Billboard Published a Chris Brown Expose : Inside Chris Brown's Addiction & Anger
Everything we already assumed.
- He is an addict. Molly, cocaine, lean, Xans are his go-to's.
- His guards check up on him nightly to check his pulse.
- He spends most of his nights drugged out scrolling through IG to get tabs on Karrueche - her whereabouts, who she is with, what she looks like.
- Many members of his team have been interviewed for this piece, some anonymously.
- He surrounds himself with gang members since he has distanced himself from everyone who cares for him.
- Doesn't take his medication.
- He's a great Instagram dad.
- On the set of his Grass Ain't Greener video shoot he got mad and excused himself to the bathroom. He was found there later sleeping.
Sounds like if he does not get his act together soon, he is going to end up dead.
but LBR, he's never there and/or he is and doesn't hide it.
better him than a woman by his hand
