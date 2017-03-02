Jenna Marbles vs Acrylic Nails
Jenna Marbles does her own acrylic nails (inspired by Suzie from Nail Career Education), hijinks ensues.
Suzie responds!
Source 1 / Source 2
Beauty post? I just really want to talk about my ongoing zombie finger saga from 2 months ago (fake nails turned into a trip to the hospital and a zombie finger)!
Suzie responds!
Source 1 / Source 2
Beauty post? I just really want to talk about my ongoing zombie finger saga from 2 months ago (fake nails turned into a trip to the hospital and a zombie finger)!
I always get the gel and it never burns. If I get a new set instead if a fill in they're sore for a day or two but that's it.
ulta has it online in stock
OP I need to see this.
The day I went to the hospital to get my finger drained (the white puffy stuff is literal pus trapped beneath my nailbed). The finger tip was twice the size as normal. Just excruciating pain for a week before I went to the hospital.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Just after the doctor sliced under my nail and drained the pus.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Maybe a couple weeks later, my nail slowly growing out and lifting off the nailbed (see how lumpy it is!)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Couple days ago, I finally cut off the tip of the nail because it kept snagging on things. My hair kept getting caught underneath the nail as well.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Literally 5 minutes ago. The bandaid is stuck to my nail and I'm terrified of ripping it off lol.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
~I think I got the infection from getting my nails done. A solid week after I did them, the infection and pain started. I went a full week while my finger kept getting bigger and lord it was incredibly painful. I finally went to the hospital (I went to a doc 2 times during the week and they were like "lol just take these antibiotics it'll clear up" fuck you) and the doctor took a scalpel and sliced right into my nailbed and drained the pus. It was a little geyser of pus and blood and it smelled so bad lol. Like a pressure ulcer on a diabetic's foot.
It's been slowly growing off now.
Edited at 2017-03-03 01:47 am (UTC)
i've lost toenails before and they're usually not this dramatic a process, only the growing back is.
i got tarte's pro palette yesterday. does anybody have any experience with it? it's beautiful but haven't used it yet.
i never do my nails bc i don't care and my nails are a weird shape so nothing looks good. sad tbh.
And Im'ma need more details about your zombie finger, OP
i know i'll be pissed in like, 3 weeks when they start growing out and i dont wanna get a fill lol