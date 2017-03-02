New Overwatch Hero Announced- Orisa
Orisa is a new hero created by genius Efi Oladele after an attack in the Numbani airport caused by Doomfist (you can find out more in the previous overwatch post). She is inexperience but with Efi's guidance she is well on her way to become Numbani's newest hero. In the game Orisa is a tank that has the ability to deploy shields and her ultimate is an attack booster for all allies within line of sight.
SOURCE 1 & 2
Love her already, she reminds me of Baymax ❤️
(I added a summary mods)
pretty cool
i guess doomfist is next
also, feel free to join our ONTD Gamers Discord https://discord.gg/3pHvH
Also, I'm digging her design but part of me was hoping we'd get a full on Tachikoma type tank (wall gliding/scaling etc.) and perhaps Efi remote piloting it =) Still, looks pretty good! Gonna try her out in PTR later tonight.
I borrowed it to a friend and have no intention of ever asking back for it, I just watch her play.
at least when it comes to first person shooters and the over saturation of cod and cod wannabes
And I got absolute shit loot of course.
Mystery Heroes let's me try new character I don't typically go with at least. I actually did decently with some new characters I might stick into rotation more often.