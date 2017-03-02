‘Game Of Thrones’ Alexander Siddig Joins ‘Gotham’ As Archvillain Ra’s Al Ghul

... OK I'll watch this.



Hopefully they'll treat him better than GOT did.



Is the the first time they didn't cast Ra's as a white guy? And please don't cite the fakeout with Ken Watanabe at me. Reply

omg don't remind me Reply

I was just looking that up and I think so, yeah. The other two live action Ra's are Liam Neeson and the Error dude. Reply

That was my first thought as well. Reply

yeah



and it's even 50/50 for voice actors Reply

ehh, oded fehr is jewish (who they always try to pass off as arab) and lance reddick is black. not really an accomplishment when none of them are arab Reply

that's amazing casting tbh Reply

i'm beyond pissed at gotham's treatment of Oswald but this casting is good at least



I know nothing about this but i hope his character doesnt get stabbed by stronk womyn for being a weak disabled man Reply

I always enjoy watching him. Reply

I like this casting. Reply

omg that's actually good casting. i'm shook tbh



if they bring on bb talia i will die Reply

Doing something right with this casting for once, nice. Reply

Ahhh, love him! But I haven't watched Gotham in forever, idk if he can convince me to go back :/ Reply

NGL but often any project he takes ends up on its last or second last season lmao Reply

*settles in*







An actual POC finally playing a popular Arab villain?

*settles in*

Great casting. I loved him on Peaky Blinders. Reply

Wow, way better Ra's casting than Arrow's. Even though I stan for Sid, this is still not going to get me to watch Gotham. Reply

On one hand YAS Sid



on the other, fucking Gotham? ALEXANDER SIDDIG FOR THE DOCTOR DAMMIT Reply

OMG YESSSSSSS SID WOULD BE THE BEST DOCTOR.



I mean I love Capaldi and he's MY Doctor, but like he can step aside if Sid got the role. Reply

this cannot possibly be worse than arrow's version from him (aside from the whitewashing - which was already bad enough) Reply

Considering the Error guy was some white Aussie sports guy, and Sid is half Sudanese, at least they're figuring out the character isn't white lmao.



NOTHING could be worse than whatever the fuck that matt nable guy or whoever was doing.



Edited at 2017-03-02 09:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I think you mean Deep Space Nine's Alexander Siddig. Reply

comment twins! Reply

Came here to say just this. Reply

Well damn....guess I'm gonna go back to watching Gotham Reply

OP hdu TAKE THAT BACK/WATCH YOUR MOUTH.



He is not "Game of Thrones alum Alexander Siddig", he was scarcely even in it and badly done by when he was!!! Justice for the Martells tbqh



HE IS DEEP SPACE NINE'S ALEXANDER SIDDIG. And if we're talking Pre-Season 4, he is DEEP SPACE NINE'S SIDDIG EL FADIL. Reply

lmao I didn't recognize you because of the icon change.



IA tho GOT did him so dirty and I like to forget they even have Dorne in that show. Reply

Link

lmao sorryyyyy. Shoulda just used my default as per! Reply

Link

Yeah that's what I was thinking too. Its always great seeing the cast pop up every once and a while. Reply

He's hot af tbh



come @ me Reply

I think it's a universally acknowledged truth that he's hot af

Fine wine and all that



Edited at 2017-03-02 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't watch Gotham, but back when they were casting Ra's al Ghul for Error, I wanted it to be Siddig (then he went and did GoT which I'm sure didn't do much for him), I'm so happy they're finally breaking tradition of casting a white guy as Ra's al Ghul, Siddig is great, I'm sure he'll be good in the role. Still not watching, but maybe I'll catch clips/gifs of him. Reply

Gotham's casting directors are something else, the casting is often so on point. Too bad the show itself is mediocre at best. And whatever the hell they did to Oswald is just no comment lol. Reply

awesome news. i hope this means we'll get a young talia, too! i actually love this show lol but it really needs more women with strong bearings in the batman mythos. Reply

i'm glad he's got the role, but i'm not much of a gotham fan so i'll probably skip out. i think the only thing i've actually seen him in, aside from the first episode of season 6 of game of thrones (i'm a tad bit behind) was that show atlantis. i liked him in that. Reply

