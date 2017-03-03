March 3rd, 2017, 12:55 am babarsuhail Beauty and the Beast - "Empowered Belle" Featurette + "Gaston" Clip source 1, 2 Tagged: disney, emma watson, film - romance, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 104104 comments Add comment
Same for blessed/gratitude and variations of it.
i'll still watch this shit tho let me not lie
why the fuck isn't she
Aurora just liked fucking around in the forest and singing and was surprised and dismayed to see she had to marry someone she didn't know, even if she gave in in the end.
Cinderella's obvious, right? Don't got to explain that one. Snow White didn't want to die at the hands of her stepmother.
I mean 2/3 of the characters above were sleeping in the climax of their stories so this isn't the pinnacle or anything but it's not totally foppish, cutesy 'i'm stupid and just want to be married' shit like a lot of these filmmakers would have you believe.
Edited at 2017-03-02 08:53 pm (UTC)
...that's basically every Disney Renaissance protagonist and they all happened to get married in the end so...