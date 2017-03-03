camila cabello shares studio snap with pharrel

Literally was just about to post this. It's official, she's gonna make it big. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. she's on the fate of the furious soundtrack TWICE, featured on a pitbull track in ENGLISH and SPANISH.

she's gonna blow up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmkay well that's nice I guess, maybe they can make her voice a deeper and make sure she doesn't sound like a goat like she usually does. I wish this lil racist. . .everything she deserves. xx Reply

Thread

Link

isn't this the racist one? Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gotta admire this girl's hussle.



It's impressive how someone this unimpressive and mediocre is getting a bunch of people to take chances on her. The other 5H girls don't seem to stand a chance at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

wyd Pharrell? Is this a part of being 'nu black'? Reply

Thread

Link

Pharell is often the go-to black artist when white singers want to try something more "urban". See: Britney, JT, Gwen, Miley, Ed Sheeran, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are we still calling Camila white? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I think she's gonna happen Reply

Thread

Link

Thirsty pendeja



And all of yall saying she's gonna make it need to remember that she still needs to sell records. She'll probably have a top 10 hit, but her album will probably not sell. Just look at 5H's numbers.



The only thing that worries me is that she might try to emphasize her hispanic background to tap into a market that doesn't have a dominant representative with her heritage here in the states.



Edited at 2017-03-03 03:37 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she is legit going to do that. she has a song on the fast and furious soundtrack in spanish. she's coming for that audience. which is smart but kinda calculating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's extra calculating which is exactly why she's gonna make it. They should have known the moment she started hanging out with Taylor Swift. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ariana and Selena don't sell records. I don't see what's bad about them emphasizing her heritage? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her nails on a chalkboard voice is going to be inescapable, oh joy. Reply

Thread

Link

damn, im mad at 5H for fucking this up. shes gonna make it Reply

Thread

Link

Also I get that the girls aren't doing that many shows and it doesn't make sense to immediately redo the backtracking vocals but....yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, I know OP thinks its all cute and funny, but people like you just boggle the mind. This girl is a KNOWN racist...like what mental gymnastics do you have to do to go from that fact to slurping her ass crack? I'm just curious? Reply

Thread

Link

it's okay bc it's just trolling!!!!!!1 op is only an ironic stan!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I don't know why you guys insist on this narrative.



Yes, she did some fucked up shit when she was 15 years old, but has since taken a stance against racism, supported BLM, called out homophobia, sexism and so forth.



I'm not going to hold shit she did when 15 against her, and I don't know why you want to impose that on others. I mean, when I was 15 I did some problematic shit as well, and have since learned and educated myself (not racism or homophobia - which would be difficult in my case, but I was so ill informed when it comes to trans issues then).



What boggles my mind is that you guys take this girl to be the worst of the bunch when we have a low key Trump supporter, homophobic and racist girl in that very same group, saying bullshit to this day.



And, to be clear, I don't even care for this girl. Any and all sympahy I have towards her comes from the OTT hate she gets here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She learned so much but never took the time to tell her racist fans to stop hurling their ignorance at Normani, in Camilla's name, every chance they got.....like please stop. This shit went past the things she said when she was 15. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's a dumbass but she better deliver those ¡BOPS! Reply

Thread

Link

Her voice is so bad, I can't even picture this.



Gwen Stefani "rapped" on her Pharrell songs so it worked~ but idk about Karla. Reply

Thread

Link

Hell yessssssssssssss!! She's really coming for that solo superstardom, I never doubted her!



Seeing people backtrack on "she'll never happen!!" is giving me so much life I cant even put into words lmaoo



Bad Things just got certified platinum, get on with it people she's already happening Reply

Thread

Link

what's the certification minus streaming points? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooooop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link