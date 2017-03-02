This is SUCH a bop. And here for this aesthetic. Reply

this fucking bop Reply

I kinda like it!

Reply

it took a few listens but this is a good blast-while-driving song Reply

LOVE IT its so refreshing



I was worried when they said it was gonna be too pop and dance-y because i thought it meant EDM but this is perfect Reply

if this was anyone else, that main chanting bit in the chorus would have just been a lame EDM beat Reply

lol so true Reply

it kinda sounds like two different songs and then blends into one



i already listened it 3 times tho i love it Reply

i thought the same

the transitions were kinda weird but after listening it to three times, it didnt seem so jarring Reply

I like it tbh, yay Lorde. Reply

i was too late to post but wow im luving this

Reply

this is some teeny bopper shit and not even in a good way Reply

it is pretty boring lol Reply

Yep Reply

Yeah I don't....get it. Reply

with a rookie icon, sis.......... Reply

yeah it's horrible Reply

reposting an old comment to prove yourself wrong - yassss Reply

I mean I get that's your opinion, but teenybopper? This sounds like Tiger Beat level shit for you?



Reply

it's not good like at all Reply

tbh I like it and it'll probably do well because it's a Lorde song, but it's literally not that different from what her non-mainstream peers are doing. Reply

idk about teeny bopper, but it sounds dated and boring Reply

ia, it's boring. it'll probably grow on me but i'm not immediately taken with it like i was with royals Reply

I'm confused, this isn't for me but I only really like team from her. Also the facial expressions at the beginning are awkward 😬 Reply

it is not a bop. Reply

it's like pieces of a bunch of different meh songs Reply

It's two songs in one and that chorus or backtrack whatever it is, is awful.

MV is nice though. Reply

It's lame tbh. It's not even a bop lol. Reply

yeah its awful...there's just way too much going on in one song Reply

can't wait for this to get remixed so it becomes tolerable



Edited at 2017-03-02 07:37 pm (UTC) Reply

LOL Reply

same Reply

It takes a couple of listens, but it's a bop tbh. Reply

The dancing tho, lmao. Never change. Reply

Knew she wouldn't let me down. :) Reply

I'm glad someone is actually bringing some bops to 2017!! great song



Edited at 2017-03-02 07:38 pm (UTC) Reply

if you want bop just get Kehlani's album Reply

