March 2nd, 2017, 11:01 am teaspoonofsand Lorde - "Green Light" Music Video source: LordeVEVO Tagged: lorde, music video
I was worried when they said it was gonna be too pop and dance-y because i thought it meant EDM but this is perfect
i already listened it 3 times tho i love it
the transitions were kinda weird but after listening it to three times, it didnt seem so jarring
this is some teeny bopper shit and not even in a good way
MV is nice though.
