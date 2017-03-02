March 2nd, 2017, 10:32 am silveryxcrimson Swet Shop Boys - Aaja ft. Ali Sethi Avan Jogia makes a cameo. lmao at them being Qawwali singers. source Tagged: music video, riz ahmed, south asian celebrities Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1919 comments Add comment
riz ahmed is a dreamboat
I'm loving the qawwali outfits. Riz really getting into it, Rizwan Fateh Ali Khan over here lol.
This makes me miss Gerard Street.
Sis, Qawwals dress better than that these days Riz!
I feel like that kid is drinking a Mango smoothie and it's making me crave it!