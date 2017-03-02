March 2nd, 2017, 10:51 pm buzzybhn Jaden Smith Reads Mind-Blowing Facts About the Universe A video in which Jaden Smith reads "mind blowing" factsSOURCE Tagged: will smith, willow / jaden smith Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
i mentioned this yesterday in a post, but i stg i saw a jaden smith lookalike or actual jaden smith yesterday. it was a guy about his height, same hair, wearing some trendy fugly fashion glasses, and a leather louis vuitton jacket. i know jaden modeled for LV before, so maybe it was him lol.
also what is this i hear about immortal jellyfish??
me: *this video*" i fuckin died
does it really rain diamonds on Jupiter tho
They dont stay solid for long at all on Saturn and Jupiter. Their cores are far too hot so they would be reduced to nothing before hitting the surface amd would become another type of material.
Now Uranus and Neptune are a different story. Their temperatures are not hot enough to melt the diamond rain. So it is possible that the diaminds are scattered around the surface just waiting to be picked up.
Though, diamond rain is not proven. It is all just still speculation. Nobody has seen it or anything. There really is no proof it happens anywhere yet. Wishful thinking.