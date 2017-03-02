Alison Pink

The Americans Round Up

Our favorite Russian spies from TV Land will be back to blessing our lives in 5 days! So to celebrate and to keep everyone in the loop, I bring videos and interviews and stuff!







Keidrich Selatti aka Henry Jennings talks about S5 at the Premiere


Holly Taylor aka Paige Jennings on the Red Carpet


Clips and interviews with Keri and Holly at the Premiere from ET Canada


Margo Martindale at the Premiere


Costa Ronin aka Oleg (I'm posting it even though I can't hear shit)


My bb Matthew Rhys looks like he just woke up from a nap


Keri Russell at the premiere


Keri Russell on Jimmy Falon






Time Out Magazine: Keri and Matthew talk about the Golden Globe, Meryl Streep's Speech, being the underdog, etc

Washington Post: Keri and Matthew talk about life in Brooklyn and keeping their privacy

-What are your expectations/predictions for S5?
