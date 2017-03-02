Meg Ryan "hates me to death," says John Mellencamp

He says that Meg hates him because he's like a moody child who throws fits, gripes, and complains.



"He says that Meg hates him because he's like a moody child who throws fits, gripes, and complains [...] she doesn't want anything to do with him, and he doesn't blame her."



i like this self- awareness and accountability, coug. i was expecting some "all the women i date are crazy" bullshit. Reply

was expecting some "all the women i date are crazy" bullshit.



Same. And I've never understood that line of thinking because it kinda says "Women have to be crazy to date me". So, doesn't that mean that there's something wrong with the guy himself? Reply

Yes but men can get away with just blaming women for everything Reply

lol yea I was going to say at least he seems a bit self aware? Reply

LOL yeah. At least he knows he is a brat. Reply

lol same. i am shook that a man would actually admit to this tbh. Reply

This is just based on my personal observation opinion, since I have a friend who has dated more than one of these types. I think it's still a version of evading responsibility, usually along the tune of, "Well, I told you I was like this, and you dated me anyways! It's your fault, not mine for knowing I'm like this and at least trying to behave a little decently." Reply

Yeah I expected to have to toss my JCM card (I barely have one anyway) and I'm glad I don't have to. Reply

Do you hate your ex to death?



I am here. I hate my ex(es). I am ready to trash all exes, especially male ones.



don't let me down ontd. Reply

Wow I didn't know I was John Mellencamp. Reply

they kind of look related



but yes op tbh i hate all my ex-friends Reply

thats a 5 head

if you know what i mean Reply

theres literally 5 layers of wrinkle lol its amazing Reply

It's weird to me that Howard Stern is still on the air. Like, it's been decades at this point.



I married my high school sweetheart, so I don't have any exes. :P That being said, I am here to sympathize with you hating yours! Reply

That's cute! My high school sweetheart went on to marry someone with my exact name lmao. Reply

omg, that's so weird! and it definitely has to have led to some misunderstandings and arguments in his life, lol. Reply

ugh, I look back sometimes and wish I had just sucked it up and married my HS sweetheart instead of imploding our relationship and hating myself over it for a decade. /csb Reply

How very Jack and Diane of you ;-) Reply

well, he's self aware i'll give him that Reply

The thing about men that say things like this is they know how terrible they are but don't attempt any self improvement. They use that self awareness as an excuse to keep acting out. Reply

And so many guys who are ~artists act like bratty children because they think it makes them deeper and ~troubled. Reply

thats what i was thinking too but if he doesnt bother her than he can stay a shithead, some people just are



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:10 pm (UTC) Reply

and they often act like sad sacks about it. "no one will love me bc of the way i am."



like try to work on yourself? Reply

I mean, most people don't bother with self improvement lol Reply

Yep. The self awareness sounds nice initially, but being honest is like the bare minimum you can do. I'm not giving you a cookie for self awareness lol Reply

Sounds like my ex! I used to get texts at 3 AM saying shit like "how could anyone love someone like me? I'm so awful. Sometimes I think I don't even deserve love." I was just like.... obviously?? Reply

Yep! As I mentioned above, I have a friend who has dated a few men like this, and they always turn any complaints around: "I told you I'm like this! It's your fault if you're upset!" Reply

My ex was an emotionally abusive predator and serial cheater. I literally - very literally - wish he were dead. I think he's a danger to young girls and think the world would be a safer place if he died. Reply

This is exactly how I feel about my ex. He's an abusive narcissist who has zero self-awareness. We broke up 12 years ago and I still hate his guts like it was yesterday. Reply

Awww I'm sorry :( I haven't seen this ex in about eight years but every time I think about him I become overwhelmed with rage. He's the person who made me realize that not everyone deserves to be forgiven. Some people are pure evil. Reply

Ditto. My ex was evil to the core. He was an abusive sociopath who made my life hell for four years. And he was a veteran so when he committed a crime against me, the courts dropped his charges from simple assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats to one stupid misdemeanor because his lawyer used the veterans card. Then he applied for disability and is out there traveling and living the dream and I am just getting by day by day. I wish nothing but the worst for him.



Edited at 2017-03-02 05:30 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm appreciating these comments. People sometimes have this attitude of "get over it" but if you've been with someone who was manipulative, abusive, a narcissist, it's very difficult to get through (even years later). Most of my exes just kinda phased out, no hard feelings, but I have two that have left deep cuts into my psyche for the reasons listed above. I hate both of their guts and wish nothing but for the bad fruits of their karma to be returned. Reply

Same. I worry about his wife and daughter sometimes. Reply

i feel exactly the same about one of my exs. some of my friends were like you need to move on with your life etc. like i can just snap out of it and forget all the trauma. i couldn't even date anyone bc i couldn't trust men again for a long time. i also felt like i couldn't trust myself since i stayed with him for 3.5 years. i rarely think about him now but i rage when he comes into my mind. Reply

I'm sorry you dated such a piece of shit :(



I've been coming to terms w/ how manipulative and emotionally abusive my ex was, and the further I get from the relationship, the more I realize how fucked up he was. However, a few months after he was out of my life (we lived together a year after we broke up), I'd started realizing he was abusive even though I didn't actually say it out loud yet, and he had an aneurysm. He was in a medically induced coma for a few weeks and at one point his mom said to me "he as you know him is gone for now." Miraculously, he recovered, but that time was fucking rough for me because on the one hand I still hated him, but on the other I was super upset bc he'd been such a huge part of my life for so long. I was probably still too close to our time together to think the way you do, but I definitely don't blame you for thinking that way :/ Reply

He sounds like a dickhead but... a self-aware dickhead? Slow clap for doing the absolute least. This post has me listening to "R.O.C.K in the U.S.A" which is so appropriate with everything going down :'-)



His Greatest Hits is so fucking good, it's hard to pick a favorite song but I'll just post the obligatory...

he's basically most Cis White Straight men at his age. Reply

i definitely hate one Really Bad Ex, but i'm fortunate in that i either am friends with them or just quietly think they're corny and we don't talk Reply

He says that Meg hates him because he's like a moody child who throws fits, gripes, and complains.



Maybe you should...stop...doing that, then? I don't understand men. Reply

she sounds exactly like a scorpio then Reply

