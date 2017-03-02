Ken Leung joins Inhumans cast
Marvel's 'Inhumans' Enlists Ken Leung https://t.co/v4pUyZZdb2 pic.twitter.com/Z9VMmuHDQN— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2017
The Lost actor will be playing Karnak, whose power is the ability to see the fault in everything. He's also Black Bolt's cousin and advisor.
Source
is he me
"loves pointing out flaws" lmao and i was like yep and yep and yep
"you have man shoulders!", "your pores suck!" "your nail beds are terrible!"
i mean i'm probably not gonna watch this but i'm happy he has a nice gig!
So ONTD members have superpowers now?
So no more Night Shift, or just him?
(he was awesome on Person of Interest semi-recently so he was in my mind)
Am hft
maybe i'm just being optimistic, though.
the thing is, though, that inhumans is what we have. the chances of us getting anything mutant related in the mcu (Television or Movie verse) anytime soon is slim. It may not be the best, but at least we have one way of introducing people with powers into the universe. I may be a bit partial, tho. My favorite comic book hero is an inhuman.
He's Leon from Person of Interest :p
i'm surprise that ppl said that havent seen him in a while when he was on POI and a regular on Night Shift. Then again I'm sure more people watch Lost than the two show viewership combined.
I knew it was him