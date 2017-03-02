legit question. do drag queens typically identify with an LGBTQIA+ label? Reply

yeah. nearly all of them are gay men, genderfluid, or trans Reply

Yeah but not because they're drag queens. They're usually drag queens because they're LGBT+ Reply

just heard that it's moving to VH1. guess Logo is just a shittier TVLand/Nick at Nite now. Reply

that finale look was EVERYTHING Reply

Not when this happened that same night though Reply

Tell it, UGH Reply

Like her or not, Violet Chachki is the best look queen RPDR ever had Reply

I wonder what will Bob wear for this year's finale, how can she top this? Reply

This was mindblowing. One of my favorite outfits ever, and not just on Drag Race. Reply

I think my head just exploded - that is INSANELY gorgeous. Reply

not here for Ru out of drag Reply

i remember seeing him on sabrina the teenage witch as 2 dif characters in and out of drag, i had no idea until i rewatched it in my 20s (lol) Reply

It's almost sad bc hes said recently that he's kind of over getting in drag and you can tell he's really trying to sell his male image on his other tv shows. But the fact is it just doesn't work lol Reply

yep... they totally "butched" up his podcast a few months ago Reply

I'm hft tbh. I always loved the fact that he was both the Tim and the Heidi and I love his tuxes Reply

I need this back in my life, stat. Reply

I would love to see Seth Meyer's shower appearance tbh! Reply

UPD: I'm coming out as a Seth Meyers stan







I never liked him, but, in 2017, me too

UPD: I'm coming out as a Seth Meyers stan

She's got more charisma than anyone else on this planet Reply

He was also on Stephen Colbert.



I have never watched RPDQ (I know, I know) so I binge-watched the Season 8 episodes of untucked - and I never would have expected at the start that I would be rooting so hard for Chi-Chi and I actually cried when he was cut.



Edited at 2017-03-02 09:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Love Chi-Chi! She and Naomi were robbed! Reply

I loved Bob as a person but Chi-Chi showed SO MUCH growth over the season (just from what I saw from Untucked) that it's insane.



Now I really want to watch more of RPDR - or at least binge watch Untucked for the moment. Reply

Chi Chi was totally robbed. She deserved it more than anyone that was in the top3 that completely flopped snatch game. Reply

love chi chi sfm <3 Reply

This Chi Chi love. I really wanted her to take the win Reply

i love chi chi!! i wanted her to win so bad too. Reply

Chi Chi was a doll and watching him on Untucked gave me life. When he described the man of his dreams and one of the queens asked if that was his bf's description and he goes 'hell naw' lmao



She's one of the queens I'm truly happy for, she deserves the success <3



And season 8 had so many likeable queens, bless. Reply

loving this mainstream promo Reply

Same! She deserves it too. It's Ru's world, and we're just living in it. Reply

I know Ru can be problematique and all but I honestly admire him SO MUCH. How he made a name for himself while facing so much prejudice and now is basically the first name you think of when talking about drag art.



Honestly, I think he's amazing. Reply

the move to friday nights is a mistake, though. Reply

At least it's not cancelled. Viacom's budged cuts are getting hardcore judging by press releases Reply

I don't know, The Soup was really fun on Fridays, and if I'm busy it will be nice to watch on the weekend. Reply

i need this show back in my life! i cant wait till the end of the month Reply

i love ru and rupaul's drag race so much.

i was at my lowest and watching his show really cheer me up .

his supermodel vid is one of my earliest childhood memory Reply

