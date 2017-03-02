Riverdale Episode 1x07 " In a Lonely Place" Promo
New rumors circulate as to who was really behind Jason's murder after a major piece of evidence is mysteriously destroyed; Jughead's father returns to the fray; Veronica takes matters into her own hands after her fight with Hermione.
If I was Valerie's agent, I'd be telling her she's still getting a pretty raw deal if she's really the Pussycats' irreplaceable songwriter and the most she's being allowed is singing co-lead on the bridges of their songs.
Alice laughing hysterically at the idea of her husband killing somebody was awesome, since it was pretty clearly a "ha, I wish he had the stones to do that" kind of laugh. I'm pretty sure Alice would shoot a man in Reno just to watch him die.
I want someone to deck Alice so bad. I'd lowkey like it to be Polly, Betty, or Archie (problematic but whatever), but I will take Hermione doing it.
madchen plays alice so well, i'm scared of her lmao
Speaking of people who deserve better parents, I missed queen Cheryl this episode. :(
I'm excited for next week's ep. I wanna see what's going down with Jughead. I wonder if someone's finally gonna find out the kid is fricking homeless.
I like that Polly is mostly normal and really hope she's OK right now? The Coopers are just a hop, skip & a boatload of money away from being like the Blossoms it seems.
I like both Bughead & Val/Archie while I feel sympathy for Veronica LOL
I missed Cheryl but where would she have fit? She needs to be center stage and a little cameo in the wings wouldn't have been good enough for me.
i still don't understand why jughead kissed betty randomly but i'm okay with it. val needs to go solo.
i STILL don't care about archie's music. maybe it'd help if he had better songs and had a better voice? but rn, MEH. they're definitely heading for a veronica/archie/valerie love triangle though.
Edited at 2017-03-03 03:51 am (UTC)
Also Bettys upset face is distracting
Also lol a that product placement during the pussycat scene.
I really wish they would not pursue this Archie+music storyline
Edited at 2017-03-03 03:55 am (UTC)
Btw, I don't know if it's true. I just like crack
I expect it to be someone who doesn't even have a horse in the race and is just like "Yeah I killed him cause whatever" haha
I'm not into the Betty/Jughead realtionship at all and wish they would have left Jughead single and uninterested in dating - the way he is in the comics. The CW always gets so bogged down with romantic relationships on their shows, and I think they need better representation.
Archie/Valerie is a huge step up from Archie/Grundy.
I think it was last week, I read a comment about how the comments about Polly being "sick" and not ready being ready to come back sounded like she was pregnant - and as soon as I read that, I thought the same thing so I wasn't surprised that was the case.
yay at the ( i hope) upcoming Jughead dev
Edited at 2017-03-03 04:03 am (UTC)