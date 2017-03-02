Trailer for "How to be Latin lover" with Eugenio Derbez,Salma Hayek & Kristen Bell
Trailer for the movie "How to be a Latin Lover" starring Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell, Raquel Welch, Rob Lowe and "The Nanny" Renee Taylor. (Apparently with a cameo by Michael Cera)
Was Adam Sandler too busy for this?
As long as they make the dollare$
also omg raquel welch?? get outta here!
what i really appreciate about eugenio's hollywood movies is that his characters aren't latino stereotypes even if they do speak spanish for a few scenes. i really like his work.
idk if he always has had those mannerisms but he reminded me a bit of rogelio here.
Tbh it doesn't look that bad, but ehh, I would like it with more scenes on spanish lol
nothing will ever be as funny as "la familia P. Luche" tho.
this looks awful
like pick any movie JLaw or ScarJo or whoever would be in and put a latina in it instead. And remember that latins come in every shade from white to black to in between pls and thank you.
also does anyone else hate "latinx" like no, plural latinas + latinos together is still latinos, french and italian have the same grammar rules too ok