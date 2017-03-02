ONTD original: 10 book recs for Women's History Month

- How did marriage, considered a religious duty in medieval Europe, become a venue for personal fulfillment in contemporary America? How did the notion of romantic love, a novelty in the Middle Ages, become a prerequisite for marriage today? And, if the original purpose of marriage was procreation, what exactly is the purpose of marriage for women now? Combining "a scholar's rigor and a storyteller's craft" (San Jose Mercury News),- Covering Nobel Prize winners and major innovators, as well as lesser-known but hugely significant scientists who influence our every day,More than 500,000 Soviet women participated on a par with men in the Second World War. Women not only rescued and bandaged the wounded but also fires a sniper's rifle, blew up bridges, went reconnoitering and killed... They killed the enemy who, with unprecedented cruelty, had attacked their land, their homes and their children.Through their testimony the past makes an impassioned appeal to the present, denouncing yesterday's and today's fascism.Extensively researched, highly readable and provocative, this book chronicles an ancient, pervasive and enduring injustice.Drawing examples from a variety of countries and cultures, from the past and the present, this inspiring narrative will be required reading for anyone who wishes to understand the role women play in the world.- Daughter of Maharajah Duleep Singh and god-daughter of Queen Victoria, Sophia was raised in England in genteel aristocratic fashion. But when, in secret defiance of the British government, she travelled to India, she returned a revolutionary.She was bold and fearless, attacking politicians, putting herself in the front line and swapping her silks for a nurse's uniform to tend wounded soldiers evacuated from the battlefields. Meticulously researched and passionately written, this enthralling story of the rise of women and the fall of empire introduces an extraordinary individual and her part in the defining moments of recent British and Indian history.Freedom's Daughters includes portraits of more than sixty women -- many until now forgotten and some never before written about -- from the key figures (Ida B. Wells, Eleanor Roosevelt, Ella Baker, and Septima Clark, among others) to some of the smaller players who represent the hundreds of women who each came forth to do her own small part and who together ultimately formed the mass movements that made the difference.From the Early Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi to modern icons such as Frida Kahlo, the most important female artists are profiled in this book in chronologically arranged double-page spreads. For each artist there is a timeline highlighting significant events in her life; a succinct biography and information outlining her accomplishments and influence; additional resources to further study of the artist and brilliant full-color reproductions of the artist's works.Alongside profiles and photographs of world-renowned Black stars such as Josephine Baker, Dorothy Dandridge and Diana Ross are biographies and images of less-known but hugely influential artists including opera singer Margaret Tynes, Cotton Club star Margot Webb, pioneering model Ophelia De Vore and many, many more. Their stories – usually ignored in mainstream histories of their profession – are revealed in this groundbreaking book.