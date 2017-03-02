Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, is trying to reveal 12 year old's sexual history





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Actually, my initial words are too kind! I truly and deeply hope he is violently and savagely murdered. I hope hittas are looking for his vile ass all over NYC. And when they catch him they need to cut his dick of and feed it to him before they end him painfully and slow.



#KillJelani2017



Edited at 2017-03-03 01:10 am (UTC) Die, die again painfully, then die brutally one more time.#KillJelani2017 Reply

Perfect first comment Reply

You said it better than I could. A++++ comment Reply

from your mouth to god's ears. Reply

YEESSS Reply

I agree with all of this. Reply

start this twitter trending topic imo Reply

You and ur perfect comments. I am unworthy ♡ Reply

I'm BOILING reading this.... Reply

jesus christ what a vile, disgusting piece of shit Reply

DISGUSTING DUMPSTER JUICE PIECE OF SHIT. I WANT TO FUCKING MURDER YOU. HOW DARE YOU TRY TO DISCOUNT YOUR DISGUSTING ASS BEHAVIOR BY REVEALING AND CHILD'S SUPPOSED SEXUAL BEHAVIOR TO JUSTIFY YOU TAKING ADVANTAGE OF A CHILD WHEN YOU'RE A GROWN ASS ADULT WHO HOLDS POWER AND KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT YOU'RE DOING I HOPE SOMEONE RIPS YOUR TONGUE AND DICK OUT SEWS THEM TOGETHER AND SHOVES THEM BOTH THROUGH YOUR EYE SOCKETS.





I am physically sick right now and fuck you Nicki just as hard for supporting this sick disgusting excuse for a human being. He doesn't deserve to live. Reply

I wholeheartedly agree with your comment! Reply

HE USED HER FUCKING NAME TO LURE HIS VICTIMS!!!!



They both deserve the worst in life, him more then her but her too for supporting him in ANY way. Reply

she knew what she was doing, too, posting photos with him after. Reply

Oh. My. FUCKING GOD. NO NO NO NO NO. Reply

JFC ☹️. That poor girl. Reply

couldn't have said it better. Reply

fucking this, there aren't even words to describe how vile this pos is... Reply

If this is all true, then Nicki is complicit in the abuse and exploitation of a child. I feel so sick. What a monster. Reply

i never knew lawyers could be this vile

yes i am naive i never knew lawyers could be this vileyes i am naive Reply

I don't think I could ever be a lawyer, at least not this kind. Yes, everyone deserves a fair trial and innocent until proven guilty and all that... but when you get to the point where the evidence is undeniable and it's a completely reprehensible crime, how do you keep going?? I'd be like, you're guilty bye. Reply

For real. Reply

disgusting pos Reply

This man + his legal team are VILE.



Nicki ain't shit either. Reply

JFC Reply

God, I can't believe he wants to reveal a 12 year olds sexual history! No one's sexual history should matter when it comes to sexual assault. Not only that, but she's a child - she can't give consent!



Also, shame on Nicki for supporting her brother! I know he's family but really the evidence suggests he did it. I wouldn't support a family member if they did that at all! Reply

Like... even if she was sexually active (before 12! D:) wouldn't that mean she's at high risk of being a victim of child abuse or something? (Or is that a dumb assumption to jump to???)



Precocious sexuality is often a sign of child abuse, yes. Reply

exactly! how in the world could her "sexual history" be used as defense? it's not a "sexual history", it's a list of her previous assaults and rapes because she's only 12!!! Reply

barf Reply

no words Reply

... so what, it's okay, according to this legal team, to rape a CHILD if they maybe weren't a virgin already?...



I want to punch Nicki + her brother + the legal team tbh. Reply

it's so infuriating. i cannot even understand why they are going this way. it's wrong Reply

In my program we had a few opportunities to sit in on cases like this if they went to trial and the shit defense attorneys/legal teams would try to pull on children were just vile. Obviously a lot of them would try anything to create doubt and it was beyond disturbing. The sad part is that sometimes a jury even buys it. Reply

Its so illogical and vile. I can't. Reply

he really needs to die and she really needs a serious slap in the face either to wake her tf up or as payback Reply

wow fuck them Reply

the fuck is his endgame here? Reply

Harassment, victim shaming, trying to get her testimony thrown out, inflicting additional trauma upon her so that she may not testify, etc. Reply

