The Promise Trailer #2 (2017)
''Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, The Promise follows a love triangle between Michael, a brilliant medical student, the beautiful and sophisticated Ana, and Chris - a renowned American journalist based in Paris. Starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, and Angela Sarafyan!''
anyway hopefully this bring more attention to the Armenian genocide, even tho I read the film itself is mediocre
But yaaaaayyyyy, Oscar Isaac.
Edited at 2017-03-03 03:44 am (UTC)