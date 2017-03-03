The Promise Trailer #2 (2017)

Is there a love triangle twist or the same old tired bullshit? Cause I like Oscar but I can't with the same old tired bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

what happened to Christian Bale's career, all he does nowadays is flop Oscar bait



anyway hopefully this bring more attention to the Armenian genocide, even tho I read the film itself is mediocre Reply

Thread

Link

lol I was just checking the tags to see if this was posted already.



But yaaaaayyyyy, Oscar Isaac. Reply

Thread

Link

i saw this at tiff for Oscar Isaacs and it was garbage Reply

Thread

Link

awh that sucks. it looked kinda interesting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm bummed this apparently isn't that good, because I love all three leads Reply

Thread

Link

This is one of those movies I'd like to know how it ends before I see it so I can prepare myself. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh no. Why is Oscar bae playing an Armenian smh... at least Angela is the right background. Reply

Thread

Link

He's become the go to ambiguous ethnicity, Middle Eastern in Nativity Story, Body of Lies, Egyptian in XMen, Armenian in this, I think he was supposed to be looked at as Jewish in Inside Llewyn Davis, he's played a Roman, a few French. And of course a wide variety of Hispanic men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you look at his facebook page, which he manages himself, he writes about his "internationally diverse heritage" along with his juillard training. he plays it up for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes, its weird he doesnt get as much shit as others for taking roles of different ethnicities. Just bc youre a POC doesnt mean its acceptable. SMH i liked him too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like movies based on true historical events so i'll watch it Reply

Thread

Link

I saw this at TIFF. It's okay. It's like the same kind of thing as Titanic in that it's a romance in the middle of a historical disaster kind of drama. It's not super memorable imo. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, that's where I saw it. I thought the stuff about the war was well done but they should have laid off the romance aspect. It was convoluted and unnecessary. I will say, the one Armenian film critic I spoke to genuinely loved the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a group of middle-aged Armenian ladies sitting behind us and they talked through the ENTIRE THING and would go "Mmhmm, mmhmmm" throughout the director's Q&A like he was a preacher lmao. I mean, it was annoying af during the movie because it was so distracting, but at least they sounded like they enjoyed it...? Personally, I'm not into romantic melodrama movies, so I wasn't really a fan. It's not the worst movie I've ever seen at TIFF, but it was pretty forgettable imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4.1 on IMDB, 31% on RT & a 38 on metacritic. Whoever watches this is one dedicated stan. Reply

Thread

Link

so.... who dies? Reply

Thread

Link

they couldn't find one Armenian person in los angeles smh



Edited at 2017-03-03 03:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

he qt Reply

Thread

Link

I like you Oscar but this looks terrible Reply

Thread

Link