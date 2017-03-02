Ingobernable | Official Trailer | Netflix
Diego Nava and Emilia Urquiza Mexico's presidential couple had many plans, but social and political pressure makes Diego compromise his ideals. Emilia a strong woman with convictions losses faith in her husband and leaves him, not knowing how much the future of Mexico will change after.
Season 1 comes to Netflix March 24rd.
the first half of the trailer looked interesting, but then it got kinda generic
She can go
