Ka-ka-ka-kawaii! JPop Princess Avril Lavigne to Come Back in 2017




For this album I have a new team behind me and I just signed with BMG. I’ve been working really hard on the new music and it’s a reflection of my journey over the last few years. At this point in my career and in my life, I just wanted to put fresh energy around me and I feel like I’m having somewhat of a rebirth in my life. I’ve been faced with a lot and gone through a lot emotionally. The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering. Without trying to make an album, I’ve made one.

SOURCE: Idolator Twitter + Avril's Instagram
