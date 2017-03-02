March 2nd, 2017, 08:39 pm pikapika217 Ashleigh Murray discusses Riverdale 1x06 & hopefully we can too if this posts in time! * All about Josie this ep (finally!)* Minor details about Jughead & Betty trying to see Polly* For some reason Veronica needs an outlet for aggression?source Tagged: black celebrities, television - cw Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
...omg is she in the episode no wait don't tell meeee
I don't like Josie. Val is so fine, like Jesus. And I actually like the song Archie and Val put together.
I don't Josie understand why was so rude to Val. Like she's your backup singer, song writer, and and keyboard player, and you think she's replaceable? Why are the Pussycats even named after Josie?

but that ship name is dreadful
They're a hot couple, age appreciate too.
I thought I read somewhere that Cole Sprouse had fought for him to remain asexual in the show too but I cant find anything about it
I kinda wish they would do more Jughead/Veronica interaction since I prefer my two favorite characters to share screen time.