Who went home on ANTM? 23x13



For the challenge, they had to act as a Rimmel London brand ambassador. They had to do each other's makeup in pairs: Courtney/Tatiana and CoryAnne/India. Each girl had to do a specific look, "sell" the products and talk about how they make the look happen, and show personality while doing so. The girls were assigned as follows:

Courtney - classy, sophisticated
Tatiana - bold, punk, chic
CoryAnne - edgy, cool, street style
India - elegant, glamorous

The winner of the challenge was [Spoiler (click to open)]CoryAnne and she picked [Spoiler (click to open)]India to share her surprise for winning. Their prize was [Spoiler (click to open)]their moms coming to visit!

For the shoot, they shot a commercial for Rimmel London's eyeliner and mascara. They had to shoot up-close application shots and shots of them dancing in the rain, as well as delivering the tagline "get the London look." Rita and her sister, Elena, came to set to talk to the girls about Rimmel and being a brand ambassador. (sidenote: they look nothing alike, but they sound EXACTLY the same, it's so weird)

As usual, Courtney had something to complain about during the shoot, talking about her RBF (resting bitch face) like it's a disability holding her back: "thousands of girls have to suffer through RBF, so have some sympathy! I have to work so much harder than the other girls!!"

India


CoreyAnne


Courtney


Courtney


Source:
Episode link, screenshots by me
