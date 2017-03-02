New Overwatch Hero Announced- Orisa

loving the idea of a centaur robot

pretty cool

i guess doomfist is next Reply

Yasssss! Bless the flawless OP for keeping us up to date on OW and all its glory. :D

I really enjoy the way they introduce/hint to upcoming Heroes =) I'm always up for world-building!



Also, I'm digging her design but part of me was hoping we'd get a full on Tachikoma type tank (wall gliding/scaling etc.) and perhaps Efi remote piloting it =) Still, looks pretty good! Gonna try her out in PTR later tonight. Reply

i was hoping efi would be piloting it too tbh Reply

I'm in the queue for the PTR - 1000 players ahead of me. o_0 Reply

Platinum is a bitch. Bastion is really in the meta. So I've been playing a lot of Sombra / Mercy / Zen than truly DPSing with Pharah or Soldier.

Reply

I haven't even done my placements yet. Reply

I went 3-7 or 2-8 during placements. I couldn't be bothered. Reply

I'm so happy that Sombra kinda works in the meta now as a counter to Bastion because I love playing her. She's so much fun. She was hated for so long but now people kind of respect her as long as you know what to do with her. Reply

And I placed at 2602, Plat for life I guess haha. Reply

i have bastion trauma from the first time i played OW so i think i'll be sitting this season out lmfao Reply

They nerfed bastion a little bit on the ptr and decreased his ironclad to 20% which is good news at least. Reply

I'm not even touching comp until this bastion thing gets sorted out, lol. And this is coming from a tracer main who hasn't had a problem with bastion since 1month into the game Reply

She looks AWESOME. Can't wait to play her, except I'm on Xbox so it's not gonna be for a bit :( Reply

This game seems like sooo much fun, but I'm so incredibly bad at it lol

I borrowed it to a friend and have no intention of ever asking back for it, I just watch her play. Reply

I am so with you on that. Love the game but aiming, how does it work? >_ Reply

i really like this design but when are we getting an evil robot Reply

What is this game like? I hear more raves than rants about this game and I kinda want it for ps4. Reply

It's like a FPS/MOMA hybrid with very fun and quirky characters and each game is totally different depending on the vibe of each team and it's just a blast to play. Reply

if you own a console you should be playing this game imo, it's just so refreshing and fun



at least when it comes to first person shooters and the over saturation of cod and cod wannabes Reply

yaaaaaaaassss

Reply

yay, OP. Excited for the character. Reply

Everyone's hype about this game makes me wanna get it. Then I rmr I'm complete shit at FPS games and never played a multiplayer game before :/ Reply

There's lots of characters that work even if you're typically shit at FPS. You should give it a try! Reply

Ooooh it does sound nice that they're that considerate. It does look really fun at least, I'd feel bad if I fucked up someone else's team tho :/ Reply

I've never played FPS before this game. There is practice with AI mode and it's strictly for learning so dw :) Reply

I am also shit at FPS but I have never had more fun playing a multi-player game than this one. It's so much fun, and there are PLENTY of game modes you can play where people are fun and not intense. I plat almost nothing but arcade modes these days. Reply

adding to the replies as a person who's shit at FPS and multiplayer but i'm having so much fun with overwatch! been playing nonstop since launch. definitely pick it up! Reply

i'm so excited. i need ha right now! Reply

I steamrolled through my arcade loot boxes last night in mystery heroes. I usually hate it and stick to "All Brawls" but that's gone and I think everyone ran off to do S4 Competitive. Probably the easiest time I've had getting them so far.



And I got absolute shit loot of course. Reply

I always do No Limits because it's the only time I get to play Widowmaker and feel legit hahaha. Reply

I've had too many terrible experiences with No Limits. One of the worst I can think was a bastion + 5 torb's defending Hanamura. We couldn't even set foot into the final room without being obliterated instantly.



Mystery Heroes let's me try new character I don't typically go with at least. I actually did decently with some new characters I might stick into rotation more often. Reply

I want to get into competetive but everyone is gonna spew shit because I'm Sombra Reply

NOOOOO BB PPL LOVE SOMBRA NOW. First off, shortening her hack time made a WORLD of a difference. Also, she works very well for disrupting the terror that is Bastion. I played her in a comp match the other day and communicated EVERYTHING I was doing with my team, letting them know which health packs I hacked, which enemies I hacked that they should focus, when I was gonna use my EMP, and we dominated tbh. Sombra is very very good if you circle around your team in a general area around a main health pack that both teams will use, and if you communicate little details of what you're doing because the whole point of Sombra is the follow up that your teammates will do in response to whatever she does. Sombra is great, just make sure you talk to people and let them know how legit you are! And stick with your team! Lots of Sombra players think they can run around everywhere but she is by no means Tracer. She can save lots of lives if you play her right <3 Reply

I hope so, because I'm getting better and better at playing her, she's so fun. Reply

