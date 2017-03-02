Stellar

Trailer for "How to be Latin lover" with Eugenio Derbez,Salma Hayek & Kristen Bell

Trailer for the movie "How to be a Latin Lover" starring Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell, Raquel Welch, Rob Lowe and "The Nanny" Renee Taylor. (Apparently with a cameo by Michael Cera)





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_7zAlNreH4

Was Adam Sandler too busy for this?
