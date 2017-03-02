Anime sequel: fourth season of Jigoku Shoujo is announced after eight years
Studio DEEN's Jigoku Shoujo, also known as Hell Girl, will get a new season. It will be premiered in July (aka summer season) on MBS, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11.
It will be name Jigoku Shoujo Yoi no togi and it will have six new episodes and six "reminiscence" episodes. The first teaser PV has been released officially on Friday. You can see it here.
Info we have so far:
- Most of the VAs remain unchanged:
Mamiko Noto as Ai Enma
Takayuki Sugo as Wanyuudou
Takako Honda as Hone-Onna
Masaya Matsukaze as Ren Ichimoku
Hekiru Shiina as Yamawaro
Kanako Sakai as Kikuri
Misaki Watada as Michiru
Some returnees in the production team:
Hiroshi Watanabe doing original concept
Takahiro Omori directing
Mariko Oka doing character designs
Kenichi Kanemaki doing series composition
Yasuharu Takanashi doing music
The series is about several cases of people accessing an website called Hell Correspondence (fun fact: there is an active site), in which you can request the elimination of a person, no matter what reason. Then, people who request it will receive a doll with a red string that, once it's pulled, will send the tormentor to hell. BUT the person who pulled the string will be also going to hell when they die.
The first season premiered in 2005, with 26 episodes. The second season, Jigoku Shoujo Futakomori, from 2006, has also 26 episodes. The 26-episode third season, Jigoku Shoujo Mitsuganae, premiered in 2008.
Did you ever used the site, ONTD? If so, why?
Also I skipped that episode with the puppies so fast.
Edited at 2017-03-03 12:35 am (UTC)
i personally loved it. i liked that each episode featured a different case and it didn't feel repetitive to me.
i liked it that way but that's bc i usually prefer series with unitary eps rather than series where each ep is linked to the next.
for some reason i didn't feel that way about jigoku shoujo, though i stopped watching halfway through season 3 because of decrease in quality.
The second season picks up a bit more, we learn a lot more about the backstory of the different 'Hell' people and how they came to be.
I mean, as if that part of anime fandom wasn't already full of pedophiles, here's another reason to avoid them!
So where do you guys go for non-shitty English-speaking anime fan communities? 'Cause I haven't found one yet…
i am open to recs from friends IRL or anyone who mentions anime in passing on fb or online, but i stay far away from anime-centered online communities
Lol honestly good luck with finding one (no slight).
i need all new ep