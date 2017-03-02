nah Reply

That's a no from me dawg Reply

it's cute. I like it. Reply

Miley's hair is longer now, but Katy totally looks like Bangerz era Miley. When I saw her post I thought that was Miley at first. Reply

when is she gonna apologize for "ur so gay", "i kissed a girl", her racist "unconditionally" performance, burning a necklace that says "allah" in the dark horse video, and making fun of britney's mental illness tho? Reply

That blonde really washes her out. She should get a tan.





I'm trying to grow my hair long ASAP, I got castor oil on my scalp rn Reply

ugh i want my hair long too. my hair does grow pretty fast thankfully but i want it super long again :( i got it cut recently and it was done alright, and i was definitely overdue for a cut, but when he asked me if i wanted layers i was like um ok. i didn't realize what layers was gonna truly do... im kicking myself for agreeing to that. anyway i didn't know castor oil grows your hair faster...! Reply

What happened with your layers?



I want to get a layered haircut too, cause the right kind of layers cut by an expert really does make your hair look longer



Yeah castor really does speed up hair growth. I overpluck my eyebrows constantly, but the castor oil always brings them back quick Reply

Eat lots of protein! It helps with hair growth. Reply

hard to really tell from that video... it looks ok i guess?



i really don't like michelle williams' hair, sorry. i think it's unflattering. Reply

I don't care for the pixie but I am into people who commit to white blonde hair for years and years, it's a fucking commitment to maintain that Reply

same! i do like the blonde on michelle tbh, just not the cut. i wish i had the guts to go super blonde like that but im terrified it will look awful lol. Reply

i don't like her hair either, idg the fuss Reply

I love her 2014 (?) pixie! I love her 2014 (?) pixie! Reply

lmfao she's just being Miley! Reply

She looks just like lizzy Caplan here Reply

i thought her hair was great like that. Reply

As someone who had the Michelle williams pixie in the same color the root really ruins it. Michelles is so soft and pretty. Katie could use a tone and to touch up the roots and maybe a little less long in the front.



Edited at 2017-03-03 02:52 am (UTC) Reply

it looks stringy Reply

its nagl. neither is the blonde, it washes her out. Reply

breakup hair?



she looks like sarah paulson to me here. Reply

mte to both. this makes me believe her and bloom breaking up tbh. Reply

+1. I wasn't sure about KaBloom until this. They're done. Unless they get together again the way Miley and Liam did. I wonder if John Mayer likes short hair? Reply

I thought it was Miley Reply

Don't like it Reply

