Yay! This and Bob's Burgers are my ultimate comfort shows so I can't wait for new eps. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you me? You have excellent taste! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSS

love this show Reply

Thread

Link









I fucking love this show, both Jane and Lily are a fucking treasure <333 Reply

Thread

Link

My favorite show ❤️❤️❤️❤️



I have that weekend off from work so I'll be in bed with pizza and ice cream. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show. Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking love this show so much! Reply

Thread

Link

i love them so much. idrc about sol/robert or the kids, but I live for grace and frankie. Reply

Thread

Link

i cant remember a single plotline abt the kids lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woooo I still need to watch the second season though lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy, my mum is so happy Reply

Thread

Link

This is the show I watch with my mum so I'm glad it's back. It got me through the worst parts of my nervous breakdown last summer too Reply

Thread

Link

yessssssssssssss Reply

Thread

Link





Frankie is the best, I want her to be my grandma Frankie is the best, I want her to be my grandma Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking love this show and I love that a show about two women over 40 is successful! Reply

Thread

Link

i marathoned this randomly and fell in love, its so funny to me lol. kinda made me feel better about getting old too cause it scares me a lot Reply

Thread

Link

This show is so comforting Reply

Thread

Link

One of the writers lives near me. He's nice. We randomly got a Lyftline together.



I still need to watch this show. I hear good things. Reply

Thread

Link

i really fucking love this show and i can't wait for this Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAAASSSSS i cant wait i lvoe this show Reply

Thread

Link

it was a cute little show but I never finished either season





I think I watched like 5-10 episodes of each and then quit Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really enjoy this show. But I didn't pay too much attention to season 2 so I'll have time to rewatch it before this comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

One of my favorite shows. I can't wait. Reply

Thread

Link

This show really is just a feel good show, so funny and not with dumb ass jokes. Reply

Thread

Link

yayyy!



my instagram profile is a quote from this show - i'm an amateur sleuth with limited self control and a computer. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show but I can't stand Robert and his fucking dentures. Reply

Thread

Link