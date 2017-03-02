Cesar Millan says millennials shouldn't have dogs
-Said millennials shouldn't own dogs because we're too distracted by our phones and don't know how to relate on a personal level (??)
-Millennials have had everything handed to us and somehow that relates to raising a dog
-Suggests millennials are the first generation to bring dogs indoors, and that we use them to fill a hole left by the children we don't have
-Suggests fostering dogs before committing to ownership
Now this is a good reason......I don't know what the fuck he's saying tho.
but once i have stock options and health/dental benefits, i'm bee-lining to the humane society +_+
fuck this guy
i bought my dog a little sprinkles cupcake today!! they make special ones for dogs and she loved it!!
I brought my dog christmas cookies and had them under the tree for her. She loved them. Besides that I'll buy them at the supermarket.....cookies and these little muffins she goes crazy for. I change up her foods too, so she doesn't have to eat the same thing all the time. I admit I'm a fool for my dog.
"Millennials have had everything handed to us"
No that was the baby boomers.
Go to any little league game since the mid 80s and watch the parents. It's frightening.
based on stess signals/the body language he shold have known he was going to be bitten. any trainer who is worth their salt would have known with the first/second warning sign which was looking away and then getting tense while eating.
ALSO, there is no such thing as alpha dog. PACK THEORY HAS BEEN DEBUNKED. EVEN BY THE GUY THAT PREFORMED THE STUDY.
my fave
he's always a pleasant surprise, though
I do agree that fostering first is smart, because dogs are a lot of work and you need to get a handle on how much work that is if you've never had one before.
My mom has said the same things about my dog replacing her grandkids, but she can deal.
ok, that's the only thing that makes sense to me. i can agree with that.
no one should be taking this man's advice on anything else, tho.