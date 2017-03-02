ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, March 1, 2017:
- Variety cover starring Moonlight & La La Land sparks controversy
- Priyanka Chopra shows your how to make 3 natural beauty products
- Accountants blamed for Oscar screw up will not be invited back
- Were Asians Underrepresented at the Oscars?
- How does FOX plan to celebrate BTVS 20th Anniversary?
- Ed Sheeran spills when Taylor will release next album
i went through a huge wolf phase when i was a kid and i still have such a fondness for all kinds of wolves (as well as foxes and coyotes)
Oh, here, lemme shave a little number off their population.
Population estimates across the species’ range suggest that between 360 and 440 adult (>1 year old) wolves remain, of which <250 are mature individuals.
Maybe whatever her name is now sent a C&D
best article i've read so far today tbh
"I think I have an in with Teddy from the Nationals' racing presidents — we share a bond."
Hmmmmm, the Nats are conveniently retiring Bill from the permanent line-up the same year Spicer gets a new job? Bill and Teddy definitely share a bond:
the easter bunny is known to interfere in the races:
and the presidents have raced on segways several times
I can only conclude that SEAN SPICER WAS A NATIONALS MASCOT
I have to leave in the next hour.
This family sucks at starting things on time.
i feel like this is my calling, and that i've prepared my whole life for this
but whats the story behind ur 'ive prepred my whole life for this' lmao sounds interesting
hope u find peace w it soon <3
I hope it goes away. Eczema suuuuuuuuuuucks.
little mix were perf, and ariana can sing omfg. she's so tiny irl!!!!! my fav part tho were all the parents around me who must've shelled out around $2000 for their kids to come, and then the kids didnt really give a fuck outside of 3-4 songs. the looks on their faces at both the music/realizing all the money they just wasted gave me life.
I want to see who these protesters are.
who the fuck even cares enough about this to go to these peoples homes. humans are such an insane species.
Edit - That's directed to the people outside their homes. People are fucking crazy.
like it was a big deal but it's not that big of a deal. And it was dealt with, now everyone move on. People have been on this harder than the US government i swearrr
The pacing is off but the idea is funny. I would watch Nick Kroll do anything. And the clip after this talks about Ref Jeff!!
#068: The positive reviews didn't mention how boring this was. I fell asleep like twice.
