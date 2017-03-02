lmao this aesthetic is cracking me up, it's so nostalgic Reply

Thread

Link

It is! I was trying not to crack up at work. Also Riz's hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao iiiiiiiiii know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

desis, by nature, are soooo extra so the aesthetic from the 60s and 70s is so full-on. i love it haha.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I love everything about this.



Reply

Thread

Link

That wig. Reply

Thread

Link

Sound and voices is cute though, at least something different. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this sfm



riz ahmed is a dreamboat Reply

Thread

Link

Qandeel Baloch :(



I'm loving the qawwali outfits. Riz really getting into it, Rizwan Fateh Ali Khan over here lol. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

slow day on LJ. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did a total double take when the Director's name came up cause I know a Sofia Khan XD Reply

Thread

Link

i was almost in this and then i chickened out.. x_x Reply

Thread

Link

omg you should've done it! (but I prob would've chickened out too, lbr) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn.

This makes me miss Gerard Street.

Sis, Qawwals dress better than that these days Riz!

I feel like that kid is drinking a Mango smoothie and it's making me crave it! Reply

Thread

Link

Also OP, keep these Riz posts coming! <3 Reply

Thread

Link