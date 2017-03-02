I can't wait to watch this in full!



The tweets to Conan about this special are fucking horrible, I can't believe it. I kinda want him to win an Emmy for it to rub it in their racist faces. Reply

My fave part was the video of him asking people to pay for the wall and that man sticking his middle finger in the box. Amazing. Reply

that abuelito speaking for all of us. did you see the one where he's testing out his jokes in spanish and an abuelita goes like "i like that one" and then conan says "but you didn't laugh" and she starts fake-laughing so hard i was dying lmaooo Reply

Why is vicente there, aren't most of mexicos recent presidents corrupt af Reply

all our presidents are shit. he's there because he's been talking shit about trump since day 1 lmao he literally tweeted "we're not gonna pay for your fucking wall". Reply

mte, I guess nobody cares bc he's been tweeting against Drumpf. Reply

i loved this special so much, as a mexican it makes me so happy to see my people (mis compas....) represented as we truly are: warm friendly people <3



(and in a more critical note: his lucha libre segment was awful lmao just not funny. but the rest was great!) Reply

I like it, but I was hoping for something like Karl did for an idiot abroad or give more insight about why such libre is so important

I think the bts about the lucha segment is much better, cause they explain why they did certain things Reply

not gonna pay for your stupid fokken wall!!!!!



As my flailing on twitter prove, I am super in love with this special, I wish he'd done a 2 hour one to fit it all in tho.. and that we'd been able to see more El Bebé Malo y Gallo Loco action because I miss Andy's face when Coco travels Reply

Also that was a missed opportunity for a return installment of "Noches de Pasion con Señor O'Brien"



Edited at 2017-03-03 04:18 am (UTC) Reply

i'm sure they prob have tons of footage that they didn't use that they'll put online eventually! Reply

I actually didnt know he tried to build a hotel in Mexico! That makes sense, he has to avenge every slight. Reply

Diego! <3



Mixed feelings about Vicente guesting, but he did give us the iconic #FuckingWall ... Reply

what a cutie Reply

Make no mistake, Vicente Fox is an idiot and his family is as corrupt as they come.



Happy about Dieguito, tho <3 Reply

this special was everything. I loved that he actually did his whole monologue in spanish and this was my favorite part:

i wasn't expecting this to be so funny. conan looks absolutely ridiculous. i like how he towers over everyone in the scenes like some friendly ginger giant. and even i can tell conan's spanish is terrible (as terrible as mine is tbh).



also that actress is beautiful btw. Reply

I had been loving Vicente's tweets about Trump but they were ruined for me when a Mexican friend told me what he said about black people. Reply

Omg hes the president (from The Perfect Dictatorship on netflix) that said that. Fuck him. Reply

Adorable interview with Diego, wish Conan would also interview Gael lmao (although I guess he's been living in Argentina for a while now) Reply

Yass at Diego bringing Mezcal, the best drink ever! Great taste all around. Reply

My crush on Diego is so intense. Reply

Idk I appreciate that Vicente has been so vocal against Trompas and the wall but he ain't shit. Reply

Vicente Fox is shit let's not forget that. Diego mi amor <333 Conan had Gio too and even showed his iconic goal clip, wish they would have shown Tim Howard crying. Conan is tall man 0_0



Edited at 2017-03-03 05:12 am (UTC) Reply

omg I love Diego so much.



Is he the first Latino man to star in Star Wars? Wouldn't that be Oscar? Either way, I love the story about the girl and her father. I remember him retweeting that. He's so amazing. Reply

I think it's Jimmy Smits. Diego is the first Mexican. Reply

Diego is so beautiful, I can't even. Reply

Televisa is the shittiest of them all. He should've gone to another channel/done it with Telemundo here in the US etc



Edited at 2017-03-03 05:40 am (UTC) Reply

ia, but isn't Telemundo owned by nbc? nbc sucks too. Reply

Yeah they are owned by NBCuniversal, so they were never going to allow Conan in the studios. Reply

The set is so ugly Reply

vincente can go 2 hell honestly Reply

Vicente Fox sucks. Reply

