Who went home on ANTM? 23x13

"thousands of girls have to suffer through RBF, so have some sympathy! I have to work so much harder than the other girls!!"



i refuse to believe that this is a real quote Reply

It's slightly paraphrased, but the first part is pretty directly quoted. Reply

Full quote: "RBF means 'resting bitch face,' and there are thousands of girls out there who suffer from RBF, so have some sympathy...all joking aside, I feel like the odds have almost been stacked against me, and I have to work a lot harder in this competition than the other girls."



She definitely did not sound like she was joking during that first part tho 0_o Reply

it sounds like when you know you're full of shit but still want people to take you seriously lmao, i'm glad she went home it was overdue anyways Reply

I have to work a lot harder in this competition than the other girls



Not with that genetically blessed high fashion bone structure, girl, gimme a break.







but given her history with complaining, that joke coming from Courtney almost doesn't come across as an actual joke lol Not with that genetically blessed high fashion bone structure, girl, gimme a break.but given her history with complaining, that joke coming from Courtney almost doesn't come across as an actual joke lol Reply

oh fuck, i forgot to watch it! going to do that now and then i'll come back to this post <3 Reply

lmao dw bb I almost forgot too since I was off Monday and Tuesday, today did not feel like Thursday so I almost forgot again D: Reply

Omg yeah my week has been messed up lol totally does not feel like Thursday Reply

Yikes at these shots. Reply

They looked better in motion!! It's hard to get flattering screenshots from video D:



I guess I could find gifs on tumblr but I'm lazy Reply

No personal attack! Reply

I can't find shit, nobody cares Reply

Courtney needs to work on her tone/delivery. You could tell she thought her RBF statement was funny but it was flat.



I feel like CoryAnne will win since she's been middle of the pack and has still made it this far. And it'll be like Cycle 4 when Tyra awarded the winner because Naima's end performance was better even though her work was apparently average quality. (I haven't seen that season I just remember Tyra saying something along the lines on how it was like the an average student giving a star performance and the A student flunking the test.)



It was cool that Cory got to talk to her mom.



I feel like once again Courtney was awkwardly hanging around. Reply

Cory does remind me a lot of Naima actually. Reply

lol Courtney is one of the most annoying contestants EVER but my God if she isn't miles ahead CoryAnne and her old as fuck face. But I guess nepotism does take you far.



Rooting for India and her rich man's Gigi Hadid face.



I can't believe Tatiana and her boring ass made it to the top 3, for real.



I miss Cody and her gorgeous face :( Reply

India looks like a drowned rat ,Corey a cat Courtney a racoon Reply

I SCREAMED when Courtney went home. I know there's only one ep left but it's going to be very weird without her. She has by far been the most memorable cast member, as much as I hate her. Very very happy that Coryanne stuck around and seems to be improving. Next ep looks like a great one for her. I'm pulling for you, Cory! However I would also be happy if India won since she reps Seattle. Reply

If India doesn't win, I'm calling bullshit. She's done the best by far out of everyone, especially in the second half of the season. I don't remember if she's ever been in the bottom 2 either? I don't think she has but maybe she was earlier in the season. Reply

Yeah i totally agree, India needs to win this. She's the only one left who has been consistently really good Reply

ia Reply

yeah no one left has really stepped up to her level. cody was honestly the second closest. Reply

mte Reply

Op I think you forgot tatiana's photo, don't blame you she's so forgettable haha



Also their makeup looks bad imo



And i cant believe how many times coryanne has been in the bottom and not gone home. I thought it was all about the body of work rita!? Reply

Here's her pic tho:



Nah, I didn't post it bc she wasn't first call-out or in the bottom 2. If they're interesting pictures, I'll post all of them, but shitty screenshots from a commercial? Eh didn't think it was necessary.Here's her pic tho: Reply

I was just editing my comment when I saw the wording of the post, my bad! Reply

Coryanne was winning that visit from her mom no matter what right? Reply

flop elimination imo.



CoryAnne did way worse in the competition overall than Courtney. Reply

Yup. I mean I'm not heartbroken to see Courtney go, but both of them def overstayed their welcome, CoryAnne moreso, so she should have gone before Courtney. Reply

Tatiana was zZz throughout the competition but she's a judge fave, so I get why they let her stay. She still fits the "boss" brand but she's so bland as a model



CoryAnne is kinda getting a redemption edit. She's gorgeous and has a model mom so the show will latch onto that for cred. Her mom's current look reminded me of Toño Rosario tho :X







And lmao @ Courtney saying that you should use a straw while wearing the Rimmel lipstick. That's what got you eliminated, girl. Her commercial was flat too, but maybe they could've called it high fashion if she hadn't thrown dirt at the main prize of the competition. The RBF thing also had me rolling because it sounded like a parody India needs to win. However, she needs to get some diction coaching or w/e because she's got personality but there's something off-putting about it. I noticed when her mom visited the house. It's the way she talks I guess? I don't know how to explain itTatiana was zZz throughout the competition but she's a judge fave, so I get why they let her stay. She still fits the "boss" brand but she's so bland as a modelCoryAnne is kinda getting a redemption edit. She's gorgeous and has a model mom so the show will latch onto that for cred. Her mom's current look reminded me of Toño Rosario tho :XAnd lmao @ Courtney saying that you should use a straw while wearing the Rimmel lipstick. That's what got you eliminated, girl. Her commercial was flat too, but maybe they could've called it high fashion if she hadn't thrown dirt at the main prize of the competition. The RBF thing also had me rolling because it sounded like a parody Reply

NNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN YOUR ICON Reply

My friendly contribution to this post Reply

You know, I had a whole list of notes I was gonna write in this post but the second they booted Courtney those all went out the window cause all I can think is one thing...





IF THIS FUCKING SHOW LETS BORING ASS CORYANNE OR FORGETABLE ASS TATINANNA WIN I AM GOING TO BE SO FUCKING MAD I WASTED ALL THIS TIME WATCHING THE REBOOT



wtf...I'm so upset by this final 3 Reply

I don't like this season. None of the contestants are likeable. Reply

