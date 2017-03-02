Billboard dispels rumors of Gaga being "5th alternative" to Beyoncé at Coachella
After Angela Cheng and her little helpers sent out rumors that Gaga was one of the last choices for Coachella behind Adele, Nine Inch Nails, Rihanna and Justin Timberlane, Billboard posted an article on how Gaga was chosen for the spot.
How #Coachella gained Lady Gaga after losing Beyonce https://t.co/3xQ2gP1GJy pic.twitter.com/q0Vx1NuCPH— billboard (@billboard) March 2, 2017
AEG needed Beyoncé to be replaced by a female singer, says Billboard. After considering both Adele and Gaga, Coachella founder Paul Tollett rang up Creative Artists Agency and booked Gaga, the obvious and only choice.
Source
And Rihanna and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE saying no to this gig makes no sense at all. Have you ever heard of these two before? Are they new to you?
Joanne's the most accomplished and respected vocalist in that whole list tho
She is their 4th choice. She's never anyone's first choice in their right minds.
