Riz Ahmed speaks to Parliament About Lack of Diversity in the Workplace
Riz Ahmed warns lack of diversity on TV will drive young to Isis https://t.co/IzgxQbeuJG— The Guardian (@guardian) March 2, 2017
- Riz Ahmed led Channel 4's Annual Diversity Lecture in Parliament
- Says the country has failed to recognize LGBT, disabled, and other minorities and calls on government boost diversity in the workplace
- Thinks the term "diversity" sounds like a luxury, but wants people to recognize it's a necessity
- Relates it back to media, where representation makes people feel like they matter
Just have a speech @HouseofCommons to politicians & media about diversity or as I like to call it REPRESENTATION. (Ahmed clan repping here) pic.twitter.com/YM7AIjSUmy— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) March 2, 2017
Well done @rizmc @Channel4 "We are going to lose people to extremism if we fail to represent diverse stories." pic.twitter.com/oiAboXwhjM— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 2, 2017
Had the pleasure of seeing @rizmc at @Channel4s #diversetv event today. One of the most eloquent speeches on #diversity I've heard 💕🙌🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/e6j0uTDqKF— ToluRachaelAkisanya (@trakisanya) March 2, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4
Here for diversity in representation but there's no excuse for joining extremist group especially when you're living far from their base of operation.
That's what I was thinking reading the comment.
"“If we fail to represent, we are in danger of losing people to extremism,” he said.
"In the mind of the Isis recruit, he’s the next James Bond right? Have you seen some of those Isis propaganda videos, they are cut like action movies. Where is the counter narrative? Where are we telling these kids they can be heroes in our stories, that they valued?”
“People are looking for the message that they belong, that they are part of something, that they are seen and heard and that despite, or perhaps because of, their experience, they are valued. They want to feel represented. In that task we have failed.”
He added: “If we don’t step up and tell a representative story … we are going to start losing British teenagers to the story that the next chapter in their lives is written with Isis in Syria. We are going to see the murder of more MPs like Jo Cox because we’ve been mis-sold a story that is so narrow about who we are and who we should be.”"
I do think feeling alienated from British \western society does contribute to why British kids join Daesh. But imo the mainstreamisation of wahhabism n sunni supremacism plays a much larger part n it absolves them from their terrible beliefs, like Shia Muslims can feel just as alienated from the west but u don't see us joining Daesh bc u know they want to kill us.
Also that "We are going to see the murder of more MPs like Jo Cox" part really bothers me bc jo Cox wasn't murdered by daesh or Muslim terrorists she was killed by a fucking WHITE SUPREMACIST bc of her pro refugee stance. Like jfc. That's got nothing to do w us
Edited at 2017-03-02 08:05 pm (UTC)
from the article
Ahmed, known for his roles in Four Lions and the the Star Wars prequel Rogue One, said the lack of diverse voices and stories onscreen led people from minority backgrounds to “switch off and retreat to fringe narratives, to bubbles online and sometimes even off to Syria”
Delivering Channel 4’s annual diversity lecture in Parliament, Ahmed said that in the light of the rise in racial and religious hate crimes post-Brexit, TV had a pivotal role to play in ensuring different communities felt heard, and valued, in British society.
“If we fail to represent, we are in danger of losing people to extremism,” he said.
“In the mind of the Isis recruit, he’s the next James Bond right? Have you seen some of those Isis propaganda videos, they are cut like action movies. Where is the counter narrative? Where are we telling these kids they can be heroes in our stories, that they valued?”
:/
i also watched this movie at like 4am so i wasn't really firing on all cylinders lol.
Edited at 2017-03-02 08:30 pm (UTC)