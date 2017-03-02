goop

Is Savannah Chrisley throwing shade at Bella Thorne over NBA star Chandler Parsons?



- Savannah (19) and her family have a reality show called Chrisley Knows Best.

- Savannah says she's only only known him for a few weeks but thought their relationship was going places because because he refused to let her pay when they went out to dinner.

- Last week, she confirmed their relationship and then denied it a few hours later.

- A few days later, Bella Thorne (19) was at an NBA game and posted a bunch of pictures of her looking a mess with his jersey number painted on her face.

- Savannah tweeted, “Nanny always said: ‘If you lie down with dogs, you’ll get up with fleas.’ #ruffruff” and “Girls want attention. Women want RESPECT,” followed by, “Today … I choose to be a woman. Don’t be THAT girl.”

- Bella liked a tweet that said “@bellathorne @_ItsSavannah instead of shading you why can’t she just @ you? so pathetic lol.”

- Chandler (28) previously dated Toni Garrn, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin (allegedly) and a series of Instathots.

SOURCE
Tagged: ,