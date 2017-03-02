ONTD Roundup

I love these dolts <3 watching them hunt is always hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're so pretty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG WOOLLVVVESSS!!!! Awwwwwwww the pupppppies! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're so pretty. They look a lot like foxes~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those little ones are so cute, omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AHHHHH so cute



i went through a huge wolf phase when i was a kid and i still have such a fondness for all kinds of wolves (as well as foxes and coyotes) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UPDATE



Oh, here, lemme shave a little number off their population.





Population estimates across the species’ range suggest that between 360 and 440 adult (>1 year old) wolves remain, of which <250 are mature individuals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggggg :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love these guys, they're so beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So cute <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you have a Tumblr or anything where you post these, or do you go to all this work just for ONTD? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's a wolf!!! but it's a fox!!! and it's a friend! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gah! so cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, I had no idea Ethiopian wolves existed but they're adorable in the pup running to mama for dinner gif. Wolves were my dad's thing more than mine. (I'm an orca fan.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omgggg so gorgeous!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg they're so cute! why does humanity have to kill everything off =/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What happened to the Rachel Do-de-do post? I was only on the first page Reply

Thread

Link

what?! It's gone?! Noooooo. It kept me so entertained last night through the most boring meeting ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just reading it some minutes ago! I was on page 4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's gone? I was just rereading it this morning lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was reading the original post from two years ago and came back to find this one gone.



Maybe whatever her name is now sent a C&D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Missed that too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Today is my last appointment with the orthodontist. Yay!!! Reply

Thread

Link

yay 4 u :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YYYAAASSSS!!!!!!!! Second best part of this delicious morning :-D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





DEAD AF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn he looks like a week-old corpse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is stuff for nightmares Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant believe sean spicer is a furry Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This adminstration...I swear. It reall is a basket of nonsense every week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god this is real???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





"I think I have an in with Teddy from the Nationals' racing presidents — we share a bond."



Hmmmmm, the Nats are conveniently retiring Bill from the permanent line-up the same year Spicer gets a new job? Bill and Teddy definitely share a bond:







the easter bunny is known to interfere in the races:





and the presidents have raced on segways several times



I can only conclude that SEAN SPICER WAS A NATIONALS MASCOT



Edited at 2017-03-02 06:43 pm (UTC) oh my god"I think I have an in with Teddy from the Nationals' racing presidents — we share a bond."Hmmmmm, the Nats are conveniently retiring Bill from the permanent line-up the same year Spicer gets a new job? Bill and Teddy definitely share a bond:the easter bunny is known to interfere in the races:and the presidents have raced on segways several timesI can only conclude that SEAN SPICER WAS A NATIONALS MASCOT Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

GOT PLATINUM BACK IN OVERWATCH. LONG ROAD TO DIAMOND. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm able to leave my pet sitting gig for a bit so I'm helping my Mom take down her shed. Been here 40 minutes and we haven't even started.



I have to leave in the next hour.



This family sucks at starting things on time.



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol, this is my family too. I went to help my Godmom clear out her garage and we had to spend an hour chatting over coffee while she made me breakfast. We finally get out to the garage and she can't find the key for the padlock. That was another 30 minutes. rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i applied for a job at a beer company



i feel like this is my calling, and that i've prepared my whole life for this Reply

Thread

Link

wow hope u get it !!



but whats the story behind ur 'ive prepred my whole life for this' lmao sounds interesting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i drink a lot of beer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg what kind of career aspersions and goals?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeeeaaaahhhh! Which one? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good luck, an old friend I went to college with works for Lagunitas and I'm jeal. I have 2 friends that work at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co and I'm also jeal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You'd be living the dream. Hope you get it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've got what I'm pretty certain is a flareup / outbreak of eczema on my face and it has just come out of nowhere, esp bc it's presenting in a way that is unlike any other skin problem I've had and it is so fucking itchy it's intolerable. Reply

Thread

Link

skin itch is my pet peeves!



hope u find peace w it soon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am SO sorry to hear this!!!! My dad suffered with head to toe Eczema (literally every inch of his body) in the last year of his life and it is fucking brutal. Have you called the doctor? The might be able to at least give you a hardcore anti-itch creme while you wait it out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you said youre on new medication in the last post, is it an allergic reaction? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that sucks. I'm so sorry. :(





I hope it goes away. Eczema suuuuuuuuuuucks.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have it on my cheeks (thought it was psoriasis at first since I have that outbreak on my hands). It's so frustrating when you're trying to hide it. Given up on that and I just hope to minimize. Pretty sure it started because of the weather shift. Happens every winter-to-spring weather transition. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My dad sent me this really plaintive text asking me and my bf to come back home again this weekend (we were just there last weekend) to help him and my mom clean out their house. But this is the one weekend that our plans are totally inflexible (we're hosting a party on Saturday). I still feel guilty for saying no though. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sure he understands Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So pretty recently there was some sort of hostage situation at a prison in another state, and my union jumped at the opportunity to fight for another raise. Found out today they won, and we'll be getting a pretty significant pay increase. Which is great butttt maybe argue for safer working conditions?? Lol Reply

Thread

Link

money > safety tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw ariana grande/little mix last night and it was an #experience. my friend won our tickets (which were vip) so we got to experience the whole $700 package they all got for free. it was a shitshow omfg. so disorganized, pointless, and felt really cheap. like i would've been pissed if i had paid for the experience.



little mix were perf, and ariana can sing omfg. she's so tiny irl!!!!! my fav part tho were all the parents around me who must've shelled out around $2000 for their kids to come, and then the kids didnt really give a fuck outside of 3-4 songs. the looks on their faces at both the music/realizing all the money they just wasted gave me life. Reply

Thread

Link

Did you get to meet them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i met little mix 3x this week, once at a radio performance and then i attended 2 signings. the girls were super sweet!!!!!!! closest i got to ariana was her q&a for the vip ticket holders. she seemed very spacey but wasn't outright rude to anyone either (even tho i've heard she's awful bts) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao my local radio station was giving away 2 tickets every hour. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Academy accountants hire security amid #Oscars crisis https://t.co/vcC5M8otIc pic.twitter.com/BnMyW02G6p — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2017



I want to see who these protesters are. I want to see who these protesters are. Reply

Thread

Link

Theater nerds need to calm down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The PwC rep says that the firm has received hundreds if not thousands of emails from the public and has only begun to sift through them. While the firm has not seen any death threats yet, according to the rep, who has read through very few of the angry missives. But the groups of people outside Cullinan's and Ruiz's homes posed enough of a threat for PricewaterhouseCoopers to take action.





who the fuck even cares enough about this to go to these peoples homes. humans are such an insane species. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? It's a mistake they took an admittedly long time to correct but no one DIED. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus! People are insane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok, it's really not that serious...



Edit - That's directed to the people outside their homes. People are fucking crazy.



Edited at 2017-03-02 06:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a bajillion better things they can protest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jfc. They messed up but it's still not that serious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a comment the night it happened that said this would be investigated more heavily and taken more seriously than Trump's connections with Russia and I'm starting to believe that's true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus people have issues



like it was a big deal but it's not that big of a deal. And it was dealt with, now everyone move on. People have been on this harder than the US government i swearrr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i couldn’t help but wonder… had the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me? pic.twitter.com/SCnYF5FquA — JamesMichael Nichols (@JMN) March 2, 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

I love these because I read them in Carrie's voice. Then I laugh to myself and people stare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loled irl when I saw this on Twitter this morning. Fabulous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the best meme ever tbh i have never seen a version that hasn't made me laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO!!!! Perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I love this meme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This one's not that great because there's no word play or pun... unless I'm missing something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GENIUS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I totally missed this when it aired but now that I've seen it I am OBSESSED. Enjoy! Reply

Thread

Link

"Now I'm like, please, please play games with my penis."



The pacing is off but the idea is funny. I would watch Nick Kroll do anything. And the clip after this talks about Ref Jeff!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Nick Kroll is everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link