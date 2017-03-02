SOMEONE GIVE JOSIE A HUG!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they show Polly before the season ends, the suspense is killing me Reply

Thread

Link

did you watch today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, I might be able to watch it soon-ish

...omg is she in the episode no wait don't tell meeee Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

!!!!!!!!! f i n a l l y Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck it up archie!!! Reply

Thread

Link



I don't like Josie. Val is so fine, like Jesus. And I actually like the song Archie and Val put together.



I don't Josie understand why was so rude to Val. Like she's your backup singer, song writer, and and keyboard player, and you think she's replaceable? Why are the Pussycats even named after Josie?



Read more at ONTD: Copied from the other post:I don't like Josie. Val is so fine, like Jesus. And I actually like the song Archie and Val put together.I don't Josie understand why was so rude to Val. Like she's your backup singer, song writer, and and keyboard player, and you think she's replaceable? Why are the Pussycats even named after Josie?Read more at ONTD: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 5302003.html#ixzz4aEBC4so4 Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't think that, her mom did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No at "Bughead" Blechh.... Reply

Thread

Link

don't be a hater dear



but that ship name is dreadful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, someone I follow who hates it refers to it as "lice" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yassssss Bughead! Reply

Thread

Link

archie served shawn mendes-esque vocals on his first try. i'm so proud! Reply

Thread

Link

Don't know if your being shady, but he sounded it so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no i liked it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasssssss Val and Archie!

They're a hot couple, age appreciate too. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm glad val has someone that appreciates her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What was Josie crying about? Reply

Thread

Link

her dad is so rude! he left during her performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhhh. That's sad but I still don't care for her.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tonight was SO good. I havent watched a show that airs weekly in a long time so I fully admit the wait kills me each week Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! Jughead's hot dad will be back next week. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sorry people are disappointed about "bughead" but was judhead being asexual ever confirmed or were people just trying to speak it into existence? Reply

Thread

Link

I had to look into this, apparently it only applies to the "Jughead" comics that came out in 2016?

I thought I read somewhere that Cole Sprouse had fought for him to remain asexual in the show too but I cant find anything about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supposedly Cole asked for Jughead to be asexual (Having read the comics as a kid I never saw Jughead as the modern day definition of asexual he was just a quirky character) but the producers told him no.



I kinda wish they would do more Jughead/Veronica interaction since I prefer my two favorite characters to share screen time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's confirmed explicitly that he's asexual in the new comics, which is supposedly what the show is based on. He doesn't outright say he's aromantic but that's implied pretty heavily, IMO. I haven't read a lot of the old comics but from what I've seen, he shows little to no interest in dating anyone in those, either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd prefer it if he was. I wanted him and Betty to be great friends instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jsafljds i need a link Reply

Thread

Link

Ha, I'm assuming you submitted yours at 5 cause the one I submitted at 5:30 got rejected. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the first episode I've seen. The acting is so melodramatic, but the ~aesthetic is the kind of thing I love. I feel like this is unfortunately the type of show to develop an annoying fanbase. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

You are right about the fan base. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't that every show? especially shows that have a lot of potential ships? Most if not all fandom wank is about shipping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is true. Fandom seems so toxic these days. I feel like quirky shows like this tend to get the worst of it for some reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just stick to ontd posts :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link