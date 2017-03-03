The marketing for this movie makes me cringe Reply

Me too - they're trying way too hard to fit it with Emma's brand of feminism. Reply

Same :/ Reply

The internet + tumblr activism has kinda ruined the word empowered to me.



Same for blessed/gratitude and variations of it. Reply

all the "because she persisted" merchandise being puked up by opportunists makes me want to gag. Reply

the term 'empowered' is such bullshit Reply

lol @ empowered Reply

Also Idk maybe it's 'cause I only lived in the UK when I was little but Emma's accent sound so fake to me. Like you can obviously tell it's her actual accent but it legit sounds like someone trying their hardest to put on a British accent. I honestly can't remember a single british person I met sounding that affected. Reply

She overpronounciates too much. It sounds like she's exaggerating all the time. Reply

Female Charlie Hunnam Reply

no i was born and raised in london and i get what you mean lol super posh english people always sound like that to me like they sound "too english" almost idk how to explain it Reply

She sounds like a voice actor, like someone from the Archers Reply

empowered? lmao ok girl



i'll still watch this shit tho let me not lie Reply

damn this movie is so woke Reply

GUGU! <3 You should've been Belle :( Reply

IKR Reply

right



why the fuck isn't she Reply

nah, am glad gugu isn't in this mess tbh. they need to do a disney movie with a black princess (who isn't a fucking frog for most of it)...gugu can star in the live version of that. Reply

I guess this movie is 190 minutes long with the amount of stuff they're already showing. Reply

"the first (modern) disney princess who is interested in finding herself instead of getting married"



Aurora just liked fucking around in the forest and singing and was surprised and dismayed to see she had to marry someone she didn't know, even if she gave in in the end.



Cinderella's obvious, right? Don't got to explain that one. Snow White didn't want to die at the hands of her stepmother.



I mean 2/3 of the characters above were sleeping in the climax of their stories so this isn't the pinnacle or anything but it's not totally foppish, cutesy 'i'm stupid and just want to be married' shit like a lot of these filmmakers would have you believe.









Edited at 2017-03-02 08:53 pm (UTC)

yeah I hate this whole Belle is not like the others shit she's got going on. That's Belle's character in a nut shell. She likes to read, she's not like the others blah blah blah. Reply

Also, Ariel's first goal was to explore the human world. Reply

I forgot that TLM came out before BATB, wow. Reply

Now that you mention it, in the beginning Ariel was kind of like Belle. She wanted more than her underwater life. Reply

Exactly. Eric was just the catalyst. Also I hate when people shade Ariel for giving up everything for Eric. Homeboy was FINE and she knew what she wanted and grabbed it so fast lmao. Sometimes your family is just holding you back from living your true self tbh. Reply

i think it's nuts how people are trying to rewrite some of these stories in favour of fucking BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Reply

I mean she got lucky anyways and her hairy bf turned into a magical hottie with a castle full of talking teacups. It's not like this bitch paved the way for feminism. Reply

"the first (modern) disney princess who is interested in finding herself instead of getting married"



...that's basically every Disney Renaissance protagonist and they all happened to get married in the end so... Reply

ok but the Beauty and the Beast story is about Stockholm Syndrome so.....l Reply

Can someone dub her. Reply

they should have just made this a gaston spinoff movie by the looks of it Reply

Gaston died in the cartoon so I'm not sure how that spinoff thing would have worked for him. Reply

gaston in the afterlife duh Reply

I honestly still don't know if I'm gonna bother to watch this. Emma being in it ruins it so much for me. Reply

But what did Gloria Steinem think of the movie? Reply

That's whose opinion matters to me Reply

