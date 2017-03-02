Netflix –unofficially– renews 'Sense8' for a 3rd season.



- The cast contracts had expired a few months ago since the show takes so much time to film.
- After months of being expired, Netflix renewed the contracts of the core 8 actors.
- During season 2, Sense8 will have 15 series regulars.
- No info about deals for Hernando, Daniela and Amanita yet.
- This comes from Deadlinebanned source, so it's pretty reliable...

ONTD, are you ok with the idea of a 3rd season of Sense8 without Amanita, Hernando or Daniela?!
