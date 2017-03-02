Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, is trying to reveal 12 year old's sexual history
Lawyer for Nicki Minaj's Brother, Jelani Maraj, Asks Judge to Reveal 12-Year-Old Accuser's Sexual H… https://t.co/K9VSUtVnmP via @lovebscott— B. Scott (@lovebscott) March 2, 2017
- Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, is facing charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and sexual conduct against a child
- He was raping a 12 year old girl for 8 months and the last incident was a day before he was arrested
- He rejected a prosecutors deal of 15 years to life in prison after they found his semen in the girl's pants
- His lawyer, David Schwartz, claims he is innocent and that the truth will come out. He is requesting the victim's sexual history and trying to supress evidence found in Jelani's home through a warrant. He also wants the top charge that can get Jelani life in prison thrown out because they have the same elements and it didn't spell out what exactly he was being accused of making it "unconstitutional"
- Nicki is believed to be paying for her brother's legal team, including a private investigator. Two homes in Nicki's name were used by her mother to pay Jelani's $100k bond. Nicki has also posted a picture with her family, including her brother, happily bowling after the accusations
Source: Twitter
DISGUSTING that Nicki may be paying for her brother's legal team and that they're requesting the sexual history of a 12 year old
[Spoiler (click to open)]Actually, my initial words are too kind! I truly and deeply hope he is violently and savagely murdered. I hope hittas are looking for his vile ass all over NYC. And when they catch him they need to cut his dick of and feed it to him before they end him painfully and slow.
#KillJelani2017
Edited at 2017-03-03 01:10 am (UTC)
+1111111
I am physically sick right now and fuck you Nicki just as hard for supporting this sick disgusting excuse for a human being. He doesn't deserve to live.
They both deserve the worst in life, him more then her but her too for supporting him in ANY way.
i never knew lawyers could be this vile
yes i am naive
Nicki ain't shit either.
Also, shame on Nicki for supporting her brother! I know he's family but really the evidence suggests he did it. I wouldn't support a family member if they did that at all!
I want to punch Nicki + her brother + the legal team tbh.