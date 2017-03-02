Cesar Millan says millennials shouldn't have dogs

LOL! I would wear that shirt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that shirt! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A++ 10/10 would wear that shirt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

speaking as a genxer, this guy can go suck an egg Reply

Thread

Link

Rude. My dogs are my children. Why would you even want human smalls when the gift of dogs exist???? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol human smalls. I call my cat small. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think people my age should own dogs because we're broke af and less than 10% of landlords here allow pets but w.e Reply

Thread

Link

A deposit to have a pet in an apartment here is $500 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which is ridiculous and unreasonable, at least for me. My dog is 16 and blind and stays in a small area of the house causing less damage than a toddler. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to pay PET RENT for my cat. He's a cat, not my roommate! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have two cats and pet deposits are STEEP. But they're the loves of my life and where I go they go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg, the struggle with apartment hunting! I never even bother to look at places that don't allow pets because we have three, but I hate seeing the numbers shrink every time I check the boxes for cats and dogs on Craigslist. And within those results, so many have a max of two. And then, the deposit fees/pet rent... ughhh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Now this is a good reason......I don't know what the fuck he's saying tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im seriously salty about landlords not allowing pets, especially when i know a pet would be good for my mental health. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

speak for yourself peasant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It kills me 50% of my income is going on rent :(..not to mention the apartment is freaking ugly. it's not fair. how am I suppose to live \AND enjoy me life while saving some money...being a grown up is hard Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's up to the individual to know that that and make the responsible choice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have to partially agree...despite the positive effects a pet can have on mental health and well-being, i think it's more sensible to have a stable income as opposed to taking on a dependent :(



but once i have stock options and health/dental benefits, i'm bee-lining to the humane society +_+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I won't have a dog because I can't afford the food and vet bills. But I hope someday I can. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder every time I see a dog in my neighbourhood how people can afford one. But I guess they're cheaper than kids so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anyways

fuck this guy



i bought my dog a little sprinkles cupcake today!! they make special ones for dogs and she loved it!! Reply

Thread

Link

I brought my dog christmas cookies and had them under the tree for her. She loved them. Besides that I'll buy them at the supermarket.....cookies and these little muffins she goes crazy for. I change up her foods too, so she doesn't have to eat the same thing all the time. I admit I'm a fool for my dog. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everytime I make whipped cream, I put a little aside for my dog and he goes crazy for it! I make dog cupcakes if we have a dog play date! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck off douche Reply

Thread

Link

Hush, ya fart. Reply

Thread

Link

what a rude cat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg wrong gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But you repeat yourself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the appropriate reaction to dogs tbh



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

reported Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo I love clips/gifs of cats going off on dogs. Especially when the dog is so much bigger but the cat is still frightening it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't the consensus that his "techniques" suck and are sometimes abusive?



"Millennials have had everything handed to us"

No that was the baby boomers. Reply

Thread

Link

My fav is the "millennials all want trophies for everything" except no, millenials all got trophies for everything because the parents aka people his age needed their kids to be special as a reflection on them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

DING DING DING



Go to any little league game since the mid 80s and watch the parents. It's frightening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite thing about FB is all the (millennial) parents whining about special snowflakes and participation trophies while simultaneously lavishing praise on their children (....and husbands) for the absolute bare minimum. Like, you quit your job to make sure you entire life revolves around McBraydenleigh and Peightyn, post pictures of them 42x per day, call them ~world changers~ non-stop... your bitching privileges are revoked. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

parents at kids games are fucking scary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES I always hated getting participation trophies but my mom would get so mad at me if I tried to toss them out and insisted we put them somewhere on display. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol plus kids aren't dumb and we could clearly see that every kid was getting a trophy, even the ones that weren't good, so we knew they were meaningless Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah idk. i don't trust him. I think dogs should be able to enjoy their walks and sniff and mark. He's into brisk walks that don't allow the dogs to stop walking or mark. ...why have a doggy if you're not gonna let them enjoy their little lives??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his techniques are always like the opposite of my dog-owning techniques and idk all my dogs have been happy and loved and cared for *SHRUGS* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We are the generation that is getting fucked over. The baby boomers are the lucky assholes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES! he uses intimidation and fear which stresses the dog out.







based on stess signals/the body language he shold have known he was going to be bitten. any trainer who is worth their salt would have known with the first/second warning sign which was looking away and then getting tense while eating.



ALSO, there is no such thing as alpha dog. PACK THEORY HAS BEEN DEBUNKED. EVEN BY THE GUY THAT PREFORMED THE STUDY. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS! His methods are known to be abusive and counter-intuitive. I let my dog do whatever on walks, sniff all the things, etc. It's what mentally tires them out because then they need to chill and process all of the stimuli they've experienced on the walk. Also, he uses the "pack mentality" thing constantly but dogs have been domesticated for so long that this is no longer relevant to their instincts. I have a husky, so technically he should be the most wolf-like of all and like this but honestly he is the biggest suck-baby of all time and just wants love from his hoomans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time some old person complains about milennials it reminds me of this bit from one of my favorite podcasts



Reply

Thread

Link

omg, bless you for posting this. this was great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss i love them so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"HEY CBS? CAN YOU FUCKING CHILL OUT FOR A SECOND PLEASE?"



my fave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

something about your comment immediately made me think of the mcelroys, and then SURPRISE GRIFFIN



he's always a pleasant surprise, though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Huuurrrghhhh I was pretty excited for The Great Outdoors because of Joel, mclovin, and Stephen Fry but holy shit is it nothing but LOLOLOLOL MILLENNIALS ARE OVER-EMOTIONAL AND TECHNOLOGY-OBSESSED AND COMPLETELY WEAK AND INCOMPETENT for 30 minutes straight. I suffered through 2 episodes before deleting the rest and taking it off series record. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't listened this but I probably agree. watching the show, I feel like it's not as bad as they advertised (like, everyone gets their fair share of being made fun of) but they fucked up so much in the marketing department.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the "I didn't DO ANYTHING!" and the "It's a macbook pro...YOU have a macbook pro..." are killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL my sister watched a few episodes of this because she likes Stephen Fry and made me watch some to get my opinion and... omg it's fucking awful. It's sf mean and unfunny and shitty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I want more millennial comedians tearing into boomers please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol bless you for bringing Cool Games Inc onto ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh he is the last person ppl should be taking advice from Reply

Thread

Link

As a childless 31 year old sitting on my couch on my laptop with my husband and DOG, I am feeling pretty attacked by these comments. :P



I do agree that fostering first is smart, because dogs are a lot of work and you need to get a handle on how much work that is if you've never had one before.



My mom has said the same things about my dog replacing her grandkids, but she can deal. Reply

Thread

Link

I am pretty sure the face makes anyone, forget animals, relate to him on any level. Reply

Thread

Link

-Suggests fostering dogs before committing to ownership



ok, that's the only thing that makes sense to me. i can agree with that.



no one should be taking this man's advice on anything else, tho. Reply

Thread

Link