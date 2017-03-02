It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Man Seeking Woman Season Finale Promos + Extras
Dennis reveals he has a baby from his Wade Boggs layover in North Dakota. Everyone offers a solution for how to get him out of this jam. Mac suggests they pretend to be a couple and Frank wants to make the broad a "decent" proposal b/c $1 million for sex is indecent. In the end, Dennis has to decide which life he wants to continue to lead.
Escape your boring day and take a tour of Philadelphia with the Gang.
Renee Felice Smith’s Sunny audition was kind of… ruff.
Josh and Lucy get married.
Sources: [1] [2] [3] [4]
ahahah
But this season has been pretty hit and miss for me. I wish it was more than ten eps. I really do. Weirdly, I think they should have killed Cricket instead of Maureen. Cricket is such a pathetic character. I admit I kept expecting the twist to be that the person he was with was a family member. glad it wasn't.
and I absolutely loathe and i mean loathe man seeking woman.