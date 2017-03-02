Futaba Sakura

Anime sequel: fourth season of Jigoku Shoujo is announced after eight years




Studio DEEN's Jigoku Shoujo, also known as Hell Girl, will get a new season. It will be premiered in July (aka summer season) on MBS, Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11.

It will be name Jigoku Shoujo Yoi no togi and it will have six new episodes and six "reminiscence" episodes. The first teaser PV has been released officially on Friday. You can see it here.


Info we have so far:
- Most of the VAs remain unchanged:
Mamiko Noto as Ai Enma
Takayuki Sugo as Wanyuudou
Takako Honda as Hone-Onna
Masaya Matsukaze as Ren Ichimoku
Hekiru Shiina as Yamawaro
Kanako Sakai as Kikuri
Misaki Watada as Michiru

Some returnees in the production team:
Hiroshi Watanabe doing original concept
Takahiro Omori directing
Mariko Oka doing character designs
Kenichi Kanemaki doing series composition
Yasuharu Takanashi doing music

The series is about several cases of people accessing an website called Hell Correspondence (fun fact: there is an active site), in which you can request the elimination of a person, no matter what reason. Then, people who request it will receive a doll with a red string that, once it's pulled, will send the tormentor to hell. BUT the person who pulled the string will be also going to hell when they die.

The first season premiered in 2005, with 26 episodes. The second season, Jigoku Shoujo Futakomori, from 2006, has also 26 episodes. The 26-episode third season, Jigoku Shoujo Mitsuganae, premiered in 2008.



SOURCE
news - video

Did you ever used the site, ONTD? If so, why?
Tagged: