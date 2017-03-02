[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about AG Sessions not disclosing his Russia meetings



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
AG Sessions not disclosing his Russia meeting during his confirmation.
Are the media being too nice to 45 about his #JointAddress at the Capitol?
Where Will Investigations Into Yemen raid, Russian Ties Lead?
Sir Patrick Stewart talks about becoming a US Citizen.










SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: , , , , ,