This looks very Nancy Drew to me. Reply

Thread

Link

Sickkkk 👌🏼🖌 Reply

Thread

Link









I'M WAITING FOR IT



THAT GREEN LIGHT



I WANT IT Love the art, love the name, love the single, love the video. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! Everybody needs to get on board. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect comment is perf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif always makes me scream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





legit me rn:

YESlegit me rn: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she dating anyone right now? Just curious because I know she mentions the song was inspired by a really bad breakup (that guy she was dating for 3 years, probably) and wondering if since then there's been anyone else? Reply

Thread

Link

There were rumors she and Diplo dated last year, but I don't think that was ever confirmed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it wasn't that chinless guy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was rumored to be dating some 30 year old record guy in NZ. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Scheduled to drop mid June. Reply

Thread

Link

june? jfc when are artists gonna learn that these long delays between singles and albums kill the hype Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not that long. It gives her time to release a few singles. I know Justin released his first single on his last album about three months ahead of time and I'm pretty sure Taylor did too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. we ain't living in the early 2000's anymore these gorls need to keep up with the times.

people crave instant gratification Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't like her new single but the album artwork is good Reply

Thread

Link

thank bey for all of this Reply

Thread

Link

kewl artwork Reply

Thread

Link





IM READY Reply

Thread

Link

I'm feeling the vibe Reply

Thread

Link

ur doing amazing sweetie!! @Lorde Reply

Thread

Link

loll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooh, I like it. Kinda looks like Björk, I think? lol Reply

Thread

Link

The name was pretty obvious so every fan knew it, but I love the cover. I love when album title/artist name is not mentioned on the cover Reply

Thread

Link

I love that its Lorde day on ONTD! Reply

Thread

Link

damn you fast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't too hard, its already a square image lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yas sis promote ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

praise the Lorde Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is Adele crying? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow I thought that was Kristen Bell... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this shade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link