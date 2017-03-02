Meg Ryan "hates me to death," says John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp says ex Meg Ryan "hates him to death" https://t.co/cydGj1qO58 pic.twitter.com/Kj9mwnpq7m— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 2, 2017
In a recent Howard Stern interview, John Mellencamp said that women hate him.
John Mellencamp went on, saying that his ex-girlfriend Meg Ryan hates him to death.
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp dated for three years before they broke up in 2014.
He says that Meg hates him because he's like a moody child who throws fits, gripes, and complains.
He tried making amends with Meg, but she doesn't want anything to do with him, and he doesn't blame her.
Source: Twitter
Do you hate your ex to death?
Can't say I blame her.
i like this self- awareness and accountability, coug. i was expecting some "all the women i date are crazy" bullshit.
Same. And I've never understood that line of thinking because it kinda says "Women have to be crazy to date me". So, doesn't that mean that there's something wrong with the guy himself?
Yes but men can get away with just blaming women for everything
I am here. I hate my ex(es). I am ready to trash all exes, especially male ones.
don't let me down ontd.
Wow I didn't know I was John Mellencamp.
but yes op tbh i hate all my ex-friends
if you know what i mean
I married my high school sweetheart, so I don't have any exes. :P That being said, I am here to sympathize with you hating yours!
Edited at 2017-03-02 05:10 pm (UTC)
like try to work on yourself?
Edited at 2017-03-02 05:30 pm (UTC)
I've been coming to terms w/ how manipulative and emotionally abusive my ex was, and the further I get from the relationship, the more I realize how fucked up he was. However, a few months after he was out of my life (we lived together a year after we broke up), I'd started realizing he was abusive even though I didn't actually say it out loud yet, and he had an aneurysm. He was in a medically induced coma for a few weeks and at one point his mom said to me "he as you know him is gone for now." Miraculously, he recovered, but that time was fucking rough for me because on the one hand I still hated him, but on the other I was super upset bc he'd been such a huge part of my life for so long. I was probably still too close to our time together to think the way you do, but I definitely don't blame you for thinking that way :/
This post has me listening to "R.O.C.K in the U.S.A" which is so appropriate with everything going down :'-)
His Greatest Hits is so fucking good, it's hard to pick a favorite song but I'll just post the obligatory...
Maybe you should...stop...doing that, then? I don't understand men.