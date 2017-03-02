Is Savannah Chrisley throwing shade at Bella Thorne over NBA star Chandler Parsons?

Is Savannah Chrisley throwing shade at Bella Thorne over rumored boyfriend Chandler Parsons? https://t.co/dTVzXAvtkw pic.twitter.com/RHlKj4TRhH — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 2, 2017

- Savannah (19) and her family have a reality show called- Savannah says she's only only known him for a few weeks but thought their relationship was going places because because he refused to let her pay when they went out to dinner.- Last week, she confirmed their relationship and then denied it a few hours later.- A few days later, Bella Thorne (19) was at an NBA game and posted a bunch of pictures of her looking a mess with his jersey number painted on her face.- Savannah tweeted, “Nanny always said: ‘If you lie down with dogs, you’ll get up with fleas.’ #ruffruff” and “Girls want attention. Women want RESPECT,” followed by, “Today … I choose to be a woman. Don’t be THAT girl.”- Bella liked a tweet that said “@bellathorne @_ItsSavannah instead of shading you why can’t she just @ you? so pathetic lol.”- Chandler (28) previously dated Toni Garrn, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin (allegedly) and a series of Instathots.