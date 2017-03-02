Ken Leung joins Inhumans cast

whose power is the ability to see the fault in everything



lmao ikr, are we superheroes? Reply

lmao, when I looked up my Myer-Briggs type 'characteristics' one of the main ones was



"loves pointing out flaws" lmao and i was like yep and yep and yep Reply

lmao mte Reply

Official mascot but he's green Reply

i just imagine him zipping around the city calling out people's faults a la mean girls



"you have man shoulders!", "your pores suck!" "your nail beds are terrible!" Reply

Same, did not know that was considered a power.

well can you physically paralyze someone with a single touch in just the right spot because that's the kinda thing Karnak does Reply

I'm getting pretty excited for this show! Reply

Whenever I see him I immediately think of his like two minute role in X3 for some reason. Reply

Him needing to hug someone to kill them still cracks my shit up. Reply

Oh yeah that's him! Reply

I remember him from Rush Hour lmao



What's a "Rush Hour"?????? Reply

omg... this iconic scene Reply

YASSSSSSSSSS i was hoping it'd be him!



i mean i'm probably not gonna watch this but i'm happy he has a nice gig! Reply

That description made me laugh. ONTD personified.



So no more Night Shift, or just him?



Edited at 2017-03-02 08:04 pm (UTC)

he left night shift because he wanted to do Something else

probably so he can do this. plus

O M G an Asian. In a Marvel TV show, that makes like ..three?



Edited at 2017-03-02 08:05 pm (UTC)

yay i love him Reply

he plays the same character in every role but i ain't even mad b/c he does a good job of being snarky and incredulous Reply

yes! i was hoping it would be him after that post a few days ago Reply

Aha so THAT'S the Lost actor lol Reply

Oh yeah, Miles Straume <3 He pretty much disappeared after Lost, I always hoped he'd have a better career :( Reply

Miles ♥ I enjoy his work, even if he does play the same type of snarky character type in most of his roles. Loved him on PoI Reply

LOL, no one on ONTD was right about the former Lost alum cast !

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 5228072.html?thread=18129448488#t1812944 8488



(he was awesome on Person of Interest semi-recently so he was in my mind) excuse you, i mentioned him:(he was awesome on Person of Interest semi-recently so he was in my mind)

well done !

lol i'm just shocked it turned out to be him, he's so underappreciated!

Am hft



Edited at 2017-03-02 08:18 pm (UTC) Karnak?? As in this guy???Am hft

Edited at 2017-03-02 09:25 pm (UTC) he looks like this now b/c I guess marvels want ppl to take him seriously lol

Thats a depressing power. "Damn that dick thicccc, his bussy loose tho" Reply

HAAAAAAAAAAA Reply

omg Reply

That's an underwhelming power! I mean...just be born a Virgo. Reply

Yayyy, this makes me happy!! Reply

lmao, these flop powers only makes the Inhumans seem even more basic compared to the X-men. I'll still watch it though... Reply

Cancellation of Agents of SHIELD is always being talked about but ABC is still going to air a show about Inhumans? The same inhumans that nobody cares about in the comics and even fewer care about from AoS? Why try to have a sucky show? Reply

i actually think inhumans has potential, tho. the first two episodes are debuting in imax theaters and half the bill is being footed by imax. so they may actually have a decent budget. plus, the cast seems to be pretty decent.



maybe i'm just being optimistic, though.



the thing is, though, that inhumans is what we have. the chances of us getting anything mutant related in the mcu (Television or Movie verse) anytime soon is slim. It may not be the best, but at least we have one way of introducing people with powers into the universe. I may be a bit partial, tho. My favorite comic book hero is an inhuman. Reply

Lost?

He's Leon from Person of Interest :p Reply

lol ikr

i'm surprise that ppl said that havent seen him in a while when he was on POI and a regular on Night Shift. Then again I'm sure more people watch Lost than the two show viewership combined.

yes he's a fave

I knew it was him Reply

WAIT THAT MEANS NIGHT SHIFT IS OVER! Reply

So he's playing ontd. Reply

