Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, is trying to reveal 12 year old's sexual history


  • Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, is facing charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and sexual conduct against a child

  • He was raping a 12 year old girl for 8 months and the last incident was a day before he was arrested

  • He rejected a prosecutors deal of 15 years to life in prison after they found his semen in the girl's pants

  • His lawyer, David Schwartz, claims he is innocent and that the truth will come out. He is requesting the victim's sexual history and trying to supress evidence found in Jelani's home through a warrant. He also wants the top charge that can get Jelani life in prison thrown out because they have the same elements and it didn't spell out what exactly he was being accused of making it "unconstitutional"

  • Nicki is believed to be paying for her brother's legal team, including a private investigator. Two homes in Nicki's name were used by her mother to pay Jelani's $100k bond. Nicki has also posted a picture with her family, including her brother, happily bowling after the accusations

Source: Twitter

DISGUSTING that Nicki may be paying for her brother's legal team and that they're requesting the sexual history of a 12 year old
