Billboard dispels rumors of Gaga being "5th alternative" to Beyoncé at Coachella

After Angela Cheng and her little helpers sent out rumors that Gaga was one of the last choices for Coachella behind Adele, Nine Inch Nails, Rihanna and Justin Timberlane, Billboard posted an article on how Gaga was chosen for the spot.

AEG needed Beyoncé to be replaced by a female singer, says Billboard. After considering both Adele and Gaga, Coachella founder Paul Tollett rang up Creative Artists Agency and booked Gaga, the obvious and only choice.


