Amy Acker joins cast of FOX X-Men pilot as female lead
Exclusive: @AmyAcker Set as Female Lead in Fox's Marvel Drama https://t.co/neyzTcGyLJ pic.twitter.com/7hLm163NsT— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2017
She is set to play Kate Stewart, a mother of two separated from her husband (Stephen Moyer) who discovers she's stronger than she thought upon discovering her children are mutants. Emma Dumont and Percy Hynes White have also joined the cast.
Source
i'm still not watching but YAS
oop @ me
BUT can we have her husband on this too since he was on PoI?! yes please thanks
Should also be tagged under X-Men.
Edited at 2017-03-02 09:59 pm (UTC)