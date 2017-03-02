Tori Spelling gives birth (again)

I wouldn't name my five kids jackshit cause I don't want any.



I've always loved the name Margalo though, from alllllllllll the way back when I was a tiny small child and first had Stuart Little read to me I was like "yep if I have a daughter THATS what I'll name her!" I think it's an absolutely beautiful name. I've met a lot of people who disagree though...idgi????



Holy shit, they are still together. Reply

I like the names she has given her children except for Beau. Reply

get a vasectomy already! Reply

I Think she gets money for every kid she pops out? Reply

I actually love the name Stella but it's a mess with my fiancé' last name. Reply

hope she can afford it <3 Reply

This is what I hate about poor people



If you're poor why reproduce? Than the rest of us have to take care of you with our taxes smh Reply

only the wealthy should reproduce!



Life would only be convenient then!! Reply

I thought she was fucking bankrupt?





How do you pronounce Hattie? Like Hat-E? Or like Haiti? Reply

I've only ever heard it pronounced like Hat-ey



Edited at 2017-03-03 06:43 am (UTC) Reply

I think its like Hat-tea Reply

Yikes. Don't these two work for a living? Reply

Schooling I get their grandma paying for, but food? Yikes Reply

She's doing commercials for a psychic phone line.



Far guess to say she's broke. Reply

Belle for a girl Reply

Elliott for a boy Reply

Elliott James is my boy pick too! Girl is either Viola Marie, Norah Josephine, or Rosalie Rey. I can't decide. Reply

Yasss this is my son's name ☺️ Reply

im not having 5 but clover clementine cleo clyde and cliff



congrats to her and poor man's ted allen Reply

Isn't the middle one Felicia Day's daughter? Reply

She's worse than the Teen Mom moms.



Yikes. Reply

Give them time, they've had a head start, lol Reply

Well, I have two boys named Schuylar and Hamlin, but when I finally take the plunge and get a husky I'll name HER Selene. :') two black cats and a husky, I cannot wait.





Lol, why would I want five kids? I love myself. Reply

How do you pronounce the first one? Reply

like Sky-lur Reply

Sky-Lur. The damn white people at the shelter did this to him. But it fits. He behaves like an annoying male sibling from the nineties.



Edited at 2017-03-03 07:10 am (UTC) Reply

Ugh. I locked myself out of my account trying to comment in this post.



I hope she's done after this one. 5 is too much.



I'm watching 90210 and she used to be so pretty. It's sad. She just looks so plastic and fake now. Reply

I like the name Whitney for girl and Connor for boy but I will never have children of my own, so... Reply

wow! congrats to them



I'd name my 5 kids



Emma

Mel

Geri

Victoria

& Mel Reply

lol i see what you did there Matthew.



Mel A and Mel B? Mellaah & Mellbee lol, i kinda dig this. Reply

heh Reply

you jest, but i knew siblings in junior high with the same name (and then a different pair in high school) and i never really learned why in either case Reply

