Kirsten Dunst Lists Her Soho Loft for $5M
- The actress bought the property located in the nexus Soho & Tribeca back in 2007 for $3M.
- She has made some renovations in the place during the decade that she has owned it.
- The place was up for rental in 2014 for $12,500/month.
- Kiki isn't the only one celebrity to have lived in that building. She was neighbors with R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, who bought his apartment from trash can Casey Affleck, who had previously bought it from director Gus Van Sant.
Are you rich, ONTD? Ever lived next doors to a celebrity? TYFYA!
