so hard to decide!



#When_You're_Good_At_Everything! Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO AT HER



"you've never had manchego with quince?"



girl bye Reply

Thread

Link

She's goop-lite and I love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is she even saying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

¿Desde cuándo el queso acompañado de membrillo es pretencioso? 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would ask for investment tips. Reply

Thread

Link

Why are you inventing your own cadence for Belle's songs? Why are they so weird?



But I'm really glad that the proceeds go to PP. I'll give her an extra $5 just for that. Reply

Thread

Link

that was cute, i wish she was a better actress Reply

Thread

Link

I'd ask her, or anyone tbh, what the hell to think about the fact that my ex (dated for 4.5 years, broken up for 4 months, no contact inbetween) is recently following my new, second instagram account I made recently for my art TBQH



Edited at 2017-03-03 11:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My PHD in r/relationships tells me that's bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck. Yeah I haven't done anything about it but its nice to hear someone else agree.



PS Is that Voldemort in your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mostly means a number of things. He can't let go, he's following you for other reasons. He's doing it even tho he's seeing someone else. And on the very rare chance he's doing it because he enjoys it... but he's a man so.........





Yes it is! Frank Dillane! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he's not following me for my detailed drawings of girls hair (lmao)

Still will never make sense to me.



OMG Frank tho!! He turned into such a cutie. He deserves a more prominent career tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Apparently his brother is getting into acting too? Work it, Dillane fam!



MTE! Talented son of Stannis Baratheon! Give him all the roles! I love his character on FTWD! Do you watch it? You should if you don't already!!Apparently his brother is getting into acting too? Work it, Dillane fam! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it a guy/are you a girl? I find that girls get the grieving process done right away, have a good cry for a week and then start to get over it. Guys feel free right after a break up, have a lot of fun, and then at the end of a few months feel lonely and start to regret the break-up, beginning their own grieving process. Then they start reaching out to the girl, and it causes confusion and weird emotions, and the girl wonders if she should get back with the guy when really he's just being dumb. Not to stereotype, but I have experienced this and seen it with my friends as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're right, I'm a gal he's a guy. My only confusion with this is the fact that any reason he may wanna reach out to me would be better achieved with a text; if he wants to get back with me, text, if he wants to make another girl jealous, text, if he wants to be friends, text. As a person who doesn't use instagram much anyway, him following me on more than one account at all is weird, let alone how recently he's done this. It shouldn't be on my mind as much as it is, but seeing as this is the first I've "heard" from him in this entire break up, it's kind of throwing me for a loop. I haven't and I won't do anything about it, though, can't open that can of worms my LORD. Thank you for your input tho <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get you. Good luck with everything! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my advice is to block him tbqh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can this dang movie come out already so I don't have to see her face everywhere?





Also, lol at this sheltered rich white girl giving people life advice.



Edited at 2017-03-03 12:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'd ask the humanitarian entrepreneur how to make millions out of my minimal talents tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ the boy who didn't call himself a feminist and instead listed the things he's against



"uh, I'm against sexism, I'm against arranged marriages", congratulations doofus, there's nothing wrong with arranged marriages



Edited at 2017-03-03 02:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

how ignorant to say he's against arranged marriages. not all arranged marriages are forced marriages. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keep it Reply

Thread

Link