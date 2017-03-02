The Americans Round Up

Less than a week! Less than a week!



I only just binged this this past year but I love it! I can't get over Martha though, her storyline breaks my heart :(

I'm glad you've discovered the show. It doesn't get enough love and appreciation!



But yeah, Martha's story... oh man. That was rough. Her final episodes on the show was some of the best work the show has done, which is saying a lot, considering how consistently good the show is.

Yass, you have good taste <3 one of us! one of us !!

they did martha so dirty. that poor woman.

The actress who played Martha should have gotten an Emmy nom for season 4.

Keri is a QUEEN, she looks amazing and idk what she is wearing but only she can make it work lmao.



Also I can't wait, this show is amazing, BEST CURRENT DRAMA, WHEN WILL YOUR FAVES??? THEY DESERVED THOSE EMMYS AND ALL THE AWARDS !!!!



Damn it's only five days away??



Watch me forget that it's on lol. Reply

I am so ready for this!!!!!!!1111

i just finished the magic of david copperfield



keri is so good in this role. and i love frank langella in this too lmaooo

everybody is soo good, like for real, even the kid actors, specially Page, I love this show so so much.

holly has really grown as an actor over the course of the show. paige learning about her parents has done wonders.



they need to do the same for henry so he can stop being so useless. Reply

Oh man. I have a secret fear the Center has been cultivating Henry on the side. Like, he spends A LOT of time offscreen, unaccounted for and something tells me that's not an opportunity for him to be groomed as a next generation Directorate S

This is easily my favorite show on right now and I can't believe I didn't know it was starting back up so soon! I need to rewatch the last few episodes so I can refresh on whats happening.

Cannot wait! Have to figure out how I'm going to watch it this season though. I think you all gave me some tips last post but I can't remember :(

Henry Jennings



Who?



J/k, I am excited for this show to be back! And Underground back next week as well...basically the best of TV season soon!



Though I have to say, it's a bit surreal that we are currently in Cold War 2.0 with the Russians, and now I feel a little more sympathetic to what the Americans on the show were feeling. :p

I just fucking love philip and elizabeth, that part in the promo where she puts the cowboy hat on him omgg basically i'm a perv and just love whenever they fuck, and im so excited for the season I love this show so goddamn much and tbh i'd probably not have started it if I didnt hear good things from ontd!

idgaf about paige tbh

idgaf about paige tbh Reply

Ugh I can't waaaaaaaait! It's finally almost here!

