Remy Ma releases 2nd diss track "Another One"

lol I just submitted this. Anywho, at this point Remy is just taunting her. I doubt Nicki will respond at this point though. Reply

I think the window is passed. I don't get the second diss track tho when clearly she didn't need it after that first one. Reply

Drake released "Back to Back" 4 days after he released "Charged Up" since Meek wasn't responding. So Remy released "Another One" 4 days after "Shether" since Nicki wasn't responding. Back to Back was stronger than Charged Up, while Another One is weaker than Shether tho Reply

It's definitely unnecessary. This track is just Remy taking her victory lap. It's hilarious. Reply

"already caught a L now you got another one. i caught the W, now i got another one." she's just rubbing nicki's face in it. Reply

it's a no from me Reply

i think a second diss less than a week after you already dissed someone and they didn't respond is lame esp when you're obv getting such a boost out of it, and the track is kinda lame



but again nicki deserves it so team no one i guess Reply

lollllll Reply

#NickiInPARIS with @olivier_rousteing @jourdandunn @winnieharlow @sarasampaio working 👅😂 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:12pm PST





Like Nero playing his fiddle while Rome burns down if that last post is true. Like Nero playing his fiddle while Rome burns down if that last post is true. Reply

This POS... Fuck everyone with her, TBH. Reply

One of them I recognize from Top Model, lol. I didn't really like her on the show tbh altho she's really beautiful. Reply

that laughter is so fake lmao Reply

jourdan what you doing girl Reply

what is up with olivier's cheeks? it is like he's constantly sucking them in. is this just his facial structure? Reply

Oliver makes me sick Reply

Omfg is that Mariah saying "whyyy" 👀



Yeah it's an audio clip of Mariah saying whhhhyyyy lol Reply

Damn I was about to edit



I saw on my TL right now that it's taken from "the warning", which would make sense. I don't think Mariah would actively get involved liked that Reply

Did you see that Mariah and Busta Rhymes are gonna collab again? I love this song that they did together



I thought it was Lizzo (from her "Phone" song), but it would make more sense if it was Mariah. Reply

this was weak and unnecessary Reply

When you mad and have access to PHotoshop. Reply

lmao that cover art Reply

mte, I'm cackling Reply

lol i hope she keeps releasing diss tracks until nicki responds



she might make a whole album of them but idc Reply

lil Kim already did that lol Reply

I kind of do too. I mean I get it, Nicki is unbothered but she is trying soooo hard not to care. I really can't figure out who started this because they've both thrown subliminal shots within the past couple years... however I'm fine with the beef continuing. Reply

This is extremely corny, she should have left on a high note. Reply

I'm team Remy, but she should have dropped the mic after the first one. Go out on top. Reply

Finish ha!!!!! Reply

lmao whatever, let her have this! Nicki is never going to reply Reply

your icon. that man is a gift from the heavens. Reply

Haha true. Some people said Shether was the murder track, while Another One is just a victory lap or someone poking a dead body with a stick lol Reply

I love Remy but she should've just left it with the first one. Like, stop wasting anymore energy on this woman, you already murdered her on your first diss.



She should've taken this opportunity to release a proper single that's going to make her money. Reply

