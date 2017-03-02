elizabeth

Cesar Millan says millennials shouldn't have dogs




-Said millennials shouldn't own dogs because we're too distracted by our phones and don't know how to relate on a personal level (??)
-Millennials have had everything handed to us and somehow that relates to raising a dog
-Suggests millennials are the first generation to bring dogs indoors, and that we use them to fill a hole left by the children we don't have
-Suggests fostering dogs before committing to ownership

source
