Karrueche's BFF, Joseph Ryan la Cour, files a restraining order against Chris Brown

Jesus, what a crazy POS. Lock him up forever please! Reply

put in him in jail, what the fuck is he even doing outside right now. and poor Royalty e_e. Reply

IA, OP.



I was reading the Billboard exposé today and I don't understand how he's not in jail. Are people refusing to press charges when he assaults them or something? That stuff about how one of his business associates walked into a room and he just started punching him was terrifying. The man needs lots and lots of help and he's completely unwilling to get it.



I am scared for his daughter. Reply

What would they arrest him for? He hasn't actually physically assaulted someone that we know of yet. Just an aggressive asshole. K and her people are filing restraining orders, which is all they can really do atm. Reply

Mike G, his manager, is suing him for physically assaulting him. Chris punched and beat him up so bad that he needed to go to the emergency room because he was mad that his album Royalty didn't sell as well as his other albums. Reply

uhm he has assaulted Rihanna doesn't that count Reply

I guess because there's either no concrete evidence yet. But the manager he punched is suing him right? Maybe something will come from that. Reply

Please die. Reply

He had every chance in the world to fix himself this past decade and threw it in the trash. The GP and media were willing to give him a pass, but he won't let them. Mess. Reply

That billboard article is wow. dude legit doesn't need to have a child with him. I know he was a high functioning crackhead because of his ig but hearing about all the stuff is just… Reply

on the topic of gangs, i was just watching a (sort of) old video of jhene aiko implying that she's in a gang and like omg. i couldn't imagine having a child and being apart of that nonsense Reply

jfc Reply

Is his #1 fan aka his mom still in his life? Reply

The billboard article says he and his mom had a fallout after he threw a rock through her car window after a bad family therapy session. But they became close again after he had Royalty and his mom basically takes care of Royalty while Chris is an "instagram dad" Reply

Hmmmmm, considering how Chris turned out idk how this is a good idea?



Also fuck the Judge who though he should be around a child without supervision! Reply

His mom is such an enabler. Reply

wtf is he doing? I still don't get why stans defend his actions (but if serial killers have stans... I'm not surprised). He clearly needs an exorcism at this point and to be thrown in jail for good measure. Also, I hope they keep Royalty away from him Reply

Oh man, the serial killers fandom is a trip. But even they usually admit that those guys are actually guilty; ~Team Breezy is somehow still in fucking denial. Reply

There are people who are completely hopeless tbh, and he's one of them. He needs to die, really.

lock him up! Reply

I don't understand how he still has fans??l Just today, my friend went on and on about how "hot and sexy" he was. I asked her why would she like a psycho who beats on woman and her response was "so he's hot".... She wants him to come here and sing Não Existe Amor em SP to her. smh Reply

His fans are nuts. I don't like to judge people for liking certain celebs/musicians but I will absolutely look down on someone who supports him. Everyone and their grandma knows cb's an abusive fuckhead. There's no excuse. Reply

That's how i see it, i value my friendship with them but i have lost soo much respect for her. Reply

see i don't even get that. he's been looking like crackhead for the past few years - even if they found him attractive before, he's been rough for a while Reply

One of my friends bought concert tickets to his shows, I don't wanna call him out and say how dare you support this piece of shit cause its none of my business but I am major eye rolling at him



Fuck Chris. He never had redeeming qualities after her hurt Rihanna fuck him Reply

