March 2nd, 2017, 09:57 pm

Diegutio Luna and Former President Vincente Fox on Conan in Mexico

source | source
The tweets to Conan about this special are fucking horrible, I can't believe it. I kinda want him to win an Emmy for it to rub it in their racist faces.
(and in a more critical note: his lucha libre segment was awful lmao just not funny. but the rest was great!)
I think the bts about the lucha segment is much better, cause they explain why they did certain things
Mixed feelings about Vicente guesting, but he did give us the iconic #FuckingWall ...
Happy about Dieguito, tho <3
also that actress is beautiful btw.
Is he the first Latino man to star in Star Wars? Wouldn't that be Oscar? Either way, I love the story about the girl and her father. I remember him retweeting that. He's so amazing.
Anyway, I hate most men.