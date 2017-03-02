Aqua

New Overwatch Hero Announced- Orisa



Orisa is a new hero created by genius Efi Oladele after an attack in the Numbani airport caused by Doomfist (you can find out more in the previous overwatch post). She is inexperience but with Efi's guidance she is well on her way to become Numbani's newest hero. In the game Orisa is a tank that has the ability to deploy shields and her ultimate is an attack booster for all allies within line of sight.



SOURCE 1 & 2
Love her already, she reminds me of Baymax ❤️
(I added a summary mods)
Tagged: