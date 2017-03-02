The View talks about AG Sessions not disclosing his Russia meetings

If the Dems were the ones in power and doing all this, the GOP would be calling for riots and impeachments. The double standard for the sake of their party is disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

The blatant hypocrisy is absolutely astounding. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loretta lynch and bill clinton had like a 5 minute conversation and they wanted to basically pre-impeach Hillary. 45's admin having shady and secret correspondence with Russia, about which they have continually lied yields "ah nothing to see here, keep moving". They are assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to try to be impartial and say "well both sides do bad stuff." Now I'm like, fuck it and fuck the Republican party (except Ana Novarro who is awesome.) I'm way past done defending them while they systematically fuck up our country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truly is. We'd be up to our eyeballs in various commissions clamouring to investigate every angle of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read/liked, the only standards Repubs have are double standards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After the Yemen raid, on Pod Save America the hosts pointed out that if that had happened in their first week, Obama would've been impeached in a heartbeat, and it's so damn true. If Obama had done basically one single thing that Trump or anyone in his administration had done, they would've had him removed from the White House before the end of the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he gets his ass fired. And investigated. Then thrown in jail 😇 Reply

Thread

Link

literally nothing matters anymore



there are no consequences



it's a free-for-all Reply

Thread

Link

this is what truly scares me, they can get away with anything now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are only consequences for democrats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i feel like everything is just futile Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This cannot go away. This has to stay in the news and keep haunting his ass. Sessions needs to go. Reply

Thread

Link

Are the media being too nice to 45 about his #JointAddress at the Capitol?



yes. apparently not making a complete ass out of himself for an hour and fifteen minutes is all that's required for the world to fawn over him while screaming about emails. Reply

Thread

Link

What I wouldn't give to be a fly on the wall in the White House. Reply

Thread

Link

i couldn’t help but wonder… had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me? pic.twitter.com/SCnYF5FquA — JamesMichael Nichols (@JMN) March 2, 2017





Reply

Thread

Link

lolllll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everybody in the Trump administration at least! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Arya's list. I bet you the IC is watching very closely on how people react to these leaks.



Since this tweet is taking off, here's Nunes' full quote. pic.twitter.com/oPlgnc7PpQ — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 2, 2017





I don't want to get ahead of myself, but Nunes is looking pretty suspicious. Wonder if he's the next name onlist. I bet you the IC is watching very closely on how people react to these leaks. Reply

Thread

Link

I need to figure out what is Nunes tie to the Russians. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i yelled out at that. i couldnt believe he basically threatened the press. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just announced: Sessions will be holding a Press Conference in half an hour! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Preview: I did not have sexual relations communication with the russians.



sorry, i guess i'm pretty cynical today. ye of little faith...sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I cannot at anyone acting surprised by this info re: Sessions.



The whole fucking adminstration has tampered with. How is any of this surprising???



Reply

Thread

Link

I keep asking myself the same question tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Russia thing goes deep. I hope it's able to be properly exposed so that the GOP can be completely destroyed.



I'm guessing that the deal was that Putin helps Trump get elected so his and his bros can turn the US into their Republican nightmare land and in exchange Trump turns a blind eye to whatever Russian might get up to in Ukraine. Reply

Thread

Link

Finland is gonna vanish and Chump & his cronies are gonna be like "what's Finland?? There's no such place!!Fake news!!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds pretty like it. Which kills me that so many Ukrainians voted for Trump. My godmother and my brother's godfather were telling my parents this past week that they weren't thinking too much about Ukraine when they voted for Trump but rather that Trump was going to take care of things that were wrong with the country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's deeper than just Ukraine sis-- Syria also-- Trump & Putin definitely got that Hitler/Mussolini friendship going on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



He's gone*, fam, the backwoods bridge troll is gone*! (*NOT OFFICIALLY) There's no coming back from this, praise the Lorde. Reply

Thread

Link

I think we're going to get another leak tonight or tomorrow confirming he talked to the Russians about the campaign. I think they might be doing what they did to Flynn, release enough to get them denying it on record, then release a KO report that proves they were lying.



I'm super afraid that last night's WaPo article isn't enough and they're going to be able to spin it with that whole "he meant as a senator" bs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That WaPo article last night was a doozie! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Republicans are jumping ship, I think you're exactly right. Every night is like Christmas but then when we don't get a leak it's like a punch to my heart. D-: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't the WH confirm he talked about the election? I swear I saw a quote from them last night and saw reporters tweeted about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





GO GO ACLU!



We are calling for an investigation into potential perjury by Attorney General Sessions. #Sessions #SessionsRussia pic.twitter.com/9WoXJc87FS — ACLU National (@ACLU) March 2, 2017

Just want to say that Jed since the #JointAddress has been bearable. I've been watching live as of late.GO GO ACLU! Reply

Thread

Link

I noticed that, too. I was watching today going, "Holy crap. She's sense making." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lock them up. the media has to keep the pressure on. sessions should resign and if this get worse I think he will.



Edited at 2017-03-02 07:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2017

Chaffetz being reasonable. WHAT IS THIS TIME?! Reply

Thread

Link

lol maybe the people shouting 'do your job' at him got to him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sick of Repubs occasionally making a reasonable statement and then going back and supporting the crazy. It needs to stop. I'm done with defending any of them until I see consistent action to back up their words. (And I don't trust Chaffetz as far as I can throw him.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always forget what his Twitter/Instagram handle is but when I remember I just want to punch him in the face even more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hah he probably got scared after his mess of a town hall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not holding my breath over this shit-talking beaver. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He must know something regarding the collusion bc if Sessions resigns..it's whoever jumped first that's gonna get in the least amount of trouble lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, let me send a fruit basket to his constituents for putting his feet in the damn dumpster fire Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the fucker is using semantics. he said recuse not resign. he's still a dumb piece of shit that brings shame and a bad name to the noble beaver Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mittens tries to warn us all 😢



I miss that crazy mormon. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, but then that bitch came to heel with the "offer" of Secretary of State. He ain't shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link