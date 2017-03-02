Jaden Smith, Cara Delevingne to Star in Romantic Drama ‘Year in a Life’
.@officialjaden, @Caradelevingne to Star in Romantic Drama 'Year in a Life' https://t.co/xi7CydZHM1 pic.twitter.com/YTjYyf8qIW— TheWrap (@TheWrap) 2 mars 2017
Mitja Okorn will direct, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews wrote the screenplay.
It follows a 17-year-old boy who learns his girlfriend is dying and plans to give her their entire life together in the year she has left.
source
as a review for her role in suicide squad lmao.
but are THEY the couple???? bc he just turned 18 and she's in her 20s. that's a little...weird. and he's a terrible actor.
Me and my fried were laughing hysterical when she was doing that
Edited at 2017-03-02 09:12 pm (UTC)