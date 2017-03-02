Riz Ahmed speaks to Parliament About Lack of Diversity in the Workplace




- Riz Ahmed led Channel 4's Annual Diversity Lecture in Parliament
- Says the country has failed to recognize LGBT, disabled, and other minorities and calls on government boost diversity in the workplace
- Thinks the term "diversity" sounds like a luxury, but wants people to recognize it's a necessity
- Relates it back to media, where representation makes people feel like they matter














