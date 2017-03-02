People are calling Emma Watson a hypocrite over semi-nude photo

Taytay needs to come round and tell Hartley-Brewer that there is a special place in hell for women whom don't support each other. Reply

I don't think she's a hypocrite but she did call cleavage gross and that it needed to be put away. She also said some dumb shit about Beyonce's album and the male gaze.

Oh, did she? Well she's dumb lol

Shortly after the United Nations speech that made her a feminist icon, Emma Watson, inevitably, weighed in on that other feminist icon, Beyoncé. "I felt [Beyoncé's] message felt very conflicted," Watson said, "in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, you know this very strong woman and she has that beautiful speech in one of her songs ["Flawless"] but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her."



https://psmag.com/beyonc%C3%A9-does n-t-perform-for-the-male-gaze-3ec44f3fb5 68#.aftvldyff I think it was this.

She also said less is more and some shit about miniskirts.

How long ago was the comment about cleavage? People change their minds idk.

She said that seven years ago, though. People aren't allowed to change their opinions?

You can't be a feminist and be ok with your body?

My thoughts exactly. People don't seem to understand the actual meaning of the word feminist these days.

It's more like you have to be critical of the ways women are objectified. Not that I think the shoot was something people should care about

You can be a feminist as long as you think critically about the place that validation comes from.

iaaaaaaaa +100

The reason Emma's feminism is sometimes criticized is not because of any half-nude photos. wth

ok next



also toronto sun's not fooling anyone with that confusing bait title Reply

I consider myself an animal lover yet I still eat meat :( Your turn.

Same



Same





Edited at 2017-03-02 09:18 pm (UTC) Same

awww :(

also, same... and my mom, who is a vegetarian, loves to remind me of this all the time. :\

no not a crying cat 😱😿



ive just inherited a homeless cat and shes so scared of me i cant love on her, this gif is breaking my heart Reply

omg little kittty <3 <3

i love animals........





but i eat meat sometimes.



RARELY though. tried being full on Vegan. Nope. didn't work out for me.



i'm mostly 70% Vegan, cuz I don't eat dairy cuz It still makes me sick. :( Reply

Awww. This is making me teary. :(

im a liberal but increasingly despise how liberalism expresses itself

that's not hypocritical imo, it's further critical thinking <3

same here. i also recently learned the difference between a liberal and a leftist. i am more of a liberal but i notice that most users on here are pretty leftist.

Yeah I'm also definitely not a leftist.

You're not wrong.

What are you talking about, op? I'm perfect

I mean for her brand of feminism I guess it's hypocritical.

It's not our problem that people view sex as an impossible part of feminism. Well, it is but

I'm a hardcore animal lover (and vegan), but I still buy Dr. Martens and some leather goods D: D: D:

At least you don't post on your IG story videos of ppl enjoying their lives w/captions about how they're animal killers bb!



But also, there are some great vegan brands if that's what you're having trouble finding? Reply

At least you don't post on your IG story videos of ppl enjoying their lives w/captions about how they're animal killers bb!



There's this artist I used to follow on IG. She used to be your standard tumblr hipster chick until she got to art school and discovered liquid lipstick, blunt bangs and veganism. She was entertaining in a messy way so I kept following until she posted an art piece she was going to take to local primary schools. It showed screaming, dying calves with their necks slit, bleeding milk instead of blood. She said it was aimed at six year olds.

Dr. Martens makes vegan boots now!



I still wear my frye boots bc I cannot find anything that's vegan leather but comparable quality. Like, I've had them for ten years and they're still going strong, give me a vegan leather boot of that quality and I'll gladly take it lol

Been doing the vegan thing for ~8 years now, but I still buy leather shoes on occasion bc I have huge feet for a woman, so finding anything is difficult, and finding sth that's my size, durable (I generally ruin shoes in less than a year), affordable and mayyyyybe even cute-looking is hard enough, often enough I can't tick the vegan box as well.

Feels shit, but I figure since I stick with it on pm all other aspects, I'm ok with it. (But I still want manufacturers to make bigger vegan shoes for women!! gdi.)



Feels shit, but I figure since I stick with it on pm all other aspects, I'm ok with it. (But I still want manufacturers to make bigger vegan shoes for women!! gdi.) Reply

I'm a vegan and I still buy Mac and Bobbi Brown make-up.

FFS, she could show her twat and still be a feminist, feminism is not defined by your body. GDI. It is defined by your actions.

Stupid as fuck.

