The View talks about AG Sessions not disclosing his Russia meetings
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
AG Sessions not disclosing his Russia meeting during his confirmation.
Are the media being too nice to
Where Will Investigations Into Yemen raid, Russian Ties Lead?
Sir Patrick Stewart talks about becoming a US Citizen.
there are no consequences
it's a free-for-all
yes. apparently not making a complete ass out of himself for an hour and fifteen minutes is all that's required for the world to fawn over him while screaming about emails.
Arya'slist. I bet you the IC is watching very closely on how people react to these leaks. sexual relationscommunication with the russians.
sorry, i guess i'm pretty cynical today. ye of little faith...sigh.
The whole fucking adminstration has tampered with. How is any of this surprising???
I'm guessing that the deal was that Putin helps Trump get elected so his and his bros can turn the US into their Republican nightmare land and in exchange Trump turns a blind eye to whatever Russian might get up to in Ukraine.
I'm super afraid that last night's WaPo article isn't enough and they're going to be able to spin it with that whole "he meant as a senator" bs.
GO GO ACLU!
lock them up. the media has to keep the pressure on. sessions should resign and if this get worse I think he will.
I miss that crazy mormon.