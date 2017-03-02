March 2nd, 2017, 06:17 pm bert_macklin Katy Perry got a haircut Katy Perry got a Miley Cyrus pixie haircut. She credits white Michelle Williams as her hair-inspiration on her Instagram Story. source Tagged: celebrity head shaving / hair, katy perry Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7676 comments Add comment
I'm trying to grow my hair long ASAP, I got castor oil on my scalp rn
I want to get a layered haircut too, cause the right kind of layers cut by an expert really does make your hair look longer
Yeah castor really does speed up hair growth. I overpluck my eyebrows constantly, but the castor oil always brings them back quick
i really don't like michelle williams' hair, sorry. i think it's unflattering.
I love her 2014 (?) pixie!
she looks like sarah paulson to me here.