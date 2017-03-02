illyria

Karrueche's BFF, Joseph Ryan la Cour, files a restraining order against Chris Brown


  • Joseph Rayn la Cour, Karrueche's BFF, filed a restraining order against Chris Brown after Karrueche filed one last week.

  • Chris has been saying that wherever Karrueche and Joseph go, he will find them and shoot the place up.

  • At Diddy's Superbowl party, Chris saw Joseph and told him, "it's 2017 ... Ima fuck you up every time I see you so you better get the fuck out of here before I lay your ass out."

  • At the same party, Chris threw a drink at one of Karrueche and Joseph's friends and told her, "move bitch, we aren't friends."

  • Chris has sent guys after Joseph that he believes may be part of The Bloods, a Los Angeles gang. In a Billboard article, Chris's own team spilled that his current best friends are gang members from The Bloods.

Almost killed Rihanna for catching him cheating; stalking, abusing, and obsessing over Karrueche and her friends because she left him after he had a kid on her; beating up his manager, Mike G, because his album flopped; punching Frank Ocean and settling out of court with Frank's cousin; making people sleep in the bus instead of hotels on tour, if he gets mad at them; getting kicked out of rehab twice; throwing a rock through his mom's car window after bad family therapy sessions... HE NEEDS TO BE IN PRISON
