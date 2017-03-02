‘Game Of Thrones’ Alexander Siddig Joins ‘Gotham’ As Archvillain Ra’s Al Ghul
Game of Thrones alum Alexander Siddig has been cast to play the head of the League of Shadows on Fox’s Dark Knight backstory series.
Ra’s Al Ghul appeared on Arrow a few seasons back.
source
Hopefully they'll treat him better than GOT did.
Edited at 2017-03-02 07:57 pm (UTC)
and it's even 50/50 for voice actors
Edited at 2017-03-02 08:02 pm (UTC)
if they bring on bb talia i will die
*settles in*
Edited at 2017-03-02 08:12 pm (UTC)
on the other, fucking Gotham? ALEXANDER SIDDIG FOR THE DOCTOR DAMMIT
I mean I love Capaldi and he's MY Doctor, but like he can step aside if Sid got the role.
NOTHING could be worse than whatever the fuck that matt nable guy or whoever was doing.
Edited at 2017-03-02 09:56 pm (UTC)
Came here to say just this.
He is not "Game of Thrones alum Alexander Siddig", he was scarcely even in it and badly done by when he was!!! Justice for the Martells tbqh
HE IS DEEP SPACE NINE'S ALEXANDER SIDDIG. And if we're talking Pre-Season 4, he is DEEP SPACE NINE'S SIDDIG EL FADIL.
IA tho GOT did him so dirty and I like to forget they even have Dorne in that show.
come @ me
I think it's a universally acknowledged truth that he's hot af
Fine wine and all that
Edited at 2017-03-02 10:30 pm (UTC)