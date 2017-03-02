Trailer for "How to be Latin lover" with Eugenio Derbez,Salma Hayek & Kristen Bell

This movie looks so stupid and embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link

they don't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kristen Bell... how u gonna help gentrify Los Angeles and then make this movie? Dumbass gringa bitch Reply

Thread

Link

Don't forget her 'Indian guy fetish'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she and her husband are such thirsty assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She can srsly choke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

que verguenza Reply

Thread

Link

No gracias Reply

Thread

Link

that last shot in the pool xD

also omg raquel welch?? get outta here! Reply

Thread

Link

what did i watch? Reply

Thread

Link

I just lost 20 IQ points. Reply

Thread

Link

Pass Reply

Thread

Link

ummm Reply

Thread

Link

Dio mio, no. Reply

Thread

Link

oh dear. Reply

Thread

Link









she cheated on her husband with michael cera Reply

Thread

Link

This does feel like something Adam Sandler or Rob Schneider would do. Reply

Thread

Link

because eugenio derbez is the latin equivalent of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pool scene made me laugh ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

The funniest thing in this trailer is the knockoff attempt at DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean" playing throughout it. Reply

Thread

Link

based on the comments i thought it was going to be horrible but it looks good.



what i really appreciate about eugenio's hollywood movies is that his characters aren't latino stereotypes even if they do speak spanish for a few scenes. i really like his work.



idk if he always has had those mannerisms but he reminded me a bit of rogelio here. Reply

Thread

Link

also i forgot what the title was so idk about that part xD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol well ok Reply

Thread

Link

Eugenio doesn't sound as funny in english tbh, he shines in spanish.



Tbh it doesn't look that bad, but ehh, I would like it with more scenes on spanish lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lleno de puras pendejadas, but I'll go see it though. I'm pretty sure my parents will love it. Instructions Not Included made me laugh and then sob at the end, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt Reply

Thread

Link

w.e i like it. i find Eugenio funny almost all the time so im prob watching this



nothing will ever be as funny as "la familia P. Luche" tho. Reply

Thread

Link

kristen bell is so fucking embarrassing. i used to really like her but her entitled rich white woman ramblings on twitter have turned me off from her forever Reply

Thread

Link

It's so sad bc I really like her too. I feel like she got extra annoying when she got with Dax. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and her "indian man" fetish is a huge no. and didn't she kick people out of their houses too? like yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

por qué Reply

Thread

Link

did he shit himself in the pool? wtf





this looks awful Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, he used shoe polish to blacken his body and head hair, and it came out in the pool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He used black shoe polish to temp die his grey hair. When he jumped it the pool it washed off... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probablemente vea esto Reply

Thread

Link

Idk about this. I did like Instructions not included though. Reply

Thread

Link

what the fuck Reply

Thread

Link

This is one of those movies where I'd say "Yeah, I don't see anything I want to watch at all. Let's just go eat ice cream & make fun of mall security instead" Reply

Thread

Link

like i wanna be emabarrassed for this movie because it looks shitty as hell but at the same time im excited for them that they got as equal of a chance as adam sandler to make such a shitty movie idk Reply

Thread

Link

im not really interested but my latina friend wants to see this with me. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks kind of funny. I love Eugenio though. Armando Hoyos still cracks me the fuck up. And I remember Ben Schwartz filming something for this movie so I'll probably see it. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks funny. The kid is cute. Reply

Thread

Link

when we say we want more latin representation, THIS AINT IT!

like pick any movie JLaw or ScarJo or whoever would be in and put a latina in it instead. And remember that latins come in every shade from white to black to in between pls and thank you.



also does anyone else hate "latinx" like no, plural latinas + latinos together is still latinos, french and italian have the same grammar rules too ok Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn't look that bad. I think if Kristen weren't the screenshot some ppl would be more open to it. I don't see myself watching it though. Reply

Thread

Link