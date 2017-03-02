Grace and Frankie | Season 3 Trailer | Netflix
''We're back in buzzness. Grace and Frankie returns March 24 on Netflix.
From the co-creator of Friends, Netflix Original Series Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women who form an unlikely bond after their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other.''
source
love this show
I have that weekend off from work so I'll be in bed with pizza and ice cream.
Frankie is the best, I want her to be my grandma
I still need to watch this show. I hear good things.
I think I watched like 5-10 episodes of each and then quit
my instagram profile is a quote from this show - i'm an amateur sleuth with limited self control and a computer.