Riz Ahmed speaks to Parliament About Lack of Diversity in the Workplace

I know the guardian is probably trolling and taking his words out of context but if he really did say "lack of diversity will drive kids to isis" then he's dumb as fuck.

Here for diversity in representation but there's no excuse for joining extremist group especially when you're living far from their base of operation. Reply

His broader point was about how if we continue to make minorities outsiders and don't include them, we could lose younger, impressionable individuals to extremism. This was the worst line they could pull out of his speech, of course. Reply

I saw it that way too :/ Reply

+1, in the UK there's a huge problem with young Muslims feeling excluded and like outsiders because of xenophobia and racism. It's so easy for extremist groups to take that exclusion and turn it into anger. I think Riz's comments are totally justified. Reply

That's what I was thinking reading the comment. Reply

even in context, i'm not really liking that part tbh. i agree with you.



"“If we fail to represent, we are in danger of losing people to extremism,” he said.



"In the mind of the Isis recruit, he’s the next James Bond right? Have you seen some of those Isis propaganda videos, they are cut like action movies. Where is the counter narrative? Where are we telling these kids they can be heroes in our stories, that they valued?”



“People are looking for the message that they belong, that they are part of something, that they are seen and heard and that despite, or perhaps because of, their experience, they are valued. They want to feel represented. In that task we have failed.”



He added: “If we don’t step up and tell a representative story … we are going to start losing British teenagers to the story that the next chapter in their lives is written with Isis in Syria. We are going to see the murder of more MPs like Jo Cox because we’ve been mis-sold a story that is so narrow about who we are and who we should be.”" Reply

Yea ia I don't think representation in bloody TV shows is much of a factor like. Daesh tells it's western recruits that it's all western propaganda actually they're freeing ppl from militias they're the heroes blah blah blah that's why they think they're gonna be heroes not lack of Asian movie stars.



I do think feeling alienated from British \western society does contribute to why British kids join Daesh. But imo the mainstreamisation of wahhabism n sunni supremacism plays a much larger part n it absolves them from their terrible beliefs, like Shia Muslims can feel just as alienated from the west but u don't see us joining Daesh bc u know they want to kill us.





Also that "We are going to see the murder of more MPs like Jo Cox" part really bothers me bc jo Cox wasn't murdered by daesh or Muslim terrorists she was killed by a fucking WHITE SUPREMACIST bc of her pro refugee stance. Like jfc. That's got nothing to do w us Reply

I can't get the article to load for some reason so I sure do hope he said something with a bit more nuance than the Guardian is letting on + the headline is just bait



Edited at 2017-03-02 08:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Ahmed, known for his roles in Four Lions and the the Star Wars prequel Rogue One, said the lack of diverse voices and stories onscreen led people from minority backgrounds to “switch off and retreat to fringe narratives, to bubbles online and sometimes even off to Syria”



Delivering Channel 4’s annual diversity lecture in Parliament, Ahmed said that in the light of the rise in racial and religious hate crimes post-Brexit, TV had a pivotal role to play in ensuring different communities felt heard, and valued, in British society.



“If we fail to represent, we are in danger of losing people to extremism,” he said.



“In the mind of the Isis recruit, he’s the next James Bond right? Have you seen some of those Isis propaganda videos, they are cut like action movies. Where is the counter narrative? Where are we telling these kids they can be heroes in our stories, that they valued?”



same idk why it keeps popping up ads and taking me to the app store Reply

Same. But looking at the above comments, it might be for the best. Reply

this gov isn't going to a damn thing for any minorities or vulnerable people



:/ Reply

go riz, get busy Reply

this a+ movie Reply

they were both snubbed forreal Reply

it really was a great movie, like LLL except evil and no music Reply

LMAO was it like LLL tho Reply

you're right, it wasn't at all. it was actually a movie that deserved it's praise. Reply

bless you for this comment bb Reply

ikr true love letter to LA and celeb industry lol Reply

*entertainment industry Reply

i really need to start watching the credits, i'm so terrible at recognizing actors Reply

I think Riz stands out enough for not being the older white male, but yes, I have plenty of I Know This Guy What's His Name experiences. Reply

i think my problem was i was convinced this character was latino for whatever reason so i couldn't connect him to riz ahmed who i'm almost certain is not latino. also riz normally looks majestically sad while rick was kind of weaselly and neurotic.



i also watched this movie at like 4am so i wasn't really firing on all cylinders lol. Reply

And that film is intense all-fucking-around. An actor's film. Reply

Damn he looks different here. Reply

he looks the same yall racist Reply

lmfao mte Reply

i love this move so much. jake was a real creeper lol one of his best. Reply

I need them to DP me raw and nut in me at same time, then put the damn ring on my finger. Choices! Reply

Bless him but smh @ the Guardian with that baity headline Reply

Yaasss queen! Taking it to capital hill. Reply

Fuck yeah and fuck yeah and thanks for reminding me to donate to the Guardian. Reply

Nnnn...at that headline. That completely absolves the people who partake in these heinous organization from much responsibility. I am sorry unemployment and lack of opportunities, poor representation can do a lot of harm. It can lead to depression, anxiety, suicide ideation, suicide in general among others. But joining an organization that piles people into buses and then pushes it into sinkhole requires another is something completely different. Yes, there may be a subset, a minority that considered extremism as a response to racism and poor job opportunity but this does not apply to the majority. I am sorry but this kind of reasoning will only make people more suspicious of immigrants and lead to anti-immigrant feelings.



Edited at 2017-03-02 08:30 pm (UTC) Reply

When I was trying to find a good tweet to post, I noticed a lot of Pro-Trump accounts (bots?) reposting this article with no additional commentary. It was really strange. =/ Reply

Oh my god Riz, I love you. I will accept your marriage proposal immediately. Take me right now, don't hesitate. my body is ready etc. Reply

