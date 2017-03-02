The Americans Round Up
Our favorite Russian spies from TV Land will be back to blessing our lives in 5 days! So to celebrate and to keep everyone in the loop, I bring videos and interviews and stuff!
Keidrich Selatti aka Henry Jennings talks about S5 at the Premiere
Holly Taylor aka Paige Jennings on the Red Carpet
Clips and interviews with Keri and Holly at the Premiere from ET Canada
Margo Martindale at the Premiere
Costa Ronin aka Oleg (I'm posting it even though I can't hear shit)
My bb Matthew Rhys looks like he just woke up from a nap
Keri Russell at the premiere
Keri Russell on Jimmy Falon
Time Out Magazine: Keri and Matthew talk about the Golden Globe, Meryl Streep's Speech, being the underdog, etc
Washington Post: Keri and Matthew talk about life in Brooklyn and keeping their privacy
-What are your expectations/predictions for S5?
-Mods, please approve this. it took me a long time to gather this and I haven't submitted anything in a REAL long time. Added the sources. I think it's all right now.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
Keidrich Selatti aka Henry Jennings talks about S5 at the Premiere
Holly Taylor aka Paige Jennings on the Red Carpet
Clips and interviews with Keri and Holly at the Premiere from ET Canada
Margo Martindale at the Premiere
Costa Ronin aka Oleg (I'm posting it even though I can't hear shit)
My bb Matthew Rhys looks like he just woke up from a nap
Keri Russell at the premiere
Keri Russell on Jimmy Falon
Time Out Magazine: Keri and Matthew talk about the Golden Globe, Meryl Streep's Speech, being the underdog, etc
Washington Post: Keri and Matthew talk about life in Brooklyn and keeping their privacy
-What are your expectations/predictions for S5?
-Mods, please approve this. it took me a long time to gather this and I haven't submitted anything in a REAL long time. Added the sources. I think it's all right now.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
Sometimes it seems like so much happens on this show that I forget half the stuff. I wish I had time to do a rewatch before the new season premiered.
But yeah, Martha's story... oh man. That was rough. Her final episodes on the show was some of the best work the show has done, which is saying a lot, considering how consistently good the show is.
Also I can't wait, this show is amazing, BEST CURRENT DRAMA, WHEN WILL YOUR FAVES??? THEY DESERVED THOSE EMMYS AND ALL THE AWARDS !!!!
Watch me forget that it's on lol.
keri is so good in this role. and i love frank langella in this too lmaooo
they need to do the same for henry so he can stop being so useless.
Who?
J/k, I am excited for this show to be back! And Underground back next week as well...basically the best of TV season soon!
Though I have to say, it's a bit surreal that we are currently in Cold War 2.0 with the Russians, and now I feel a little more sympathetic to what the Americans on the show were feeling. :p
idgaf about paige tbh