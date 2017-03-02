well they sure seem like little triggered sensitive snowflakes. Reply

no no, we're not allowed to use those words. We cant use 'triggered' or 'snowflakes' against right wingers. A guy on instagram told me i cant steal the word to use it on him.

I triggered the precious snowflake. Reply

Lmao countdown to them trying to claim cultural appropriation.



...actually it's probably going to happen and not be funny at all. Ugh. Reply

He handled it ok. I expected worse tbh. Reply

ooh this is not the video to watch if you get secondhand embarrassment easily



tbh i wouldn't have blamed him one bit if he had thrown that stool, but good for him for thinking twice Reply

seriously! on a mockery scale, his trump joke was so light i wonder what set her off, good grief! what were they thinking going to a comedy show?! well, i'm glad she has bad aim and that he didn't throw the stool! Reply

If I were in his position, I'd almost want her to have good aim just so I could try and go after her for assault. Yes, I'm petty, but I don't care. She's an adult and needs to learn to control her temper and/or there are consequences for not doing so. Reply

Hope they find out the name of the person that threw the bottle and file a police report. That's assault. Reply

If HRC supporters had done this, it'd be all over Faux News, but because they're stans for 45, it will all be passed off as the fault of the stand up guy, or they'll somehow find a way to blame a minority for it. Reply

trash remains trash Reply

WSJ: Sessions used campaign $ for GOP convention trip; spoke about Trump campaign at event when he met Russian envoy https://t.co/F3wr049Kzy pic.twitter.com/ILQ7MxeQpB — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 3, 2017

This is gonna raise a lot of questions in the morning... Reply

He better resign. Reply

this might be just like what happened to flynn. coordinate the reports to give enough rope this idiots to hang themselves with, then prove they were lying by releasing a KO report. I just hope this doesn't get buried, no one on msnbc tonight referenced it. Reply

please let this happen Reply

Those women are going to feel incredibly stupid in, like, six months when it really sets in that Tramp is only out for himself and his cronies and fuck the general public.



Sooo, is this a politics post? Because I have to share this bonkers Rachel Maddow video that I just watched. Reply

pls share Reply

something tells me that if they were this mad about a joke that there isn't anything Trump could do now or in 6 months that these women (and a vast majority of Trump supporters), no matter how fucked they get, will put the blame on him and will find a way to blame it on the liberals, the media or whatever scapegoat they can blame that isn't Trump. Reply

yikes



i have zero tolerance for anger after growing up around horrible tempers idk how ppl conduct themselves like this, esp to a fuckn comedian



if you dont like it, just leave, good gravy Reply

Because some people are trashy and don't even see it. So many reality shows and talk shows have normalized shit like this . . . yes, I do think it gets played up for ratings, but I'm pretty sure a lot of those people act in a similar way even when the cameras are off.



I just started reading "Hillbilly Elegy" and I'm not very far into it, but there's an early scene where his grandparents (?) get mad about a store owner/employee telling their son to stop playing with a toy & asking the son to go outside, so they go inside and start yelling at the employee and throwing stuff around. I was reading that part and just thinking 'how can anyone think this is appropriate behavior or an acceptable way to react to things'? (To his credit, I don't think the author actually believes it's acceptable behavior, but I think that particular instance is brushed aside as an example of hillbilly culture & protecting their own/family). It's mind blowing. Reply

Since this is a political post, let's talk about how we keep finding out more and more of Trump's administration/campaign met with Russian officials.



And also how Pence used a personal AOL email account to discuss homeland security things and he got hacked. Reply

The past 24 hours feels like the beginnings of a huge avalanche. There's so much coming out now that I can't see how they can all keep giving BS excuses much longer. It's insane! I can't quit looking at Twitter bc every few minutes there's like some new revelation Reply

I'm not shocked by the Russia shit. The Pence email crap is KILLING me. The hypocrisy of the GOP never ends.



Edited at 2017-03-03 05:24 am (UTC)

And also how Pence used a personal AOL email account to discuss homeland security things and he got hacked.



who the fuck still uses AOL??????????



does it still say hello goodbye and youve got mail tho? Reply

who the fuck still uses AOL??????????



old Republican men, apparently



or at least ones that are governors of Indiana. Reply

I do and it does if you have the desktop aol installed lol Reply

A truck drove by me the other day and the company email on the side was aol like whyyyyy Reply

#Sessions met w/ Kislyak for the 2nd time on Sept. 8. I did a LexisNexis search to see what was going on at that time. Here we go... 1/ — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) March 2, 2017

informative thread that help tie in sessions to the russian investigation Reply

Lol at AOL. Couldn't even use gmail. Reply

How the fuck much longer are the GOP going to ride this shit out before they start thinking about the long-term consequences this is going to have on their careers? Reply

CAN WE TALK ABOUT MIKE PENCE'S EMAIL?! BUT HER EMAILS.... FUCK YOU GOP! Reply

lmao I saw his team deleted an October tweet where he supported the FBI investigating HRC because of her emails since "no one is above the law" I GUESS ONLY DEMOCRATS ARENT ABOVE THE LAW Reply

an AOL email to boot! Reply

it's so 90s! Reply

What happened with his emails? Reply

I'm so desensitized to the fact that everything the Republicans absolutely flipped out over when Democrats did, they have done themselves, but worse, and act like it's totally okay. Reply

Since he apparently got hacked, I need someone to release them. Reply

the fact that not only did he use a private email account but that it was AOL (way less secure than a private email server) AND he got hacked is just... everything they were pissed about what Hillary did times 10. Reply

I'm gonna settle here for politics talk unless people disagree. Reply

Let's do it! I missed your post this morning. I'm living for NYT and WP dropping these big stories all the time. I'm really hoping this is all leading somewhere and the Republicans won't be able to weasle their way out of it. I legit daydream about waking up, checking CNN, and seeing that these videos Russia have on him have leaked. Reply

I love that all this news is dropping at night. It's good filler for morning shows. I just need more leaks to happen. I need more Russia leaks specifically to happen. I need the FBI to release whatever they have. It's not even a 100 days of office for him. Reply

Is the republican party going to take perjury as seriously now as they did when Bill Clinton was president? Reply

nope, just like they won't care that Pence used a private email account and exposed his government dealings to a hacker Reply

lololol "no fuck you, stupid" Reply

I laughed at that too tbh Reply

