Netflix –unofficially– renews 'Sense8' for a 3rd season.
#Sense8 - Netflix Reassembling Cast After Options Had Expiredhttps://t.co/6FolaHyipP pic.twitter.com/DreW1VIXVx— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) March 3, 2017
- The cast contracts had expired a few months ago since the show takes so much time to film.
- After months of being expired, Netflix renewed the contracts of the core 8 actors.
- During season 2, Sense8 will have 15 series regulars.
- No info about deals for Hernando, Daniela and Amanita yet.
- This comes from
Source
ONTD, are you ok with the idea of a 3rd season of Sense8 without Amanita, Hernando or Daniela?!
I still dont understand why Netflix let the contracts expire in the first place or why they let it be off air nearly 2 years.
Daniela is nice, but she can go and I won't cry about it.
i hope the 2nd season is great though! i loved the 1st except riley annoyed me
(Also, I just really love that Amanita is a black, bisexual, possibly Jewish (idk, just going off her mother and hers surnames being Caplan) woman - the show has no chill when it comes to representation)
Edited at 2017-03-03 04:37 am (UTC)
If there is a third season, we're going to experience that shit in 2020.