Mama @RuPaul Stops By Late Night with Seth Meyers
TONIGHT! Seth welcomes @AmySchumer, @RuPaul and @PanicAtTheDisco! pic.twitter.com/3wg865E8s1— Late Night (@LateNightSeth) March 1, 2017
Kween of Media/Kween of the World
UPD: I'm coming out as a Seth Meyers stan
I have never watched RPDQ (I know, I know) so I binge-watched the Season 8 episodes of untucked - and I never would have expected at the start that I would be rooting so hard for Chi-Chi and I actually cried when he was cut.
Now I really want to watch more of RPDR - or at least binge watch Untucked for the moment.
She's one of the queens I'm truly happy for, she deserves the success <3
And season 8 had so many likeable queens, bless.
Honestly, I think he's amazing.
i was at my lowest and watching his show really cheer me up .
his supermodel vid is one of my earliest childhood memory