Netflix –unofficially– renews 'Sense8' for a 3rd season.

freema/amanita is one of my fav things abt the show?? they best not get rid of my girl or me and netflix are gonna fight

Only half the cast has signed on for the moment.



I still dont understand why Netflix let the contracts expire in the first place or why they let it be off air nearly 2 years.

I think that the Wachowskis are why it was off the air for so long. I think it took them longer to write and produce season 2 than they thought it would.

rick and morty season 3 ahem ;-;

Amanita and Hernando need to stay.



Daniela is nice, but she can go and I won't cry about it.

kill off riley and put will/lito together tbh

amanita and hernando must stay! i like daniela too but if she left i'd be okay (although i'd be pissed if they killed her).

ia

i was kinda underwhelmed by the xmas special :(



i hope the 2nd season is great though! i loved the 1st except riley annoyed me

The Xmas special was kinda much to do about nothing, but at the end of the day it's only real purpose was to tide people over until season 2 and I guess it did.

yeah i def psyched it up too much for myself since i loved the 1st season so much lol :(

The "plan" if for this to be a 5 season series right? At the rate they release seasons it'll probably be on for 10+ years.

i lost interest. two years between seasons is ridiculous.

TBH I still have no idea what's going on plot wise. But I'll still watch it because it's pretty...

Drop Nomi, she's terrible! but don't take my Daniela and Amanita from me!!

Eww at liking Daniela more than Nomi.

it makes sense they'd renew the contracts of the core actors first. I'd be upset if everyone wasn't returning. the wait for this show is annoying af

they really need to start planning things ahead of time for season 3

eh, maybe they should drop a few characters so they can focus on creating a plot

Whoops, I still need to finish season 1.

Yay that it's been renewed, but noooo, Amanita and Hernando are two of the very best characters! I was so stoked when we learned their surnames in the Christmas Special. The show would definitely be worse off for their absence.



(Also, I just really love that Amanita is a black, bisexual, possibly Jewish (idk, just going off her mother and hers surnames being Caplan) woman - the show has no chill when it comes to representation)



Edited at 2017-03-03 04:37 am (UTC)

Also, her mother is in a polyamorous relationship so she grew up with, it seemed like in the Xmas special, two or three fathers. She is sort of a portrait of representation.

It's been 84 years...

If there is a third season, we're going to experience that shit in 2020.

i mean, i want them to come back but i want a 3rd season...

I started watching the series a few months ago. If Amanita isn't there for season 2 and 3, I will be pissed.

I'm pretty sure she's in season 2. It'd be weird for her to be so prominent in the xmas special and just not be there in season 2. Aside from being Nomi's girlfriend, her skills are useful to the cluster, and it'd be wack not to include her in the next season unless Freema wanted out and they kill her off in 2.

I heard that season 2 introduces other clusters, so maybe season 3 could focus on the 8 trying to ban together with them to fight off the bad guys (tho I hope Whispers is done after season 2). If Hernando, Amanita, and Daniela aren't signed yet, maybe it's a situation where too many characters will be involved.

Sorry to go OT but just got out of Logan, it was so good!

what's your icon from?? i need more shirtless riz in my life.

I think it was girls.

i don't need it in my life that badly lmao

LOL same.

