Riverdale Episode 1x07 " In a Lonely Place" Promo

no

Nope sorry bb. Hopefully next week.

Apparently Joaquin is showing up again in ep 8 and then I *think* he'll in all or almost all the episodes from then on.

Looking forward to it then.

This was the best episode of the series

Nice to see more development for Josie, and yet more competitors enter the "worst parent in Riverdale" sweepstakes, though Alice and Penelope are still out in front.



If I was Valerie's agent, I'd be telling her she's still getting a pretty raw deal if she's really the Pussycats' irreplaceable songwriter and the most she's being allowed is singing co-lead on the bridges of their songs.



Alice laughing hysterically at the idea of her husband killing somebody was awesome, since it was pretty clearly a "ha, I wish he had the stones to do that" kind of laugh. I'm pretty sure Alice would shoot a man in Reno just to watch him die.

Ahh poor Jughead.



I want someone to deck Alice so bad. I'd lowkey like it to be Polly, Betty, or Archie (problematic but whatever), but I will take Hermione doing it.

Penelope can do it again. And then hopefully they take each other out

I'd feel nothing if Penelope did it again cuz she needs to be slapped to. You can throw Josie's dad's Grover Washington Jr ass in to.

loved this ep!

madchen plays alice so well, i'm scared of her lmao

omg I fume every time Betty's parents are on screen. I just want a truck to run them over lmao.



Speaking of people who deserve better parents, I missed queen Cheryl this episode. :(



I'm excited for next week's ep. I wanna see what's going down with Jughead. I wonder if someone's finally gonna find out the kid is fricking homeless. Reply

You'd think one of Fred's employees would've mentioned how they found a cot and a bunch of appliances in the room. Unless they just knocked the shit down without checking

I going to assume they didn't check.

LOVED it! I really liked how they fleshed Josie out but am annoyed admittedly that she wasn't written to actually apologize and that she fought Val on leading vocals sometimes. Still, with parents like that no wonder she's wound up XP



I like that Polly is mostly normal and really hope she's OK right now? The Coopers are just a hop, skip & a boatload of money away from being like the Blossoms it seems.



I like both Bughead & Val/Archie while I feel sympathy for Veronica LOL



I missed Cheryl but where would she have fit? She needs to be center stage and a little cameo in the wings wouldn't have been good enough for me. Reply

last week i thought penelope blossom took worst parent of the year award from alice cooper but this week alice cooper comes swinging in ready for her trophy back.

loooll yep, that laugh was truly The Moment

it looked like she was crying at first and then just started laughing maniacally.

Madchen deserves a at least a People's Choice Award. Alice deserves death.

i liked the episode :)



i still don't understand why jughead kissed betty randomly but i'm okay with it. val needs to go solo. Reply

i'm super into betty and jughead even though i would have preferred if they had waited a couple more episodes to make it happen. the actors make it work imo. i love their little interactions in the background of scenes. like during that scene with the group and you see them in the side smiling and offering each other chips. stuff like that makes me buy them. i did laugh when archie offered to help them with their sleuthing and they were just like "nah".

i STILL don't care about archie's music. maybe it'd help if he had better songs and had a better voice? but rn, MEH. they're definitely heading for a veronica/archie/valerie love triangle though.



i STILL don't care about archie's music. maybe it'd help if he had better songs and had a better voice? but rn, MEH. they're definitely heading for a veronica/archie/valerie love triangle though.



I like his voice I just think the song was meh.

I agree about Jughead and Betty but it doesn't seem forced at all which is great. I loved how they kissed and then they were like okay cool we need to go find that car. haha and that part with Archie was too funny.

Lol at Betty looking shocked at someone showing up at her window when theres a whole ladder there.



Also Bettys upset face is distracting



Also lol a that product placement during the pussycat scene.



I really wish they would not pursue this Archie+music storyline



I'm looking forward to when Archie drags his other friends into the band. Jughead and Reggie having to breathe the same musical air!

Btw, I don't know if it's true. I just like crack



Btw, I don't know if it's true. I just like crack Reply

That might take it over the edge from so bad to so bad its good tbh.

Alice Cooper laughing at how Betty's dad couldn't have killed Jason, makes me believe he did or had something to do with. Somehow he's involved which is probably the reason why he stole the case files.

Or she's laughing cause he couldn't have done it but she did and he took the files to protect her? lol



I expect it to be someone who doesn't even have a horse in the race and is just like "Yeah I killed him cause whatever" haha Reply

loved this episode!!

I was really happy to get more of Josie this week. Her character hasn't been developed up until now and at first I was kind of annoyed with her but by the end of the episode I really liked her.



I'm not into the Betty/Jughead realtionship at all and wish they would have left Jughead single and uninterested in dating - the way he is in the comics. The CW always gets so bogged down with romantic relationships on their shows, and I think they need better representation.



Archie/Valerie is a huge step up from Archie/Grundy.



I think it was last week, I read a comment about how the comments about Polly being "sick" and not ready being ready to come back sounded like she was pregnant - and as soon as I read that, I thought the same thing so I wasn't surprised that was the case. Reply

This show is sort of ridiculous. Why is there blood on the window? It just makes me picture Polly torpedoing her body through it, tucking rolling and running away which makes me lol.

yay at the ( i hope) upcoming Jughead dev



yay at the ( i hope) upcoming Jughead dev



