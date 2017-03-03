camila cabello shares studio snap with pharrel
Camila Cabello is currently in the studio with Pharrell Williams and Tyler the Creator. CC1 IS GOING TO BE 🔥 😱 pic.twitter.com/5Kbp1Q9y0g— Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) March 2, 2017
- karla is currently busy in the studio with pharrell and tyler the creator
- karla previously posted a pic of a session with producer frank dukes - one of the co-producers of lorde's eagerly anticipated sophomore album, melodrama
- karla's solo debut is due out in the fall
- meanwhile fifth harmony are busy singing along to karla's backtrack
are you ready for karlageddon??
she's gonna blow up.
It's impressive how someone this unimpressive and mediocre is getting a bunch of people to take chances on her. The other 5H girls don't seem to stand a chance at this point.
And all of yall saying she's gonna make it need to remember that she still needs to sell records. She'll probably have a top 10 hit, but her album will probably not sell. Just look at 5H's numbers.
The only thing that worries me is that she might try to emphasize her hispanic background to tap into a market that doesn't have a dominant representative with her heritage here in the states.
Yes, she did some fucked up shit when she was 15 years old, but has since taken a stance against racism, supported BLM, called out homophobia, sexism and so forth.
I'm not going to hold shit she did when 15 against her, and I don't know why you want to impose that on others. I mean, when I was 15 I did some problematic shit as well, and have since learned and educated myself (not racism or homophobia - which would be difficult in my case, but I was so ill informed when it comes to trans issues then).
What boggles my mind is that you guys take this girl to be the worst of the bunch when we have a low key Trump supporter, homophobic and racist girl in that very same group, saying bullshit to this day.
And, to be clear, I don't even care for this girl. Any and all sympahy I have towards her comes from the OTT hate she gets here.
Gwen Stefani "rapped" on her Pharrell songs so it worked~ but idk about Karla.
Seeing people backtrack on "she'll never happen!!" is giving me so much life I cant even put into words lmaoo
Bad Things just got certified platinum, get on with it people she's already happening