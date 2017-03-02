swamp monster

People are calling Emma Watson a hypocrite over semi-nude photo



- Emma's recent Vanity Fair shoot caused a twitter backlash

- People were not happy that Emma chose to bare her chest in a Burberry crochet top that only covers her nipples

- Julia Hartley-Brewer, an English broadcaster most of the world has never heard of, shared said photo (her scan was titled as Beauty & the breasts) with a caption that implies that Emma/her feminism isn't taken seriously because she's showing her tits

- Article also mentions how Emma carved a secondary career for herself as a leading voice in the Women's Rights movement

source

ONTD, in what instances do you feel like a hypocrite?

I'll go first: I consider myself an animal lover yet I still eat meat :( Your turn.
