Who went home on ANTM? 23x13
For the challenge, they had to act as a Rimmel London brand ambassador. They had to do each other's makeup in pairs: Courtney/Tatiana and CoryAnne/India. Each girl had to do a specific look, "sell" the products and talk about how they make the look happen, and show personality while doing so. The girls were assigned as follows:
Courtney - classy, sophisticated
Tatiana - bold, punk, chic
CoryAnne - edgy, cool, street style
India - elegant, glamorous
The winner of the challenge was [Spoiler (click to open)]CoryAnne and she picked [Spoiler (click to open)]India to share her surprise for winning. Their prize was [Spoiler (click to open)]their moms coming to visit!
For the shoot, they shot a commercial for Rimmel London's eyeliner and mascara. They had to shoot up-close application shots and shots of them dancing in the rain, as well as delivering the tagline "get the London look." Rita and her sister, Elena, came to set to talk to the girls about Rimmel and being a brand ambassador. (sidenote: they look nothing alike, but they sound EXACTLY the same, it's so weird)
As usual, Courtney had something to complain about during the shoot, talking about her RBF (resting bitch face) like it's a disability holding her back: "thousands of girls have to suffer through RBF, so have some sympathy! I have to work so much harder than the other girls!!"
India
CoreyAnne
Courtney
Courtney
Source:
Episode link, screenshots by me
i refuse to believe that this is a real quote
She definitely did not sound like she was joking during that first part tho 0_o
Not with that genetically blessed high fashion bone structure, girl, gimme a break.
but given her history with complaining, that joke coming from Courtney almost doesn't come across as an actual joke lol
I guess I could find gifs on tumblr but I'm lazy
I feel like CoryAnne will win since she's been middle of the pack and has still made it this far. And it'll be like Cycle 4 when Tyra awarded the winner because Naima's end performance was better even though her work was apparently average quality. (I haven't seen that season I just remember Tyra saying something along the lines on how it was like the an average student giving a star performance and the A student flunking the test.)
It was cool that Cory got to talk to her mom.
I feel like once again Courtney was awkwardly hanging around.
Rooting for India and her rich man's Gigi Hadid face.
I can't believe Tatiana and her boring ass made it to the top 3, for real.
I miss Cody and her gorgeous face :(
Also their makeup looks bad imo
And i cant believe how many times coryanne has been in the bottom and not gone home. I thought it was all about the body of work rita!?
Here's her pic tho:
CoryAnne did way worse in the competition overall than Courtney.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Tatiana was zZz throughout the competition but she's a judge fave, so I get why they let her stay. She still fits the "boss" brand but she's so bland as a model
CoryAnne is kinda getting a redemption edit. She's gorgeous and has a model mom so the show will latch onto that for cred. Her mom's current look reminded me of Toño Rosario tho :X
And lmao @ Courtney saying that you should use a straw while wearing the Rimmel lipstick. That's what got you eliminated, girl. Her commercial was flat too, but maybe they could've called it high fashion if she hadn't thrown dirt at the main prize of the competition. The RBF thing also had me rolling because it sounded like a parody
IF THIS FUCKING SHOW LETS BORING ASS CORYANNE OR FORGETABLE ASS TATINANNA WIN I AM GOING TO BE SO FUCKING MAD I WASTED ALL THIS TIME WATCHING THE REBOOT
wtf...I'm so upset by this final 3