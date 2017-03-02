Is this an irl version of his deep tweets? Reply

these facts. so mind-blowing. my life has been a lie

He needs to go back to school

Lol. Speaking of mind blowing facts, the other day I learned the last country to abolish slavery did it in 2007.

WHAAAAAAAAT

I mixed it up a little but Mauritania abolished slavery in 1981 and it wasn't actually illegal to have slaves until 2007.

jfc, who was it?

smh this family is like pretty af, HOW?!?!

This needs to be adapted into a weekly show.

i loved this. it's so funny. some of the facts actually blew my mind lol.



i mentioned this yesterday in a post, but i stg i saw a jaden smith lookalike or actual jaden smith yesterday. it was a guy about his height, same hair, wearing some trendy fugly fashion glasses, and a leather louis vuitton jacket. i know jaden modeled for LV before, so maybe it was him lol. Reply

Blessed Indigo child. 😭

LMFAO THIS IS AMAZING

me the first time trying edibles

lol i like that he's in on the joke now



also what is this i hear about immortal jellyfish?? Reply

but for real I'll never quite get over the whole "there's more stars in the universe than grains of sand on Earth" thing. And not just more, but like, 10000 times more.

does he still do that weird thing with his eyebrows?

the fruit related facts make me want to go listen to some gastropod episodes

the oldest person alive fact got to me not gonna lie

How though? It wasn't even an interesting fact. It's just what being the oldest person alive means by definition.

of course but you don't think about that often

That got me too. Hell, there was about another 5 billion ppl born since the oldest person was born.

mte

lol this was funny, and i like that he's at least a little bit self aware about his kookiness.

the sharks on earth before trees fact got me to do a double-take not gonna lie.

OMG, yass I'm here him saying his tweets irl.

i feel like this would make an amazing reoccurring snl skit

I feel Corden/Kimmel should invite him every so often to do this lol

oblig

god i quote this video much more than i should

ok i like this kid now.

The editing of this video makes it even funnier.

Love the Smith kids

he's pretty

lmao i kinda love him for making fun of himself

I see a lot of good reaction gifs here

lol i loved this. the stuff about the fruit were surprising to me.

the deck of cards one surprised me

lmao wait this was low-key educational 🤔

amazing

lmao i just saw this vid in a tweet that was like "me: i'm going to bed early tonight

me: *this video*" i fuckin died

me: *this video*" i fuckin died Reply

lmao this is ridiculous



does it really rain diamonds on Jupiter tho Reply

They dont stay solid for long at all on Saturn and Jupiter. Their cores are far too hot so they would be reduced to nothing before hitting the surface amd would become another type of material.

Now Uranus and Neptune are a different story. Their temperatures are not hot enough to melt the diamond rain. So it is possible that the diaminds are scattered around the surface just waiting to be picked up.

Though, diamond rain is not proven. It is all just still speculation. Nobody has seen it or anything. There really is no proof it happens anywhere yet. Wishful thinking. Reply

It is nice to think about. Pretty diamonds scattered everywhere. Thanks for the science lesson!

Lmao bless this kid. He's totally in on the joke now. Plus, he legit seems thoughtful and kind despite saying some cringey things on occasion.

Love this. He's so handsome.

fucking ded @ us sharing 50% of our dna with a banana HAHAHAHAHAHA

Did you know that the human head weighs 8 pounds?

