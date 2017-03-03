dog

camila cabello shares studio snap with pharrel




- karla is currently busy in the studio with pharrell and tyler the creator
- karla previously posted a pic of a session with producer frank dukes - one of the co-producers of lorde's eagerly anticipated sophomore album, melodrama
- karla's solo debut is due out in the fall
- meanwhile fifth harmony are busy singing along to karla's backtrack

are you ready for karlageddon??

