Anime sequel: fourth season of Jigoku Shoujo is announced after eight years

was this the anthology show with cute little girls but every episode ended in gorey murder?

I've seen only most of the first season but idts??

that's Higurashi. Hell Girl is where you submit someone's name in revenge and that person goes to hell.

I think I stopped at episode 17 of season 1? It got so repetetive and then that guy was being morale and shit and I got bored. Does it get better?



Also I skipped that episode with the puppies so fast.



Edited at 2017-03-03 12:35 am (UTC)

if you didn't like what you saw you won't like the rest.



i personally loved it. i liked that each episode featured a different case and it didn't feel repetitive to me.



i liked it that way but that's bc i usually prefer series with unitary eps rather than series where each ep is linked to the next.

I didn't hate it or anything, but it just irritates me when if you cut out all the stock footage you are left with a 10 minute episode.

ohhh i feel you in that, i actually fast forward when something gets repeated regularly. i do that with series with special attacks or transformations.



for some reason i didn't feel that way about jigoku shoujo, though i stopped watching halfway through season 3 because of decrease in quality.

I was going to say wait until the father and daughter show up but I guess if you're not liking it then it might not be for you.



The second season picks up a bit more, we learn a lot more about the backstory of the different 'Hell' people and how they came to be.

I mean, as if that part of anime fandom wasn't already full of pedophiles, here's another reason to avoid them!



So where do you guys go for non-shitty English-speaking anime fan communities? 'Cause I haven't found one yet… Western and especially American anime fandom has been infested with Trump loving alt-right Nazi types, though (both my personal observation and https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatest his/the-far-right-weeb-army ).I mean, as if that part of anime fandom wasn't already full of pedophiles, here's another reason to avoid them!So where do you guys go for non-shitty English-speaking anime fan communities? 'Cause I haven't found one yet…

As an anime fan I don't talk to other anime fans

Same here :(

x2



i am open to recs from friends IRL or anyone who mentions anime in passing on fb or online, but i stay far away from anime-centered online communities

Same. Ontd is the only place I talk anime and that's seldom

As an anime fan, my experience has been that forums are where people try to prove that they're the biggest and bestest anime fan ever, and not try to share thoughts or reviews.

I just have a group of friends already and we rec stuff to each other. Granted, that means that I had like 6 messages at once telling me to watch Yuri On Ice and then I had to show it to several other friends even though I didn't think it was anything too special, but knew they'd like it. Reply

almost every shit alt-right troll i see on twitter hides behind an anime icon. not surprising since trumpites and nazis co-opted 4chan memes hard during the campaign

So where do you guys go for non-shitty English-speaking anime fan communities? 'Cause I haven't found one yet…



Lol honestly good luck with finding one (no slight).

I haven't followed this show in ages. Man, time flies.

omg i used to love this anime. bless

File this under shit I never thought would happen. Blessed day

All i want DEEN to do is either 1)Finish the last Higurashi OVA or 2) Give/Sell the rights to Higurashi to another Studio so we can get a 10 year anniversary series.

why @ reminisce episode



i need all new ep Reply

I've only watched season 1 but didn't bother with the later seasons. Oops

Thought the first two seasons were pretty good, haven't finished the third one. It feels kind of unnecessary (the second season was intended to be the last one but a third was picked up because of its success).

