Lisa Marie Presley Divorce: Tennessee Authorities Opt to Not Press Charges
Part One // Part Two // Part Three // Part Four // Part Five // Part Six // Part Seven
Source
Tennessee authorities conclude investigation of Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband without charges https://t.co/XwCpeSTNlo pic.twitter.com/CCbbLmM6wa— People Magazine (@people) March 2, 2017
- Tennessee authorities have decided to not press charges against Lisa Marie Presley's ex Michael Lockwood, for allegedly questionable material involving children on Lockwood's computer. Lockwood's attorney claims Lisa Marie has misinterpreted the material.
- Authorities state that all they can determine is that a crime did not occur in Tennessee, but they never opened a formal investigation. The case in Los Angeles, where the raid of 80 of Lockwood's devices took place, is still ongoing.
- Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla says Lisa Marie's daughters have been with her for about nine months, and are doing great. They see both parents, although the official reason why the children were removed from Lisa Marie's care remains unclear.
- Lisa Marie and Lockwood are due in court March 17th, where Lockwood will continue to fight for Lisa Marie's money. He recently gained a victory with a judge ruling Lisa Marie had to pay his legal fees. Lisa Marie's lawyers told Lockwood in court to get a damn job.
Source
How/ why does the Mad Hatter even have 80 devices?
does this mean charges could still be brought in california? I don't really know how things like this work.
still, of what we've heard, it does sound pretty sus that nothing is going to come of it.
also, ty op for linking to previous posts about this
"she misinterpreted by the material"...
was he doing "research" al la jello404???
that was the "misinterpretation"
like honestly.. its pretty gross on her part
Edited at 2017-03-02 08:44 pm (UTC)
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
i'm assuming its true, they arent a troll. and if its true it's honestly fucking weird that you would accuse your children's father of misconduct for having pictures of his own children. assuming theyre not in a sexual matter, of course, and im assuming theyre not because of how theyre being brushed off by the courts
Edited at 2017-03-02 08:51 pm (UTC)
I also call bullshit on your part because not only were you the first comment, which was you insinuating that she might have planted the stuff on his computer an hour before they even made the comment you're referring to. So CLEARLY you went into that post looking to vilify Lisa Marie.
being first comment means nothing
Clearly you don't like Lisa Marie and want her to be playing.
Edited at 2017-03-02 10:04 pm (UTC)
passing judgement on either situation isn't the tea.
maybe she saw mj having them and mj told her it was normal/played it off so she's extra cautious now
Why do I feel like this isn't the first time this man has been told that from this woman or her lawyers? Maybe this is just the "South" in me but when a man come after a woman's money, it's just so *looks around and realizes where he's posting this opinion*...just not cool.