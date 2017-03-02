People are calling Emma Watson a hypocrite over semi-nude photo
Emma Watson called a feminist 'hypocrite' because of a semi-nude photo. https://t.co/zeL8AsExrF pic.twitter.com/0UaaPdp84V— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) March 2, 2017
- Emma's recent Vanity Fair shoot caused a twitter backlash
- People were not happy that Emma chose to bare her chest in a Burberry crochet top that only covers her nipples
- Julia Hartley-Brewer, an English broadcaster most of the world has never heard of, shared said photo (her scan was titled as Beauty & the breasts) with a caption that implies that Emma/her feminism isn't taken seriously because she's showing her tits
- Article also mentions how Emma carved a secondary career for herself as a leading voice in the Women's Rights movement
source
ONTD, in what instances do you feel like a hypocrite?
I'll go first: I consider myself an animal lover yet I still eat meat :( Your turn.
Shortly after the United Nations speech that made her a feminist icon, Emma Watson, inevitably, weighed in on that other feminist icon, Beyoncé. “I felt [Beyoncé’s] message felt very conflicted,” Watson said, “in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, you know this very strong woman and she has that beautiful speech in one of her songs [“Flawless”] but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her.”
https://psmag.com/beyonc%C3%A9-does
also toronto sun's not fooling anyone with that confusing bait title
Same
ive just inherited a homeless cat and shes so scared of me i cant love on her, this gif is breaking my heart
but i eat meat sometimes.
RARELY though. tried being full on Vegan. Nope. didn't work out for me.
i'm mostly 70% Vegan, cuz I don't eat dairy cuz It still makes me sick. :(
But also, there are some great vegan brands if that's what you're having trouble finding?
Feels shit, but I figure since I stick with it on pm all other aspects, I'm ok with it. (But I still want manufacturers to make bigger vegan shoes for women!! gdi.)