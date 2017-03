I'm here for the glasses. Reply

How is the new season? I haven't watched since Dean was a demon, and I'm not sure if I should catch up or not. :/ Reply

It's not that great and I don't think there's been a stand out episode either. Reply

I'm liking it. I think 11&12 (so far) are better than 9&10 Reply

This season has had some decent moments(and I mean moments) but overall it's been dire. Reply

I actually like this season. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ This episode and last week's were meh, but they had a good string of eps before that. Reply

The Men of Letters plot is just not working for me. Reply

Yeah, I feel like most sci-fi shows with extended runs eventually get into the "super-secret high-tech monster-hunter facility" storyline. I didn't like it on Buffy, I don't like it here. Reply

I'm kinda sad this show is still around. I was super active in the fandom for the first five years, but I just can't bring myself to gaf anymore. I wish they had just let it be a story with a beginning, middle, and end instead of milking the shit out of it.



I guess the fandom will keep it going into infinity tho. Reply

