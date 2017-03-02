ELLIOTT1

Meg Ryan "hates me to death," says John Mellencamp




In a recent Howard Stern interview, John Mellencamp said that women hate him.

John Mellencamp went on, saying that his ex-girlfriend Meg Ryan hates him to death.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp dated for three years before they broke up in 2014.

He says that Meg hates him because he's like a moody child who throws fits, gripes, and complains.

He tried making amends with Meg, but she doesn't want anything to do with him, and he doesn't blame her.

