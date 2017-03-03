Ka-ka-ka-kawaii! JPop Princess Avril Lavigne to Come Back in 2017

I liked her first two albums growing up, nothing else she's done has really done much for me. Reply

Thread

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her first album def holds up. number 2, a handful of songs do but not all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her second album is one of my faves of all time - Take Me Away, Together, Slipped Away, How Does It Feel (in addition to the singles that she released from the album). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her first album is a masterpiece tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Arigatou Lavigne senpai!

You forgot the J-pop tag OP. Reply

Thread

Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know what I would dieeee for



If Avril came back with a quality album I would dieeee for it okay



Her early music was my everything for young me Reply

Thread

Link

So like her usual slut shaming but in ballad form. Reply

Thread

Link

Go back to 2002 where you belong. Reply

Thread

Link

*2007



Everything up to ha third album was gold tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU for this appreciation of "The Best Damn Thing." The hate that album gets on here is not justified. Yes, it was a little more high-energy and poppy than her past stuff, but it's a strong pop/punk effort and imo it suited her more than some of the trying-too-hard-to-be-serious faux-punk image (don't get me wrong the music is gold but at times the image felt forced). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Innocence" is flawless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give me some 'im w you' melodramtic ballads please



and whats going on w her voice? she's like a valley girl who's been visiting england for too long Reply

Thread

Link

I'm with you is legit the best song she's ever done tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Losing Grip thoooooooo - Let Go is an iconic debut album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh yes this song speaks to me on such a deep level. ha self titled was perf idec Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like this song too. Oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song is actually good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her voice sounds like something 2002 Avril Lavigne would make fun of. Reply

Thread

Link

'I'm not like a regular shill, I'm a cool shill'; a playlist



Seriously, if you found out Gillian Flynn had been low key mocking her in Gone Girl, you'd be like 'That's literally so ru.....no. Okay, yeah. I see it.'















Edited at 2017-03-03 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the Hell??? YASSSS!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her music sounds dated. like she stayed in her debut era. Reply

Thread

Link

i appreciate how you strive to bring a touch of upper middle class manners onto ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hate her but love a lot of her songs -___- Reply

Thread

Link

hello kitty is the ultimate jam tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Now I have that stupid song stuck in my head bc of your title. Fuck you, OP. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope she does a full jpop inspired album!!! this elusive japanese chanteuse!



HELLO KITTY WAS HER TRUE CALLING TBH!!!!



Edited at 2017-03-03 03:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

fucking iconic. she's ready to snatch that Youtube record again and sell millions Reply

Thread

Link

MOBILE IS THE SONG WE NEVER DESERVED Reply

Thread

Link

lol yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tomorrow

Things I'll Never Say

Nobody's Fool



are probably my tops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Genki bitch! Reply

Thread

Link

I got tickets to a concert of hers a few years ago, a small venue. In the dark you couldn't really see how empty it was, but the she went and said 'Turn the lights on, I want to see my fans' and only a few rows were full. She was a good sport though, just told everyone to come as close to the stage as possible. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Avril. I'm always here for new music.



Reply

Thread

Link

Always thought Avril is Taylor Swift minus the scheming business woman aptitude. Avril has bops but she has no "push" Reply

Thread

Link

she needs to shut up and give me a Let Go 2.0 or stop completely.



that album is exquisite. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh I still love most of Under My Skin Reply

Thread

Link