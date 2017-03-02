Kirsten Dunst Lists Her Soho Loft for $5M

that's too homely for 5m/12k a month wtf Reply

I mean it's in Soho/Tribeca Reply

i'm not from nyc so that went over my head Reply

like they say: location location location Reply

NYC is expensive AF. I remember when a guy i was dating had to work there for a few months and the "apartment" they put him up in literally was basically like a small hotel room for like $1200/mo or something.



i liked kristen in the spider-man franchise

Poor Kirsten has been famous all her life and is still getting called Kristen Reply

sorry to spell her name wrong and you take it offensive Reply

Kirsten/Kristens/Kierstens are all so annoying about it tho Reply

i want that pirate ship chandelier Reply

this is the first post with the celebrity real estate tag that i don't feel compelled to disparage. kiki stays having good taste! (except in fiances) Reply

Same here. Even on realtor.com or other websites of that ilk I tend to avoid pics of houses over $200K because they tend to be too big, tacky,too much etc even if the owners think they are in good taste. This space I like - like the way she's decorated it. It reminds me of loft apartments I've seen here in New England that I've coveted. It somehow feels cozy despite the bare brick and the high ceilings; it has real character.



"I tend to avoid pics of houses over $200K because they tend to be too big"



ahaahhahahahahahahah I wouldn't even be able to get a studio in my city for $200k. Reply

lmao mte! Reply

I really like her interior decor taste too. Chic but cozy. Reply

ia. this looks great. Reply

her taste in interiors is great, I'm a little in love with those bathroom floor tiles.



And OF COURSE she has a pirate ship chandelier. Reply

I wonder if snaggletooth and michael stipe ever chilled together and talked about ... whatever Reply

can you imagine having to listen to them talk politics? Even though you're likely to agree I feel like it would be painful to sit through Reply

Kiki would be fun to talk to but i feel like he would be insufferable Reply

lmao they're actually very good friends and filmed this in his apt: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kpwd1YLgD aM (dunno how to embed from mobile lol) Reply

I always wished they'd kept that dark shade of red for MJ in all of the Raimi SM movies rather than dyeing Kiki's hair oranger in the two sequels. Reply

I like it, I would live there Reply

yeah, i would put more rugs down and add more plants, but i like it. Reply

I don't understand people who just have like...a rack of clothes and an armoire or something. Bitch where are all your clothes? Reply

I didn't get it either (and I still don't) but I have a ~room in SF and since I don't have a closet I have an Ikea wardrobe, a rack, and a dresser. I have some coats and stuff in containers under my bed, but a lot of my stuff is at my mom's house in another state, so whenever I'm like "ooh where's that dress?" it's usually at my mom's. D:



But if you have a $5 million loft you can build a closet. Reply

lol get out of SF, that sounds like torture. Reply

I have a rack in addition to our walk/roll-in closet but I only use it for weekly outfit planning and yes, it has a rack-thingy at the bottom for weekly shoe planning as well.



(Keep in mind that I'm a disabled medstudent with a 2 hour carpool commute everyday so this level of planning is paramount or else my entire life basically falls apart) Reply

exactly! i love clothes/shoes/bags and i never seem to have enough space for everything. i hate a pretty big walk in at my current apartment but when i buy a home, i'm gonna make sure it's at least three bedroom house so i can convert an adjoining room into a huge closet Reply

I lived in the same apartment building as Grady Sizemore (center fielder for Cleveland a few years back). The bathroom he was in in his leaked nudes looked just like mine! Reply

I had no idea who Grady Sizemore but thank you for mentioning him and that he had leakes. His name is perfect for him Reply

my sister LOVES grady. I wonder if she knows he has nudes lmao Reply

What a beautiful space! I like her taste. Reply

no comment on the loft, but she looks gorgeous in that gif. it's the best she's ever looked. i don't think blonde hair suits her tbh. Reply

I like it. Reply

Are you rich, ONTD? Ever lived next doors to a celebrity?



lol not me but my cousins lived next to Kenneth Cole in Purchase, NY. that's all i got Reply

I love this space! I wonder how big it is? Reply

