Billboard Published a Chris Brown Expose : Inside Chris Brown's Addiction & Anger

i will never understand why a fair amount of girls and women still find him attractive and a good man Reply

Women annoy me when it comes to shit like that tbh, stop putting money/fame over the person being human garbage. Reply

money and partying and low self esteem. Reply

They don't love themselves. And I say that as someone who is working on and coming out on the other side of that. Reply

I'm sorry and wish you well on that journey. Reply

would you mind sharing? Reply

because they hate themselves Reply

I was told on here once that it's because he puts out a bop every now and then



like wtf? Reply

he's rich and they believe they can be the one to change him Reply

Hope he finally OD's this year. Reply

He's 27 until August Reply

Then he should die in September. He doesn't deserve to be a member of the 27 club. Reply

Gross Reply

I hear his tour promoted on the radio all the time and I cringe every time. Reply

None of this surprises me, I'm fully expecting him to wind up dead before the end of the year.



Edited at 2017-03-02 07:23 pm (UTC)

brand new information Reply

Aww, I sorta miss Tayvin. Always a good time. Reply

Sounds like if he does not get his act together soon, he is going to end up dead.



shame. Reply

shame that it hasn't happened yet Reply

fuck this dude forever. all abusers can die right now, tbh. Reply

when he dies ONTD is gonna be like "RIP, wish he could have cleaned up <3" Reply

"He was horrible but his bops" Reply

lmao case in point - me a couple comments below. That being said AS IF I would legally buy his music haha Reply

nah we won' Reply

I doubt we will, because we're bitter af, but the ~mainstream media definitely will. They'll call him talented and say he was 'plagued by personal issues' or whatever, as if he's not at fault at all. lawd. Reply

don't forget the users who come tell everyone not to be shitty to the dead Reply

that will probably happen. Reply

Nah count me out. I will not cry for this MF.

"his poor daughter won't have a father!" Reply

Ugh, those bullet points remind me of my stepbrother, who shows up late for his only son's birthday party + then passes out in the cake because he's so fucked up. When he got arrested, I hoped it'd shake him up, but he even lied to his family about what he was arrested for (which was blatantly obvious because the court records are publicly available online) & was sentenced to a BS "alcohol awareness" course (even though he was arrested with Xanax.) Reply

Addiction is devastating, I'm sorry it has touched your life <3 Reply

♥ It really is -- I'm a recovering heroin addict (12 years, 6 months, 27 days since my last usage,) my stepfather (stepbrother's father) is an alcoholic + his sister is a recovering heroin addict, and then my stepbrother is addicted to alcohol + Xanax. It's a shitty situation & there are no winners. Reply

he's a great instagram dad



omg. Reply

lmfao mte... like, so im guessing he's an awful father irl Reply

Makes sense when the mom was suing for primary (or was it sole) custody. Reply

even if he was ~there~ for his kid, he'd still be an awful father because the way he talks about and treats women, the entitlement, the people he surrounds himself with, his inability to take responsibility, will all seep down to his kid whether or not the kid is exposed to it personally.



but LBR, he's never there and/or he is and doesn't hide it. Reply

lol his mother is her father Reply

LOL mte! Reply

LOL Reply

lol ifkr? Reply

anyway.....hope royalty is ok <3 Reply

Sounds like if he does not get his act together soon, he is going to end up dead.



better him than a woman by his hand Reply

mte Reply

Truuuu Reply

1000% agree Reply

what Chris Brown bop do you listen to when nobody is watching, ONTD







This is a good running jam, mostly for Nicki's rap tho Reply

Forever is forever.mp3 his magnum opus. Reply

tbh Reply

i havent listened to him in years but i used to love excuse me miss Reply

I'm ashamed to admit that Fine China is a certified bop Reply

Parent

"you" from exclusive...so underrated. Reply

look at me now -___- Reply

I gave up on this MF a long time ago but Autumn Leaves and Post To Be. Reply

I hate his fucking guts but I really like this song.



You'd think he'd be more chill if xanax is his drug of choice Reply

According to the article, he'll binge for days on coke or molly + then come down with Xanax, lean & weed. Reply

Not necessarily. The strangest thing, I've witnessed people who don't need xanax take it and have angry outbursts. Reply

