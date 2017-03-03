Ka-ka-ka-kawaii! JPop Princess Avril Lavigne to Come Back in 2017
And she's back! @AvrilLavigne signs a new record deal & confirms her 2017 comeback: https://t.co/PJ6ePu6IHe pic.twitter.com/mzFyNEKpeK— idolator (@idolator) 1 Μαρτίου 2017
For this album I have a new team behind me and I just signed with BMG. I’ve been working really hard on the new music and it’s a reflection of my journey over the last few years. At this point in my career and in my life, I just wanted to put fresh energy around me and I feel like I’m having somewhat of a rebirth in my life. I’ve been faced with a lot and gone through a lot emotionally. The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering. Without trying to make an album, I’ve made one.
You forgot the J-pop tag OP.
If Avril came back with a quality album I would dieeee for it okay
Her early music was my everything for young me
Everything up to ha third album was gold tbh
and whats going on w her voice? she's like a valley girl who's been visiting england for too long
Seriously, if you found out Gillian Flynn had been low key mocking her in Gone Girl, you'd be like 'That's literally so ru.....no. Okay, yeah. I see it.'
HELLO KITTY WAS HER TRUE CALLING TBH!!!!
Things I'll Never Say
Nobody's Fool
are probably my tops
that album is exquisite.