March 2nd, 2017, 08:02 pm bert_macklin John Caparulo attacked by Trump Supporters while doing stand-up John Caparulo (of Chelsea Lately) did a bit about Donald Trump. The 2 women sitting in front cursed and stormed off; one threw a glass bottle at Caparulo. source Tagged: comedy / comedian, politics
I triggered the precious snowflake.
...actually it's probably going to happen and not be funny at all. Ugh.
tbh i wouldn't have blamed him one bit if he had thrown that stool, but good for him for thinking twice
Sooo, is this a politics post? Because I have to share this bonkers Rachel Maddow video that I just watched.
BANANAS!
i have zero tolerance for anger after growing up around horrible tempers idk how ppl conduct themselves like this, esp to a fuckn comedian
if you dont like it, just leave, good gravy
I just started reading "Hillbilly Elegy" and I'm not very far into it, but there's an early scene where his grandparents (?) get mad about a store owner/employee telling their son to stop playing with a toy & asking the son to go outside, so they go inside and start yelling at the employee and throwing stuff around. I was reading that part and just thinking 'how can anyone think this is appropriate behavior or an acceptable way to react to things'? (To his credit, I don't think the author actually believes it's acceptable behavior, but I think that particular instance is brushed aside as an example of hillbilly culture & protecting their own/family). It's mind blowing.
And also how Pence used a personal AOL email account to discuss homeland security things and he got hacked.
Edited at 2017-03-03 05:24 am (UTC)
who the fuck still uses AOL??????????
does it still say hello goodbye and youve got mail tho?
old Republican men, apparently
or at least ones that are governors of Indiana.