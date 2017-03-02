Hmmm I do not want to go back to 2007. Reply

Also I refuse to get gel manicures anymore that shit burns and I know it's not good when it feels like you nail is melded together with the gel. Nope not nope no. Reply

gel nails were easily the worst experience of my life Reply

I always get the gel and it never burns. If I get a new set instead if a fill in they're sore for a day or two but that's it. Reply

It's because your nails are weak bb! I have the same problem and that's what my friend said, and she's a nail artist Reply

I'm on an epic saga to get Tarte Shape Tape, but there is no store in the fifty mile radius of Chicago has it and even Tarte's site failed me -sobs- Reply

I've tried to snag it a few times with no avail. They never have my color in stock online either :( Reply

http://www.ulta.com/double-duty-bea uty-shape-tape-contour-concealer?product Id=xlsImpprod14251035&_requestid=7428763#



ulta has it online in stock ulta has it online in stock Reply

:'( they don't even stock it in australia because we don't have ulta. i'd have to buy it from tarte's website but whenever they have international shipping offers and other deals they always exclude the shape tape. i don't wanna pay expensive shipping for a shade i don't know will match me!!! but i will someday lol. Reply

sephora has tarte? IDK if they have the shape tape tho Reply

Order from Ulta! I just got mine delivered. Reply

zombie finger



OP I need to see this. Reply

The day I went to the hospital to get my finger drained (the white puffy stuff is literal pus trapped beneath my nailbed). The finger tip was twice the size as normal. Just excruciating pain for a week before I went to the hospital.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





Just after the doctor sliced under my nail and drained the pus.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Maybe a couple weeks later, my nail slowly growing out and lifting off the nailbed (see how lumpy it is!)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





Couple days ago, I finally cut off the tip of the nail because it kept snagging on things. My hair kept getting caught underneath the nail as well.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





Literally 5 minutes ago. The bandaid is stuck to my nail and I'm terrified of ripping it off lol.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



~I think I got the infection from getting my nails done. A solid week after I did them, the infection and pain started. I went a full week while my finger kept getting bigger and lord it was incredibly painful. I finally went to the hospital (I went to a doc 2 times during the week and they were like "lol just take these antibiotics it'll clear up" fuck you) and the doctor took a scalpel and sliced right into my nailbed and drained the pus. It was a little geyser of pus and blood and it smelled so bad lol. Like a pressure ulcer on a diabetic's foot.



It's been slowly growing off now.







😱 😱 😱 can't stop going back and re-reading/viewing all of it. cannot stop. Reply

jesus christ



i've lost toenails before and they're usually not this dramatic a process, only the growing back is. Reply

holy shit D: I can only imagine how much that hurt. Reply

Omg! I sliced off 3/4 of one of my nails at work once and it hurt like a motherfucker. This looks worse than that! The pus :| :| :| Reply

your whole nail came off? omg I am so horrified just looking at the pics Reply

ahh the memories of feeling like my nose is about to burn off from the smell of the acrylic liquid. I could never do that shit without it coming out like a lumpy mess. Reply

I feel like I should hate Jenna Marbles but I'm honestly just jealous of her life. Reply

why do you feel like you should hate her? lmao i dont like her videos, but she's not a bad person at all. hating someone just bc of the hype is so dumb Reply

I thought she had defended Pewdiepie? I'm obviously thinking of the wrong person and I'm glad. I don't keep up with her so much anymore so I'm glad she's not showing her ass. Reply

i totally get why some people don't like her videos but watching her bf's vlogs, she really is a sweet person, just over the top as well. Reply

She's waaaaaay different in Juliens videos. She's a sweetheart. In her videos she just acts a fool lol Reply

I'm kinda meh on her and don't really follow her, but my dad (in his 60s) somehow found one of her videos where she talks about shit girls do and one item on the list was something about lipgloss and she was all "LOOK AT ALL THE LIPGLOSSES I HAVE IN MY PURSE" and took out a shitload of them all in similar shades ("But they're all slightly different!!! This one is pink! This one is pink with sparkles! This one is pink with more of a gold tint to it!!!") and she went "AND THAT'S JUST THE OUTSIDE POCKET" and then she said "If I'm in a store that sells lipgloss for more than 10 minutes, I'm leaving with a lipgloss" and my dad finds it so hilarious for some reason lmfao. I'm like "wtf, do you relate to this or something because neither me nor my sister has ever done this, WHY ARE YOU LAUGHING SO MUCH >:(" lol. He finds the weirdest things funny, istg. Reply

I like her. I think she's funny and sweet. *shrug* Reply

I think I'll post a reaction video to the reaction video to the original video. Reply

I love the smell of acrylic powder. But I hate getting fake nails. I just stick to gel manicures. Reply

uhhhh op please share your finger zombie story from the top.



i got tarte's pro palette yesterday. does anybody have any experience with it? it's beautiful but haven't used it yet. Reply

OP spill, wtf



i never do my nails bc i don't care and my nails are a weird shape so nothing looks good. sad tbh. Reply

Link









And Im'ma need more details about your zombie finger, OP I just painted my nails with Orly's 'Cinderelly, Cinderelly!' and they look so qt!And Im'ma need more details about your zombie finger, OP Reply

that's such a pretty and aptly named colour Reply

Apparently it's from a Cinderella collection they have ^^ Reply

That's a very pretty color! Reply

i almost bought that one tonight Reply

Nice colour! I'm doing mine right now with Essie's Turquoise and Caicos. Reply

i might get acrylics this weekend, i've been wanting them again for the longest



i know i'll be pissed in like, 3 weeks when they start growing out and i dont wanna get a fill lol Reply

I just got 5 lipsticks. in like 2 weeks. did I need them? no. but I do love them. Reply

You can't go wrong with lipsticks. I hoard them even though I have similar colors, but w/e! Reply

I am the same. Is that a slight different shade of dark purple? Let me buy that. Reply

Do you have any reccomendations? Plum colors are my favorite but whatever I buy always ends up being to dark pink/berry Reply

i thought this was a jenna maroney post. i am very disappointed. Reply

I thought this was a Jenna Malone post. I'm equally as disappointed. Reply

i LOVE suzie! she has the best videos. even though i suck at nails, her videos are so good. Reply

