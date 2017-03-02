Remy Ma releases 2nd diss track "Another One"
Source: Twitter
Remy Ma just dropped another Nicki Minaj diss. https://t.co/3qMNi6olTn pic.twitter.com/R5C03RkEQ5— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 3, 2017
This was underwhelming compared to Shether, but at least she isn't deleting her tweets coming after other people and talking through social media likes I guess
I think the window is passed. I don't get the second diss track tho when clearly she didn't need it after that first one.
but again nicki deserves it so team no one i guess
Like Nero playing his fiddle while Rome burns down if that last post is true.
I saw on my TL right now that it's taken from "the warning", which would make sense. I don't think Mariah would actively get involved liked that
she might make a whole album of them but idc
She should've taken this opportunity to release a proper single that's going to make her money.
mte, but i guess she's out for blood
Edited at 2017-03-03 03:19 am (UTC)